Australian Open Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the Australian Open , one of four competitions that make up the "Grand Slam" in professional tennis. The other three are Wimbledon , the French Open and the US Open .

January 16-29, 2017 - The Australian Open takes place.

Roger Federer defeats Rafael Nadal in the men's final

Other Facts:

Total prize money for 2017 is a record $50 million AUD (about 36 million USD), a 14% increase from 2016.

Youngest winners - Men's singles, Ken Rosewall (18) - Women's singles, Martina Hingis (16)

Oldest winners - Men's singles, Ken Rosewall (37) - Women's singles, Thelma Long (35) - Men's doubles, Norman Brookes (46) - Women's doubles, Thelma Long (39)

Most successive singles wins - Roy Emerson (five) 1963-1967 and Margaret Court (seven) 1960-1966

Most singles titles overall - Roy Emerson (six) and Margaret Court (11)

Timeline:

1905 - The Australasian Championships are played in Melbourne.

1927 - The name is changed to the Australian Championships.

1954 - 35-year-old Thelma Long wins the Women's Singles Championship, becoming the oldest female to do so.

1969 - The name is changed to the Australian Open.

1972 - 37-year old Ken Rosewall wins the Men's Singles Champions, becoming the oldest male player to win the Australian Open. He also holds the record for youngest champion, winning at age 18 in 1953.

2001 - Begin paying men and women equal prize money.