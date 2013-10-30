Iraq Most Wanted Fast Facts

Breaking News

(CNN)Here's a look at Iraq's "most wanted" fugitives list.

Timeline:
April 11, 2003 - In a press conference, Army Brig. Gen. Vincent Brooks announces that US soldiers in Iraq will begin receiving a list of the 55 "most wanted" Iraqis. To accompany the list, the soldiers also get a deck of playing cards representing the fugitives.
The Most Wanted:
No. 1/Ace of Spades
Saddam Hussein
Former Iraqi President
December 13, 2003 - Captured in a "spider hole" in Tikrit.
November 5, 2006 - Sentenced to death.
December 30, 2006 - Executed.
No. 2/Ace of Clubs
Qusay Hussein
Chief, Special Security Organization/special Republican Guard (SSO/SRG); Commander, Central Region Commander
July 22, 2003 - Killed in firefight in Mosul.
    No. 3/Ace of Hearts
    Uday Hussein
    Member of the National Assembly, Olympic Committee
    July 22, 2003 -     Killed in a firefight in Mosul.
    No. 4/Ace of Diamonds
    Gen. Abed Hamoud Mahmud al-Tikriti
    Saddam Hussein's personal secretary and senior bodyguard
    June 18, 2003 -     Captured. Later convicted and sentenced to death.
    June 7, 2012 - Executed.
    No. 5/King of Spades
    Ali Hasan al-Majid
    Revolutionary Command Council (RCC) / Commander, Ba'ath Party Regional Command /Head Of Central Workers Bureau
    August 21, 2003 - Captured.
    2007 - Sentenced to death in four separate trials.
    January 25, 2010 - Executed.
    No. 6/King of Clubs
    Izzat Ibrahim al-Douri
    Revolutionary Command Council (RCC) Vice-Chairman / Northern Region Commander /Deputy Secretary General, Ba'th Party Regional Command / Deputy Commander, Armed Forces
    April 17, 2015 -     Reported killed in an Iraqi security operation.
    No. 7/King of Hearts
    Hani abd al-Latif al-Tilfah al-Tikriti
    Director, Special Security Organization (SSO) / Responsible for Security And Investigations
    Still at Large.
    No. 8/King of Diamonds
    Aziz Saleh Al-Numan
    Ba'ath Party regional command chairman
    May 22, 2003 -     Captured. Later convicted and sentenced to death.
    July 16, 2011 - Transferred from US custody to Iraqi custody.
    No. 9/Queen of Spades
    Muhammad Hazma al Zubaydi
    Central Euphrates Reg. Commander
    April 21, 2003 -     Captured.
    2005 - Died in US custody.
    No. 10/Queen of Clubs
    Kamal Mustafa Abdallah Sultan Al-Tikriti
    Former secretary-general of the Republican Guard
    May 17, 2003 -     Captured.
    No. 11/Queen of Hearts
    Barzan Abd Ghafur Sulayman al Tikriti
    SRG Commander.
    July 23, 2003 -     Captured.
    No. 12/Queen of Diamonds
    Muzahim Sa'b Hassan al Tikriti
    Air Defense Force Commander.
    April 23, 2003 -     Captured.
    No. 13/Jack of Spades
    Ibrahim Ahmad abd al-Sattar Muhammad al-Tikriti
    Iraqi Armed Forces chief of staff
    May 12, 2003 -     Captured. Later sentenced to life in prison.
    2010 - Died in US custody.
    No. 14/Jack of Clubs
    Sayf al-Din Fulayyih Hasan Taha al-Rawi
    Chief of Iraqi Republican Guard (RG)
    Still at Large.
    No. 15/Jack of Hearts
    Rafi abd al-Latif Tilfah al-Tikriti
    Director, Directorate of General Security (DGS)
    Still at Large.
    No. 16/Jack of Diamonds
    Tahir Jalil Habbush al-Tikriti
    Director, Iraqi Intelligence Service (IIS)
    Still at Large.
