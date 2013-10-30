CIA Leak Fast Facts

Breaking News

John Walker ran a father and son spy ring, passing classified material to the Soviet Union from 1967 to 1985. Walker was a Navy communication specialist with financial difficulties when he walked into the Soviet Embassy and sold a piece of cyphering equipment. Navy and Defense officials said that Walker enabled the Soviet Union to unscramble military communications and pinpoint the location of U.S. submarines at all times. As part of his plea deal, prosecutors promised leniency for Walker&#39;s son Michael Walker, a former Navy seaman. Click through the gallery to see other high-profile leak scandals the United States has seen over the years.
Military analyst &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/US/03/19/wikileaks.ellsberg.manning/index.html&quot;&gt;Daniel Ellsberg&lt;/a&gt; leaked the 7,000-page Pentagon Papers in 1971. The top-secret documents revealed that senior American leaders, including three presidents, knew the Vietnam War was an unwinnable, tragic quagmire. Further, they showed that the government had lied to Congress and the public about the progress of the war. Ellsberg surrendered to authorities and was charged as a spy. During his trial, the court learned that President Richard Nixon&#39;s administration had embarked on a campaign to discredit Ellsberg, illegally wiretapping him and breaking into his psychiatrist&#39;s office. All charges against him were dropped. Since then he has lived a relatively quiet life as a respected author and lecturer.
Jonathan Pollard is a divisive figure in U.S.-Israeli relations. The former U.S. Navy intelligence analyst was caught spying for Israel in 1985 and was sentenced in 1987 to life imprisonment. Previously, the United States and Israel discussed his possible release as part of efforts to save fragile Middle East peace negotiations, according to sources familiar with the talks. On July 28, 2015, Pollard&#39;s lawyer announced that the convicted spy &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/28/politics/jonathan-pollard-parole-israel-spy/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;had been granted parole&lt;/a&gt; and would be released on November 21 -- exactly 30 years after his arrest.
Wen Ho Lee was a scientist at the Los Alamos Laboratory in New Mexico who was charged with 59 counts of downloading classified information onto computer tapes and passing it to China. Lee eventually agreed to plead guilty to a count of mishandling classified information after prosecutors deemed their case to be too weak. He was released after nine months in solitary confinement. Lee later received a $1.6 million in separate settlements with the government and five news agencies after he sued them, accusing the government of leaking damaging information about him to the media.
Members of the Bush administration were accused retaliating against Valerie Plame, pictured, by blowing her cover in 2003 as a U.S. intelligence operative, after her husband, former Ambassador Joe Wilson, wrote a series of New York Times op-eds questioning the basis of certain facts the administration used to make the argument to go to war in Iraq.
In 2007, Lewis &quot;Scooter&quot; Libby, Vice President Dick Cheney&#39;s former chief of staff, was convicted on charges related to the leak of the identity of CIA operative Valerie Plame. Libby was convicted of obstruction of justice and perjury in connection with the case. His 30-month sentence was commuted by President George W. Bush. Cheney told a special prosecutor in 2004 that he had no idea who leaked the information.
Aldrich Ames, a 31-year CIA employee, pleaded guilty to espionage charges in 1994 and was sentenced to life in prison. Ames was a CIA case worker who specialized in Soviet intelligence services and had been passing classified information to the KGB since 1985. U.S. intelligence officials believe that information passed along by Ames led to the arrest and execution of Russian officials they had recruited to spy for them.
Robert Hanssen pleaded guilty to espionage charges in 2001 in return for the government not seeking the death penalty. Hanssen began spying for the Soviet Union in 1979, three years after going to work for the FBI and prosecutors said he collected $1.4 million for the information he turned over to the Cold War enemy. In 1981, Hanssen&#39;s wife caught him with classified documents and convinced him to stop spying, but he started passing secrets to the Soviets again four years later. In 1991, he broke off relations with the KGB, but resumed his espionage career in 1999, this time with the Russian Intelligence Service. He was arrested after making a drop in a Virginia park in 2001.
Army Pvt. Bradley Manning was convicted July 30 of stealing and disseminating 750,000 pages of classified documents and videos to WikiLeaks, and the counts against him included violations of the Espionage Act. He was found guilty of 20 of the 22 charges but acquitted of the most serious charge -- aiding the enemy. Manning &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/21/us/bradley-manning-sentencing/index.html&quot;&gt;was sentenced to 35 years in military prison&lt;/a&gt; in 2013.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/10/politics/nsa-leak/index.html&quot;&gt;Former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden&lt;/a&gt; revealed himself as the leaker of details of U.S. government surveillance programs run by the U.S. National Security Agency to track cell phone calls and monitor the e-mail and Internet traffic of virtually all Americans. Snowden has been granted temporary asylum in Russia after initially fleeing to Hong Kong. He has been charged with three felony counts, including violations of the U.S. Espionage Act, over the leaks.
(CNN)Here's a look at the 2003 CIA leak involving then-operative Valerie Plame and senior members of the George W. Bush administration.

