Iraq Most Wanted Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at Iraq's "most wanted" fugitives list.
Timeline:
April 11, 2003 - In a press conference, Army Brig. Gen. Vincent Brooks announces that US soldiers in Iraq will begin receiving a list of the 55 "most wanted" Iraqis. To accompany the list, the soldiers also get a deck of playing cards representing the fugitives.
April 11, 2003 - In a press conference, Army Brig. Gen. Vincent Brooks announces that US soldiers in Iraq will begin receiving a list of the 55 "most wanted" Iraqis. To accompany the list, the soldiers also get a deck of playing cards representing the fugitives.
The Most Wanted:
No. 1/Ace of Spades
Saddam Hussein
Former Iraqi President
December 13, 2003 - Captured in a "spider hole" in Tikrit.
November 5, 2006 - Sentenced to death.
December 30, 2006 - Executed.
No. 1/Ace of Spades
Saddam Hussein
Former Iraqi President
December 13, 2003 - Captured in a "spider hole" in Tikrit.
November 5, 2006 - Sentenced to death.
December 30, 2006 - Executed.
No. 2/Ace of Clubs
Qusay Hussein
Chief, Special Security Organization/special Republican Guard (SSO/SRG); Commander, Central Region Commander
July 22, 2003 - Killed in firefight in Mosul.
Qusay Hussein
Chief, Special Security Organization/special Republican Guard (SSO/SRG); Commander, Central Region Commander
July 22, 2003 - Killed in firefight in Mosul.
No. 3/Ace of Hearts
Uday Hussein
Member of the National Assembly, Olympic Committee
July 22, 2003 - Killed in a firefight in Mosul.
Uday Hussein
Member of the National Assembly, Olympic Committee
July 22, 2003 - Killed in a firefight in Mosul.
No. 4/Ace of Diamonds
Gen. Abed Hamoud Mahmud al-Tikriti
Saddam Hussein's personal secretary and senior bodyguard
June 18, 2003 - Captured. Later convicted and sentenced to death.
June 7, 2012 - Executed.
Gen. Abed Hamoud Mahmud al-Tikriti
Saddam Hussein's personal secretary and senior bodyguard
June 18, 2003 - Captured. Later convicted and sentenced to death.
June 7, 2012 - Executed.
No. 5/King of Spades
Ali Hasan al-Majid
Revolutionary Command Council (RCC) / Commander, Ba'ath Party Regional Command /Head Of Central Workers Bureau
August 21, 2003 - Captured.
2007 - Sentenced to death in four separate trials.
January 25, 2010 - Executed.
Ali Hasan al-Majid
Revolutionary Command Council (RCC) / Commander, Ba'ath Party Regional Command /Head Of Central Workers Bureau
August 21, 2003 - Captured.
2007 - Sentenced to death in four separate trials.
January 25, 2010 - Executed.
No. 6/King of Clubs
Izzat Ibrahim al-Douri
Revolutionary Command Council (RCC) Vice-Chairman / Northern Region Commander /Deputy Secretary General, Ba'th Party Regional Command / Deputy Commander, Armed Forces
April 17, 2015 - Reported killed in an Iraqi security operation.
Izzat Ibrahim al-Douri
Revolutionary Command Council (RCC) Vice-Chairman / Northern Region Commander /Deputy Secretary General, Ba'th Party Regional Command / Deputy Commander, Armed Forces
April 17, 2015 - Reported killed in an Iraqi security operation.
No. 7/King of Hearts
Hani abd al-Latif al-Tilfah al-Tikriti
Director, Special Security Organization (SSO) / Responsible for Security And Investigations
Still at Large.
Hani abd al-Latif al-Tilfah al-Tikriti
Director, Special Security Organization (SSO) / Responsible for Security And Investigations
Still at Large.
No. 8/King of Diamonds
Aziz Saleh Al-Numan
Ba'ath Party regional command chairman
May 22, 2003 - Captured. Later convicted and sentenced to death.
July 16, 2011 - Transferred from US custody to Iraqi custody.