    No. 17/Ten of Spades
    Hamid Raja Shalah al-Tikriti
    Commander of the Iraqi air force
    June 14, 2003 -     Captured.
    No. 18/Ten of Clubs
    Latif Nusayyif Jasm Al-Dulaymi
    Baath party official and deputy chairman of the party's military bureau
    June 10, 2003 -     Captured.
    No. 19/Ten of Hearts
    Abd al Tawab abdullah Mullah al-Huwaysh
    Director of the Office of Military Industrialization
    May 2, 2003 -     Captured.
    No. 20/Ten of Diamonds
    Taha Yasin Ramadan al-Jizrawi
    Iraqi Vice-President
    August 19, 2003 -     Captured.
    March 20, 2007 - Executed.
    No. 21/Nine of Spades
    Rukan Razuki abd al-Ghafar Sulayman al-Nasiri
    Saddam Hussein's Senior Bodyguard/head-Tribal Affairs
    Still at Large.
    No. 22/Nine of Clubs
    Jamal Mustafa Abdullah Sultan al Tikriti
    Dep. Chief of Tribal Affairs
    April 21, 2003 -     Captured.
    No. 23/Nine of Hearts
    Mizban Khadr Al Hadi
    Baath Party Regional Command and Revolutionary Command Council member
    July 8, 2003 -     Captured. Later convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison.
    No. 24/Nine of Diamonds
    Taha Muhie-eldin Marouf
    Vice President and Revolutionary Command Council member
    May 2, 2003 -     Captured.
    No. 25/Eight of Spades
    Tariq Aziz
    Deputy Prime Minister
    April 24, 2003 -     Captured. Later convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison.
    October 26, 2010 - Convicted and sentenced to death.
    No. 26/Eight of Clubs
    Walid Hamid Tawfiq al-Tikriti
    Former governor of Basra
    April 28, 2003 -     Surrendered to the Iraqi National Congress.
    No. 27/Eight of Hearts
    Sultan Hashim al-Taie
    Former Iraqi Minister of Defense
    September 19, 2003 -     Captured. Sentenced to death in the Anfal trial; to 15 years in prison for the 1991 Shiite uprising trial: and to 15 years for the Halabja chemical attack.
    July 16, 2011 - Transferred from US custody to Iraqi custody.
    No. 28/Eight of Diamonds
    Hikmat Mizban Ibrahim al-Azzawi
    Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister
    April 18, 2003 -     Captured.
    No. 29/Seven of Spades
    Mahmud Dhiyab al-Ahmad
    Iraqi Minister of Interior
    August 8, 2003 -     Captured.
    July 9, 2012 - Released.
    No. 30/ Seven of Clubs
    Ayad Futayyih Khalifa al-Rawi
    Al Quds Force chief of staff
    June 4, 2003 -     Captured.
    No. 31/Seven of Hearts
    Zuhayr Talib abd al-Sattar al-Naqib
    Director of Military Intelligence
    April 23, 2003 -     Surrendered.
    No. 32/Seven of Diamonds
    Amir Hamudi Hasan al-Sadi
    Saddam Husseins's science adviser
    April 12, 2003 -     Surrendered.
    No. 33/Six of Spades
    Amir Rashid Muhammad al-Ubaydi
    Oil minister and presidential adviser
    April 28, 2003 -     Captured.
    No. 34/Six of Clubs
    Hussam Muhammad Amin al-Yasin
    Head, National Monitoring Directorate; Former Minister of Interior
    April 27, 2003 -     Captured.
    No. 35/Six of Hearts
    Muhammad Mahdi al-Salih
    Minister of Trade
    April 23, 2003 -     Captured.
    No. 36/Six of Diamonds
    Sabawi Ibrahim al-Hasan al-Tikriti
    Presidential advisor, half-brother of Saddam Hussein
    February 2005 - Turned over to Iraq by Syria. Sentenced to 15 years in prison in one trial and sentenced to death in another.
