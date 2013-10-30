POW and MIA in Iraq and Afghanistan Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at US POW/MIA's in Iraq and Afghanistan from 1991 to the present.

July 2009 - A crash site is investigated by US Marines after a tip from an Iraqi civilian.

Five captives are kept together as a group.

- Specialist Joseph Hudson

- Pfc. Patrick Miller

- Specialist Shoshana Johnson

- Specialist Edgar Hernandez

- Sgt. James Riley

Keith Matthew Maupin:

April 9, 2004 - Army Staff Sgt. Keith Matthew Maupin is captured by insurgents after his convoy comes under attack near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq.

April 16, 2004 - Al Jazeera broadcasts a video showing a person who identifies himself as Maupin.

June 28, 2004 - A video purportedly showing Maupin's execution is broadcast by Al Jazeera. The identity of the person in the tape cannot be verified by US officials.

March 30, 2008 - Maupin's family announces that his remains have been found in Iraq, and positively identified by DNA testing.

Ahmed K. Altaie:

October 23, 2006 - Staff Sgt. Ahmed K. Altaie is kidnapped after leaving the Green Zone in Baghdad.

February 2007 - A video purportedly of Altaie appears on a militant Shiite website. Altaie's uncle says that the man in the video is his nephew.

2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division:

May 12, 2007 - Four American soldiers are killed and three troops go missing. The missing men are Spc. Alex R. Jimenez, Pfc. Joseph J. Anzack Jr., and Pvt. Byron W. Fouty. Two days after the ambush, a group calling itself the Islamic State of Iraq claims to have captured the soldiers. Insurgents attack a military observation post south of Baghdad.

May 25, 2007 - The DOD announces that a body found in Iraq has been positively identified as Anzack.

June 4, 2007 - The Islamic State of Iraq releases a video in which they claim the other two missing soldiers have been killed. The video shows what appears to be their military identification cards.

July 11, 2008 - Officials confirm that two bodies found in the desert they have been identified as Fouty and Jimenez.