Aziz Saleh Al-Numan
Ba'ath Party regional command chairman
May 22, 2003 - Captured. Later convicted and sentenced to death.
July 16, 2011 - Transferred from US custody to Iraqi custody.
No. 9/Queen of Spades
Muhammad Hazma al Zubaydi
Central Euphrates Reg. Commander
April 21, 2003 - Captured.
2005 - Died in US custody.
Muhammad Hazma al Zubaydi
Central Euphrates Reg. Commander
April 21, 2003 - Captured.
2005 - Died in US custody.
No. 10/Queen of Clubs
Kamal Mustafa Abdallah Sultan Al-Tikriti
Former secretary-general of the Republican Guard
May 17, 2003 - Captured.
Kamal Mustafa Abdallah Sultan Al-Tikriti
Former secretary-general of the Republican Guard
May 17, 2003 - Captured.
No. 11/Queen of Hearts
Barzan Abd Ghafur Sulayman al Tikriti
SRG Commander.
July 23, 2003 - Captured.
Barzan Abd Ghafur Sulayman al Tikriti
SRG Commander.
July 23, 2003 - Captured.
No. 12/Queen of Diamonds
Muzahim Sa'b Hassan al Tikriti
Air Defense Force Commander.
April 23, 2003 - Captured.
Muzahim Sa'b Hassan al Tikriti
Air Defense Force Commander.
April 23, 2003 - Captured.
No. 13/Jack of Spades
Ibrahim Ahmad abd al-Sattar Muhammad al-Tikriti
Iraqi Armed Forces chief of staff
May 12, 2003 - Captured. Later sentenced to life in prison.
2010 - Died in US custody.
Ibrahim Ahmad abd al-Sattar Muhammad al-Tikriti
Iraqi Armed Forces chief of staff
May 12, 2003 - Captured. Later sentenced to life in prison.
2010 - Died in US custody.
No. 14/Jack of Clubs
Sayf al-Din Fulayyih Hasan Taha al-Rawi
Chief of Iraqi Republican Guard (RG)
Still at Large.
Sayf al-Din Fulayyih Hasan Taha al-Rawi
Chief of Iraqi Republican Guard (RG)
Still at Large.
No. 15/Jack of Hearts
Rafi abd al-Latif Tilfah al-Tikriti
Director, Directorate of General Security (DGS)
Still at Large.
Rafi abd al-Latif Tilfah al-Tikriti
Director, Directorate of General Security (DGS)
Still at Large.
No. 16/Jack of Diamonds
Tahir Jalil Habbush al-Tikriti
Director, Iraqi Intelligence Service (IIS)
Still at Large.
Tahir Jalil Habbush al-Tikriti
Director, Iraqi Intelligence Service (IIS)
Still at Large.
No. 17/Ten of Spades
Hamid Raja Shalah al-Tikriti
Commander of the Iraqi air force
June 14, 2003 - Captured.
Hamid Raja Shalah al-Tikriti
Commander of the Iraqi air force
June 14, 2003 - Captured.
No. 18/Ten of Clubs
Latif Nusayyif Jasm Al-Dulaymi
Baath party official and deputy chairman of the party's military bureau
June 10, 2003 - Captured.
Latif Nusayyif Jasm Al-Dulaymi
Baath party official and deputy chairman of the party's military bureau
June 10, 2003 - Captured.
No. 19/Ten of Hearts
Abd al Tawab abdullah Mullah al-Huwaysh
Director of the Office of Military Industrialization
May 2, 2003 - Captured.
Abd al Tawab abdullah Mullah al-Huwaysh
Director of the Office of Military Industrialization
May 2, 2003 - Captured.
No. 20/Ten of Diamonds
Taha Yasin Ramadan al-Jizrawi
Iraqi Vice-President
August 19, 2003 - Captured.
March 20, 2007 - Executed.
Taha Yasin Ramadan al-Jizrawi
Iraqi Vice-President
August 19, 2003 - Captured.