    July 16, 2011 - Transferred from US custody to Iraqi custody.
    July 2013 - Died of cancer.
    No. 37/Five of Spades
    Watban Ibrahim Hasan al-Tikriti
    Saddam Hussein's half-brother
    April 13, 2003 -     Captured at Syrian border. Convicted and sentenced to death.
    July 16, 2011 - Transferred from US custody to Iraqi custody.
    No. 38/Five of Clubs
    Barzan Ibrahim Hasan al-Tikriti
    Saddam Hussein's half-brother
    April 17, 2003 - Captured.
    November 5, 2006 - Sentenced to death.
    January 15, 2007 - Executed.
    No. 39/Five of Hearts
    Huda Salih Mehdi Ammash
    A top weapons scientist
    May 5, 2003 -     Captured
    December 12, 2005 - Released.
    No. 40/Five of Diamonds
    Abd al-Baqi abd al-Karim al-Abdallah al-Sadun
    Central Ba'ath Party Regional Command Chairman, Diyala Region
    Still at large    .
    No. 41/Four of spades
    Muhammad Zimam abd al-Razzaq al-Sadun
    Central Ba'ath Party Regional Chairman, Ninawah and Ta'mim Governorates
    February 15, 2004 -     Captured.
    No. 42/Four of Clubs
    Samir abd al Aziz al Najm
    Baath Party leader
    April 17, 2003 -     Captured.
    No. 43/Four of Hearts
    Humam Abd al-Khaliq Abd al-Ghafur
    Minister of Higher Education & Scientific Research
    April 19, 2003 -     Captured.
    No. 44/Four of Diamonds
    Yahya Abdallah al Ubaydi
    Ba'ath Party Chairman and commander Ba'ath Party Militia
    Suspected dead    .
    No. 45/no card
    Nayif Shindakh Thamir Ghalib
    Ba'ath Party Regional Chairman An-Najaf Governorate
    Suspected dead    .
    No. 46/Three of Clubs
    Sayf al-Din al-Mashhadani
    Baath Party regional chairman for al-Muthanna
    May 24, 2003 -     Captured.
    No. 47/Three of Hearts
    Fadil Mahmud Gharib
    Former Baath regional chairman
    May 14, 2003 -     Captured.
    December 18, 2005 - Released.
    No. 48/Three of Diamonds
    Muhsin Khadr al-Khafaji
    Ba'ath Party Chairman, al-qadisiyah Governorate
    February 7, 2004 -     Captured.
    No. 49/Two of Spades
    Rashid Taan Kazim
    Central Ba'ath Party Regional Chairman, Anbar Governorate
    Still at Large    .
    No. 50/Two of Clubs
    Ugla Abid Sighar al-Kubaysi
    Regional Baath Party chairman
    May 20, 2003 -     Captured.
    No. 51/Two of Hearts
    Ghazi Hammud al-Ubaydi
    Baath Party Regional Command Chairman in the Iraqi district of Al Kut
    May 7, 2003 -     Captured.
    Spring 2005 - Released.
    No. 52/Two of Diamonds
    Adil Abdallah Mahdi al-Duri al-Tikriti
    Baath Party Regional Command chairman from the Dhi Qar governorate
    May 15, 2003 -     Captured.
    No. 53/no card
    Brig. Gen. Qaid Husseini al-Awadi
    Baath party regional commander and a brigadier general in Iraq's chemical corps
    June 10, 2003 -     Captured.
    No. 54/no card
    Khamis Sirhan al-Muhammad
    Baath Party regional chairman for the Karbala governorate
    January 11, 2004 -     Captured.
    Summer 2010 - Tried, found innocent and released.
    No. 55/Three of Spades
    Sad Abd al-Majid al-Faysal
    Regional chairman for Salah al-Din
    May 24, 2003 -     Captured.