Exploring Sicily's fiery Mount Etna volcano

Story highlights Mount Etna is open to tourists every day of the year unless authorities deem it too dangerous

An ascent that includes a cable car, 4x4 bus and guided walk is the easiest way to explore the volcano

The volcano's peak is actually a series of craters, some more active than others

This article was originally published in 2013.

(CNN) At approximately 3,350 meters, it's Europe's highest and most active volcano.

Living up to its volatile reputation, Mount Etna blew its top again over the weekend.

Etna eruptions are relatively frequent -- the past 12 months have seen a string of powerful lava fountains, flows and ash emissions.

The result: a landscape that constantly changes as lava hardens, craters collapse and, in some cases, are created.

A trip to the top section of Etna is a bizarre experience -- from near the stunning peak it's easy to understand why the volcano is one of Sicily's most popular tourist destinations.

Read More