Tunisia Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at Tunisia, a country in northern African. Tunisia borders Algeria, Libya and the Mediterranean Sea.

Population: 11,134,588 (July 2016 est.)

Median age: 32.4 years

Capital: Tunis

Ethnic groups: Arab 98%, European 1%, Jewish and other 1%

Religion: Sunni Muslim 99.1%, other 1% (includes Christian, Jewish, Shia Muslim and Baha'i)

GDP (purchasing power parity): $130.8 billion (2016 est.)

GDP per capita: $11,700 (2016 est.)

Unemployment: 15.4% (2016 est.)

Other Facts:

Tunisia is predominantly Sunni Muslim.

Women in Tunisia enjoy some of the greatest rights and freedoms in the Arab world.

Timeline:

1574 - The Ottoman Empire takes control of Tunisia.

1881 - Tunisia becomes a French protectorate.

1955 - France allows Tunisia some self-governance.

March 20, 1956 - Tunisia achieves full independence from France.

1957 - Tunisia becomes a republic, with Habib Bourguiba as president.

June 1959 - Tunisia ratifies its constitution.

November 1959 - Habib Bourguiba is formally elected president.

March 1975 - Bourguiba is named president for life.

November 7, 1987 - Prime Minister Zine el Abidine Ben Ali assumes the presidency after overthrowing Bourguiba in a bloodless coup and declaring him medically unfit to rule. Ben Ali is elected president five times: in 1989, 1994, 1999, 2004 and 2009.

December 17, 2010 - According to locals, Mohamed Bouazizi, a 26-year-old fruit and vegetable vendor , sets himself on fire in protest after police try to confiscate his belongings. He dies on January 4, 2011.

Late December 2010-Early January 2011 - Bouazizi's act of self-immolation sparks widespread protests over rising unemployment rates, poverty levels, inflation and government repression and corruption.

January 14, 2011 - President Zine el Abedine Ben Ali flees the country for Saudi Arabia . Prime Minister Mohamed Ghannouchi takes over in his absence. This period is called the " Jasmine Revolution ," which marks the beginning of and inspiration for the Arab Spring.

January 15, 2011 - Speaker of Parliament Fouad Mebazaa is sworn in as interim president. Mebazaa asks Prime Minister Mohamed Ghannouchi to form a national unity government.

January 18, 2011 - Mebazaa and Ghannouchi resign from the Constitutional Democratic Rally (RCD), which was the ruling party of former president Zine el Abedine Ben Ali. This is a move seen as a gesture to placate angry street demonstrators and keep the unity government afloat.

January 20, 2011 - Other ministers for the interim government also resign from the RCD.

January 30, 2011 - Sheikh Rachid Ghannouchi, leader of the Ennahda party, returns to Tunisia after 22 years of exile.

May 21, 2011 - Juan Mendez, the United Nations special rapporteur on torture, says that at least 300 people were killed and 700 injured during the Tunisian uprising in December and January.

June 14, 2011 - Interim Prime Minister Al-Baji Qa'ed Al-Sebsi announces that former President Zine el Abedine Ben Ali will be tried in absentia on charges relating to corruption and a stash of guns and drugs found in the presidential palace.

October 23, 2011 - Tunisia holds the first national elections since its independence in 1956, to seat the new 217-member National Constituent Assembly. The moderate Islamist Ennahda Party, led by Rachid Ghannouchi, wins a majority of seats.

December 13, 2011 - Moncef Marzouki is sworn in as president of Tunisia.

May 23, 2012 - Prosecutors say they will seek a death sentence for former President Zine el Abedine Ben Ali, now charged in absentia with ordering the killings of anti-government demonstrators.

June 13, 2012 - Ben Ali is sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of protesters between December 2010 and January 2011. Saudi Arabia does not extradite him.

February 6, 2013 - Opposition leader Chokri Belaid is shot and killed in front of his house as he is leaving for work. In response to widespread protests following Belaid's death, Prime Minister Hamadi Jebali announces he will dissolve parliament and form a caretaker government until new elections can be held.

February 19, 2013 - Prime Minister Hamadi Jebali resigns.

February 22, 2013 - Interior Minister Ali Larayedh is chosen by the ruling party, Ennahda, to be the new prime minister.

August 6, 2013 - Tens of thousands of people protest in Tunis in hopes of dissolving the Constituent Assembly.

September 28, 2013 - Tunisia's governing party, Ennahda, agrees to resign and hand power over to an independent caretaker government until after elections.

October 23, 2013 - Talks intended to select the caretaker government are postponed due to violence and protests.

December 14, 2013 - Mehdi Jomaa, Tunisia's minister of industry, is selected to serve as caretaker prime minister until the elections, expected in 2014.

January 9, 2014 - Prime Minister Larayedh resigns to allow for the caretaker government to be run by Mehdi Jomaa.

January 26, 2014 - The National Constituent Assembly ratifies a new constitution.

January 28, 2014 - Islamist party Ennahda formally hands over power to the caretaker government, led by Prime Minister Mehdi Jomaa.

October 26, 2014 - Tunisians vote in parliamentary elections, the first since the 2011 revolution. More than 100 political parties have put up candidates for one of 217 seats in the People's Assembly.

November 23, 2014 - The first free presidential election heads to a December run-off as challenger Beji Caid Essebsi receives only a few more percentage points than incumbent President Moncef Marzouki.

December 22, 2014 - Beji Caid Essebsi is elected president with 55% of the vote, according to state-run media. Marzouki receives 44% of the vote.

January 5, 2015 - Habib Essid is nominated as prime minister and tasked with forming a new government.

June 26, 2015 - A gunman kills at least 38 people at a beachfront Tunisian hotel, the same day terrorists behead a man in France and bomb a mosque in Kuwait. ISIS claims responsibility for the attacks in Tunisia and Kuwait

October 9, 2015 - The Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for its "decisive contribution to the building of a pluralistic democracy in the country in the wake of the Jasmine Revolution of 2011."

January 22, 2016 - Tunisia's government announces a nationwide curfew as it counters demonstrations over a scarcity of jobs -- protests that come five years after similar complaints in Tunisia spurred the first Arab Spring revolution. France also announces a 1 billion euro aid package over five years to help Tunisia tackle its economic and social challenges.

July 30, 2016 - Tunisia's parliament passes a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Habib Essid.

August 3, 2016 - President Essebsi names Youssef Chahed as prime minister.