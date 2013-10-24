Buddy Roemer Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of Buddy Roemer, the 52nd governor of Louisiana.

Personal:

Birth date: October 4, 1943

Birth place: Shreveport, Louisiana

Birth name: Charles Elson Roemer III

Father: Charles "Budgie" Elson Roemer II, farmer and aide to Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards

Mother: Adeline (McDade) Roemer

Marriages: Scarlett (Osborn) Roemer (2001-present); Patti (Crocker) Roemer (1973-1990, divorced); Frances (Demler) Roemer (1963-1972, divorced)

Children: with Patti Roemer: Dakota; with Frances Roemer: Charles IV "Chas;" Caroline

Education: Harvard University, B.S. in government and economics, 1964; Harvard Business School, M.B.A., 1967

Religion: Methodist

Other Facts:

One of five children, raised on a 2,000 acre cotton and cattle farm, Scopena Plantation, in north Louisiana.

Roemer's father served eight years in the administration of Democratic governor Edwin Edwards.

His brother, Danny Roemer, was convicted of bank fraud in 1993.

Served four terms in the US House of Representatives as a conservative Democrat before switching to the Republican party. He vowed never to accept super PAC money.

Timeline:

1970 - Starts Innovative Data Systems, a computer software company.

1973 - Delegate to the Constitutional Convention of Louisiana.

1973 - Starts Red River Valley Bank in Bossier City, Louisiana.

1981 - Father Charles Roemer II is convicted of bribery and kickbacks and serves 15 months in prison. The conviction is later overturned.

January 3, 1981-March 14, 1988 - Democratic US Representative from Louisiana.

October 1987 - Wins 33% of the vote in the Louisiana governor's race. Runner-up incumbent governor Edwin Edwards declines to participate in a run-off.

March 14, 1988-January 13, 1992 - Serves as the 52nd governor of Louisiana.

March 11, 1991 - Announces plans to leave the Democratic Party and run for re-election as a Republican.

October 1991 - Roemer comes in third in the Louisiana governor's race, behind Edwin Edwards and David Duke.

1993 - Starts The Sterling Group, a Louisiana company facilitating trade among and between companies in Mexico, Brazil, China, Taiwan, South Korea and Louisiana.

October 1995 - Roemer comes in fourth in the Louisiana governor's race.

1998 - Starts The Business Bank in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In 2005, the bank is sold to BancorpSouth of Mississippi.

June 2005 - Undergoes triple bypass surgery.

2006 - Starts Business First Bank in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

2008 - Forms investment management company Roemer, Robinson, Melville & Co., LLC.

July 21, 2011 - Officially announces his candidacy for the Republican nomination for president, at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire.

May 31, 2012 - Drops out of the 2012 presidential race.

July 3, 2012 - Announces the formation of the Reform Project to fight corruption in politics.

2014 - Suffers a stroke, according to his son, Chas Roemer.

September 19, 2017 - Roemer's book about his childhood, "Scopena: A Memoir of Home," is released.