Gerry Adams Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Gerry Adams, president of Sinn Fein, the leading republican political party in Northern Ireland.

Personal:

Birth date: October 6, 1948

Birth place: Belfast, Northern Ireland

Birth name: Gerard Adams

Father: Gerry Adams, laborer and republican activist

Mother: Annie (Hannaway) Adams, mill worker

Marriage: Colette (McArdle) Adams (1971-present)

Children: Gearóid

Religion: Catholic

Other Facts:

Sinn Fein means "we ourselves."

Has written more than 10 books.

Timeline:

Early 1960s - Joins Sinn Fein, which supports the reunion of British-ruled Northern Ireland with the rest of Ireland.

1972 - Suspected of being an Irish Republican Army leader, Adams is interned without trial.

July 1972 - Is released to participate in secret peace talks with the British government.

1973-1977 - After peace talks fail, Adams is imprisoned again.

1978 - Elected vice president of Sinn Fein.

1983 - Elected president of Sinn Fein.

1983-1992 - Is the elected representative for West Belfast in the British House of Commons. Following Sinn Fein policy, Adams never takes his seat in order to avoid taking the obligatory oath of loyalty to the Queen of England.

1984 - Is shot and seriously wounded during an assassination attempt.

1988 - Begins talks with John Hume, the leader of Northern Ireland's Social Democratic and Labour Party.

1993 - Adams and Hume issue a statement suggesting ways to peacefully settle the conflict in Northern Ireland.

1994 - Is granted his first US visa.

June 1998 - Is elected to the new Northern Ireland Assembly.