March 20, 2007 - Executed.
No. 21/Nine of Spades
Rukan Razuki abd al-Ghafar Sulayman al-Nasiri
Saddam Hussein's Senior Bodyguard/head-Tribal Affairs
Still at Large.
Rukan Razuki abd al-Ghafar Sulayman al-Nasiri
Saddam Hussein's Senior Bodyguard/head-Tribal Affairs
Still at Large.
No. 22/Nine of Clubs
Jamal Mustafa Abdullah Sultan al Tikriti
Dep. Chief of Tribal Affairs
April 21, 2003 - Captured.
Jamal Mustafa Abdullah Sultan al Tikriti
Dep. Chief of Tribal Affairs
April 21, 2003 - Captured.
No. 23/Nine of Hearts
Mizban Khadr Al Hadi
Baath Party Regional Command and Revolutionary Command Council member
July 8, 2003 - Captured. Later convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Mizban Khadr Al Hadi
Baath Party Regional Command and Revolutionary Command Council member
July 8, 2003 - Captured. Later convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison.
No. 24/Nine of Diamonds
Taha Muhie-eldin Marouf
Vice President and Revolutionary Command Council member
May 2, 2003 - Captured.
Taha Muhie-eldin Marouf
Vice President and Revolutionary Command Council member
May 2, 2003 - Captured.
No. 25/Eight of Spades
Tariq Aziz
Deputy Prime Minister
April 24, 2003 - Captured. Later convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison.
October 26, 2010 - Convicted and sentenced to death.
Tariq Aziz
Deputy Prime Minister
April 24, 2003 - Captured. Later convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison.
October 26, 2010 - Convicted and sentenced to death.
No. 26/Eight of Clubs
Walid Hamid Tawfiq al-Tikriti
Former governor of Basra
April 28, 2003 - Surrendered to the Iraqi National Congress.
Walid Hamid Tawfiq al-Tikriti
Former governor of Basra
April 28, 2003 - Surrendered to the Iraqi National Congress.
No. 27/Eight of Hearts
Sultan Hashim al-Taie
Former Iraqi Minister of Defense
September 19, 2003 - Captured. Sentenced to death in the Anfal trial; to 15 years in prison for the 1991 Shiite uprising trial: and to 15 years for the Halabja chemical attack.
July 16, 2011 - Transferred from US custody to Iraqi custody.
Sultan Hashim al-Taie
Former Iraqi Minister of Defense
September 19, 2003 - Captured. Sentenced to death in the Anfal trial; to 15 years in prison for the 1991 Shiite uprising trial: and to 15 years for the Halabja chemical attack.
July 16, 2011 - Transferred from US custody to Iraqi custody.
No. 28/Eight of Diamonds
Hikmat Mizban Ibrahim al-Azzawi
Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister
April 18, 2003 - Captured.
Hikmat Mizban Ibrahim al-Azzawi
Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister
April 18, 2003 - Captured.
No. 29/Seven of Spades
Mahmud Dhiyab al-Ahmad
Iraqi Minister of Interior
August 8, 2003 - Captured.
July 9, 2012 - Released.
Mahmud Dhiyab al-Ahmad
Iraqi Minister of Interior
August 8, 2003 - Captured.
July 9, 2012 - Released.
No. 30/ Seven of Clubs
Ayad Futayyih Khalifa al-Rawi
Al Quds Force chief of staff
June 4, 2003 - Captured.
Ayad Futayyih Khalifa al-Rawi
Al Quds Force chief of staff
June 4, 2003 - Captured.
No. 31/Seven of Hearts
Zuhayr Talib abd al-Sattar al-Naqib
Director of Military Intelligence
April 23, 2003 - Surrendered.
Zuhayr Talib abd al-Sattar al-Naqib
Director of Military Intelligence
April 23, 2003 - Surrendered.
No. 32/Seven of Diamonds
Amir Hamudi Hasan al-Sadi
Saddam Husseins's science adviser
April 12, 2003 - Surrendered.
