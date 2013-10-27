Ted 'Shred' wins season opener

Story highlights Ted Ligety wins World Cup giant slalom at Soelden

(CNN) American Ted Ligety served notice he will be the man to beat in his favored giant slalom discipline with an emphatic victory in the season opener in Soelden Sunday.

The triple world champion was claiming his third straight win in World Cup giant slalom races and making it a hat-trick at the Austrian venue, matching Austrian legend Hermann Maier.

Ligety, nicknamed 'Ted Shred', had left his rivals in tatters last year as he won by an astonishing 2.75 seconds, but this time around he had to settle for a closer margin over second placed Alexis Pinturault of France and home hope Marcel Hirscher.

"I'm super psyched to win this today," Ligety told the official FIS website after clocking one minute 59.50 seconds for the two legs.

"It wasn't easy conditions on the second run it was dark and bumpy, but any day you win it's a good day, so I can't complain."

