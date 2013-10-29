North Korea Nuclear Timeline Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at North Korea's nuclear capabilities and the history of its weapons program.

1985

North Korea signs the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

1994

North Korea and the United States sign an agreement. Among other stipulations, North Korea pledges to freeze and eventually dismantle its old, graphite-moderated nuclear reactors in exchange for international aid to build two new light-water nuclear reactors.

October - The Bush Administration reveals that North Korea has admitted operating a secret nuclear weapons program in violation of the 1994 agreement.

February - The United States confirms North Korea has reactivated a five-megawatt nuclear reactor at its Yongbyon facility, capable of producing plutonium for weapons.

April - Declares it has nuclear weapons.

2005

North Korea tentatively agrees to give up its entire nuclear program, including weapons. In exchange, the United States, China, Japan Russia and South Korea say they will provide energy assistance to North Korea, as well as promote economic cooperation.

2006

After North Korea test fires long range missiles, the UN Security Council passes a resolution demanding that North Korea suspend the program.

2007

February 13 - North Korea agrees to close its main nuclear reactor in exchange for an aid package worth $400 million.

September 30 - At six-party talks in Beijing, North Korea signs an agreement stating it will begin disabling its nuclear weapons facilities.

December 31 - North Korea misses the deadline to disable its weapons facilities by the end of the year.

2008

June 27 - North Korea destroys a water cooling tower at the Yongbyon nuclear facility.

October 11 - North Korea is removed from the US list of states that sponsor terrorism.

December - Six-party talks are held in Beijing. The talks break down over North Korea's refusal to allow international inspectors unfettered access to suspected nuclear sites.

2009

May 25 - North Korea announces it has conducted its second nuclear test.

June 12 - The UN Security Council condemns the nuclear test and imposes new sanctions.

2010

November 20 - A Stanford University professor publishes a report that North Korea has a new nuclear enrichment facility.

2011

October 24-25 - US officials meet with a North Korean delegation in Geneva, Switzerland, in an effort to restart the six-party nuclear arms talks that broke down in 2008

2012

February 29 - The State Department announces that North Korea has agreed to a moratorium on long-range missile launches and nuclear activity at the nation's major nuclear facility in exchange for food aid.

May 24 - A spokesman for South Korea's Defense Ministry says that based on analysis of commercial satellite images at North Korea's nuclear test site, North Korea appears ready to carry out a nuclear test at any time

2013

January 24 - North Korea's National Defense Commission says it will continue nuclear testing and long-range rocket launches in defiance of the United States. The tests and launches will feed into an "upcoming all-out action" targeting the United States, "the sworn enemy of the Korean people," the commission says.

February 12 - Conducts third nuclear test. This is the first nuclear test carried out under Kim Jong Un. Three weeks later, the UN orders additional sanctions in protest.

2015

May 6 - In an exclusive interview with CNN, the deputy director of a North Korean think tank says the country has the missile capability to strike mainland United States and would do so if the United States "forced their hand."

May 20 - North Korea says that it has the ability to miniaturize nuclear weapons, a key step toward building nuclear missiles. A US National Security Council spokesman responds that the United States does not think the North Koreans have that capability.

December 12 - North Korea state media says the country has added the hydrogen bomb to its arsenal.

March 9 - North Korea announces that it has miniature nuclear warheads that can fit on ballistic missiles.

2017

January 1 - In a televised address, Kim Jong Un claims that North Korea could soon test an intercontinental ballistic missile.