Amir Hamudi Hasan al-Sadi
Saddam Husseins's science adviser
April 12, 2003 - Surrendered.
No. 33/Six of Spades
Amir Rashid Muhammad al-Ubaydi
Oil minister and presidential adviser
April 28, 2003 - Captured.
Amir Rashid Muhammad al-Ubaydi
Oil minister and presidential adviser
April 28, 2003 - Captured.
No. 34/Six of Clubs
Hussam Muhammad Amin al-Yasin
Head, National Monitoring Directorate; Former Minister of Interior
April 27, 2003 - Captured.
Hussam Muhammad Amin al-Yasin
Head, National Monitoring Directorate; Former Minister of Interior
April 27, 2003 - Captured.
No. 35/Six of Hearts
Muhammad Mahdi al-Salih
Minister of Trade
April 23, 2003 - Captured.
Muhammad Mahdi al-Salih
Minister of Trade
April 23, 2003 - Captured.
No. 36/Six of Diamonds
Sabawi Ibrahim al-Hasan al-Tikriti
Presidential advisor, half-brother of Saddam Hussein
February 2005 - Turned over to Iraq by Syria. Sentenced to 15 years in prison in one trial and sentenced to death in another.
July 16, 2011 - Transferred from US custody to Iraqi custody.
July 2013 - Died of cancer.
Sabawi Ibrahim al-Hasan al-Tikriti
Presidential advisor, half-brother of Saddam Hussein
February 2005 - Turned over to Iraq by Syria. Sentenced to 15 years in prison in one trial and sentenced to death in another.
July 16, 2011 - Transferred from US custody to Iraqi custody.
July 2013 - Died of cancer.
No. 37/Five of Spades
Watban Ibrahim Hasan al-Tikriti
Saddam Hussein's half-brother
April 13, 2003 - Captured at Syrian border. Convicted and sentenced to death.
July 16, 2011 - Transferred from US custody to Iraqi custody.
Watban Ibrahim Hasan al-Tikriti
Saddam Hussein's half-brother
April 13, 2003 - Captured at Syrian border. Convicted and sentenced to death.
July 16, 2011 - Transferred from US custody to Iraqi custody.
No. 38/Five of Clubs
Barzan Ibrahim Hasan al-Tikriti
Saddam Hussein's half-brother
April 17, 2003 - Captured.
November 5, 2006 - Sentenced to death.
January 15, 2007 - Executed.
Barzan Ibrahim Hasan al-Tikriti
Saddam Hussein's half-brother
April 17, 2003 - Captured.
November 5, 2006 - Sentenced to death.
January 15, 2007 - Executed.
No. 39/Five of Hearts
Huda Salih Mehdi Ammash
A top weapons scientist
May 5, 2003 - Captured
December 12, 2005 - Released.
Huda Salih Mehdi Ammash
A top weapons scientist
May 5, 2003 - Captured
December 12, 2005 - Released.
No. 40/Five of Diamonds
Abd al-Baqi abd al-Karim al-Abdallah al-Sadun
Central Ba'ath Party Regional Command Chairman, Diyala Region
Still at large.
Abd al-Baqi abd al-Karim al-Abdallah al-Sadun
Central Ba'ath Party Regional Command Chairman, Diyala Region
Still at large.
No. 41/Four of spades
Muhammad Zimam abd al-Razzaq al-Sadun
Central Ba'ath Party Regional Chairman, Ninawah and Ta'mim Governorates
February 15, 2004 - Captured.
Muhammad Zimam abd al-Razzaq al-Sadun
Central Ba'ath Party Regional Chairman, Ninawah and Ta'mim Governorates
February 15, 2004 - Captured.
No. 42/Four of Clubs
Samir abd al Aziz al Najm
Baath Party leader
April 17, 2003 - Captured.
Samir abd al Aziz al Najm
Baath Party leader
April 17, 2003 - Captured.
No. 43/Four of Hearts
Humam Abd al-Khaliq Abd al-Ghafur
Minister of Higher Education & Scientific Research
April 19, 2003 - Captured.
