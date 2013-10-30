Breaking News

Australian Open Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 2:53 PM ET, Mon October 2, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Roger Federer beat compatriot Stan Wawrinka in five sets Thursday to reach his first grand slam final since the US Open in 2015.
Photos: Party like it's 2009
Roger Federer beat compatriot Stan Wawrinka in five sets Thursday to reach his first grand slam final since the US Open in 2015.
Hide Caption
1 of 7
On that day, Serb Novak Djokovic overcame Federer 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-4 to win his 10th major title.
Photos: Party like it's 2009
On that day, Serb Novak Djokovic overcame Federer 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-4 to win his 10th major title.
Hide Caption
2 of 7
Federer&#39;s last slam title came almost five years ago, when he beat Andy Murray in the Wimbledon final in 2012.
Photos: Party like it's 2009
Federer's last slam title came almost five years ago, when he beat Andy Murray in the Wimbledon final in 2012.
Hide Caption
3 of 7
Earlier Thursday, Serena Williams beat Croatian veteran Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in straight sets to reach her 29th grand slam final.
Photos: Party like it's 2009
Earlier Thursday, Serena Williams beat Croatian veteran Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in straight sets to reach her 29th grand slam final.
Hide Caption
4 of 7
Older sister Venus was also victorious in her semifinal, overcoming Coco Vandeweghe to reach her first major final since Wimbledon in 2009.
Photos: Party like it's 2009
Older sister Venus was also victorious in her semifinal, overcoming Coco Vandeweghe to reach her first major final since Wimbledon in 2009.
Hide Caption
5 of 7
Venus&#39;s most recent major final appearance also marked the last time the Williams sisters met in a grand slam final. Serena came out on top that day, winning in straight sets.
Photos: Party like it's 2009
Venus's most recent major final appearance also marked the last time the Williams sisters met in a grand slam final. Serena came out on top that day, winning in straight sets.
Hide Caption
6 of 7
Rafael Nadal will take on Bulgaria&#39;s Grigor Dimitrov Friday for a place in the Australian Open final. It would be the Spaniard&#39;s first major final since beating Djokovic to the 2014 French Open title.
Photos: Party like it's 2009
Rafael Nadal will take on Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Friday for a place in the Australian Open final. It would be the Spaniard's first major final since beating Djokovic to the 2014 French Open title.
Hide Caption
7 of 7
federer wawrinkafederer djokovic us open 2015federer murray wimbledon 2012serena williams aus openvenus williams au openserena venus wimbledon 2009nadal 2014 french open

(CNN)Here's a look at the Australian Open, one of four competitions that make up the "Grand Slam" in professional tennis. The other three are Wimbledon, the French Open and the US Open.

January 16-29, 2017 - The Australian Open takes place.
2017 Results:
Roger Federer defeats Rafael Nadal in the men's final.
Serena Williams defeats sister Venus Williams in the women's final.
    Other Facts:
    Total prize money for 2017 is a record $50 million AUD (about 36 million USD), a 14% increase from 2016.
    Read More
    Youngest winners - Men's singles, Ken Rosewall (18) - Women's singles, Martina Hingis (16)
    Oldest winners - Men's singles, Ken Rosewall (37) - Women's singles, Thelma Long (35) - Men's doubles, Norman Brookes (46) - Women's doubles, Thelma Long (39)
    Most successive singles wins - Roy Emerson (five) 1963-1967 and Margaret Court (seven) 1960-1966
    Most singles titles overall - Roy Emerson (six) and Margaret Court (11)
    Timeline:
    1905 -     The Australasian Championships are played in Melbourne.
    1927 - The name is changed to the Australian Championships.
    1954 - 35-year-old Thelma Long wins the Women's Singles Championship, becoming the oldest female to do so.
    1969 - The name is changed to the Australian Open.
    1972 - 37-year old Ken Rosewall wins the Men's Singles Champions, becoming the oldest male player to win the Australian Open. He also holds the record for youngest champion, winning at age 18 in 1953.
    2001 - Begin paying men and women equal prize money.