After a lengthy investigation, one member of the Bush administration, Lewis "Scooter" Libby, was brought to trial and convicted of obstruction of justice, perjury, and making false statements.
Timeline:
February 2002 - US Ambassador Joseph Wilson travels to Niger for the CIA.
March 2002 - Wilson tells the CIA he doubts Iraq tried to purchase uranium from Niger.
    January 28, 2003 - In his State of the Union speech, President Bush says, "The British government has learned that Saddam Hussein recently sought significant quantities of uranium from Africa."
    June 12, 2003 - According to the New York Times, a conversation takes place between Vice President Dick Cheney and his Chief of Staff Scooter Libby about the identity of Valerie Plame.
    June 23, 2003 - According to 2007 testimony by Judith Miller of the New York Times, the date when Libby revealed to her that the wife of former Ambassador Joseph Wilson may have worked for the CIA.
    July 6, 2003 - Wilson's editorial piece appears in the New York Times: "What I Didn't Find in Africa."
    July 11, 2003 - Karl Rove, President George W. Bush's top political adviser, tells Time reporter Matthew Cooper that former US Ambassador Joseph Wilson's wife "apparently works at the CIA on WMD issues," according to an e-mail Cooper sends to his editor.
    July 13, 2003 - Cooper's "A Question of Trust" is posted on Time magazine's website. The article about President Bush's 2003 State of the Union speech includes named sources as Libby, Wilson, Plame's superior Alan Foley, and former State Department proliferation expert Greg Thielmann.
    July 14, 2003 - Robert Novak's Chicago Sun-Times column names Wilson's wife, Valerie Plame, as a CIA operative. He lists two senior administration officials as sources. (At the time, Robert Novak also works at CNN.)
    September 2003 - The Justice Department launches a full criminal investigation into the leak, an aggravated felony punishable by up to ten years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
    September 29, 2003 - Rove denies any knowledge of the leaked name when asked by an ABC reporter.
    September 30, 2003 - President Bush says, "If there is a leak out of my administration, I want to know who it is. And if the person has violated the law, the person will be taken care of."
    February 15, 2005 - A federal appeals court in Washington rules that Judith Miller and Matthew Cooper may have witnessed a federal crime (disclosure by government officials of a CIA officer's identity), and will have to cooperate with the grand juries investigating the crime.
    June 27, 2005 - The US Supreme Court declines to hear appeals by Miller and Cooper.
    June 30, 2005 - Norman Pearlstine, Time's editor-in-chief, agrees to provide documents concerning the confidential sources of Cooper to a grand jury.
    July 6, 2005 - New York Times reporter Miller goes to jail to protect the identity of the person who leaked the identity of a CIA operative to her, despite never having written a story using the information.
    July 12, 2005 - Cooper appears before a grand jury investigating the case.
    September 19, 2005 - Libby calls Miller in prison to free her from the pledge of confidentiality. She is released on September 19.
    October 12, 2005 - Miller testifies for over an hour before a federal grand jury about a second conversation she had with Libby.
    October 28, 2005 - Libby is indicted on one count of obstruction of justice and two counts each of perjury and making false statements. He resigns his position at the White House.
    November 3, 2005 - Libby pleads not guilty at his arraignment and is released on his own recognizance.
    April 26, 2006 - Rove makes his fifth and final appearance before the federal grand jury investigating the leak.
    June 13, 2006 - Rove is told by special counsel Patrick Fitzgerald that he will not be charged in the CIA leak case, according to Robert Luskin, Rove's lawyer.
    July 13, 2006 - Plame and her husband file a lawsuit in US District Court against Cheney, Rove and Libby. The suit alleges that they conspired to ruin Plame's career in order to seek revenge against Wilson for criticizing the Bush administration's motives in Iraq.
    September 7, 2006 - Former Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage publicly acknowledges for the first time that he was the source who first revealed Plame's identity to Robert Novak, which he said he did inadvertently. His name is added to the Plame/Wilson lawsuit a week later.
    January 16, 2007 - Libby's trial begins.
    March 6, 2007 - Libby is found guilty of four of five counts in his perjury and obstruction of justice trial.
    June 5, 2007 - Libby is sentenced to 30 months in prison for lying to investigators about what he told reporters about CIA operative Valerie Plame Wilson, two years of probation after his prison sentence, fined $250,000 and $400 dollars in court costs.
    June 14, 2007 - Judge Reggie B. Walton rules that Libby is not to remain free (he must begin serving his 2 1/2 year sentence) while his appeal is pending. His attorneys state they will appeal this decision to the DC Circuit Court of Appeals.
    July 2, 2007 - A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit rejects Libby's bid to remain free on bond while appealing his conviction ruling that Libby has not raised a question for judges "that is 'close' or that 'could very well be decided the other way" - the standard for remaining free on appeal.
    July 2, 2007 - President Bush commutes Libby's 30-month prison sentence but leaves in place the $250,000 fine and 2 years of probation.
    July 19, 2007- A federal judge in Washington, DC, dismisses the lawsuit brought by Plame Wilson and her husband against Cheney, Libby and Rove. A federal appeals court later upholds the dismissal.
    October 22, 2007 - Plame Wilson's memoir, "Fair Game: My Life as a Spy, My Betrayal by the White House" is released. "Fair Game" is released as a major motion picture in 2010.