Humam Abd al-Khaliq Abd al-Ghafur
Minister of Higher Education & Scientific Research
April 19, 2003 - Captured.
No. 44/Four of Diamonds
Yahya Abdallah al Ubaydi
Ba'ath Party Chairman and commander Ba'ath Party Militia
Suspected dead.
Yahya Abdallah al Ubaydi
Ba'ath Party Chairman and commander Ba'ath Party Militia
Suspected dead.
No. 45/no card
Nayif Shindakh Thamir Ghalib
Ba'ath Party Regional Chairman An-Najaf Governorate
Suspected dead.
Nayif Shindakh Thamir Ghalib
Ba'ath Party Regional Chairman An-Najaf Governorate
Suspected dead.
No. 46/Three of Clubs
Sayf al-Din al-Mashhadani
Baath Party regional chairman for al-Muthanna
May 24, 2003 - Captured.
Sayf al-Din al-Mashhadani
Baath Party regional chairman for al-Muthanna
May 24, 2003 - Captured.
No. 47/Three of Hearts
Fadil Mahmud Gharib
Former Baath regional chairman
May 14, 2003 - Captured.
December 18, 2005 - Released.
Fadil Mahmud Gharib
Former Baath regional chairman
May 14, 2003 - Captured.
December 18, 2005 - Released.
No. 48/Three of Diamonds
Muhsin Khadr al-Khafaji
Ba'ath Party Chairman, al-qadisiyah Governorate
February 7, 2004 - Captured.
Muhsin Khadr al-Khafaji
Ba'ath Party Chairman, al-qadisiyah Governorate
February 7, 2004 - Captured.
No. 49/Two of Spades
Rashid Taan Kazim
Central Ba'ath Party Regional Chairman, Anbar Governorate
Still at Large.
Rashid Taan Kazim
Central Ba'ath Party Regional Chairman, Anbar Governorate
Still at Large.
No. 50/Two of Clubs
Ugla Abid Sighar al-Kubaysi
Regional Baath Party chairman
May 20, 2003 - Captured.
Ugla Abid Sighar al-Kubaysi
Regional Baath Party chairman
May 20, 2003 - Captured.
No. 51/Two of Hearts
Ghazi Hammud al-Ubaydi
Baath Party Regional Command Chairman in the Iraqi district of Al Kut
May 7, 2003 - Captured.
Spring 2005 - Released.
Ghazi Hammud al-Ubaydi
Baath Party Regional Command Chairman in the Iraqi district of Al Kut
May 7, 2003 - Captured.
Spring 2005 - Released.
No. 52/Two of Diamonds
Adil Abdallah Mahdi al-Duri al-Tikriti
Baath Party Regional Command chairman from the Dhi Qar governorate
May 15, 2003 - Captured.
Adil Abdallah Mahdi al-Duri al-Tikriti
Baath Party Regional Command chairman from the Dhi Qar governorate
May 15, 2003 - Captured.
No. 53/no card
Brig. Gen. Qaid Husseini al-Awadi
Baath party regional commander and a brigadier general in Iraq's chemical corps
June 10, 2003 - Captured.
Brig. Gen. Qaid Husseini al-Awadi
Baath party regional commander and a brigadier general in Iraq's chemical corps
June 10, 2003 - Captured.
No. 54/no card
Khamis Sirhan al-Muhammad
Baath Party regional chairman for the Karbala governorate
January 11, 2004 - Captured.
Summer 2010 - Tried, found innocent and released.
Khamis Sirhan al-Muhammad
Baath Party regional chairman for the Karbala governorate
January 11, 2004 - Captured.
Summer 2010 - Tried, found innocent and released.
No. 55/Three of Spades
Sad Abd al-Majid al-Faysal
Regional chairman for Salah al-Din
May 24, 2003 - Captured.
Sad Abd al-Majid al-Faysal
Regional chairman for Salah al-Din
May 24, 2003 - Captured.