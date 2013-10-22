Major Rail Accidents Fast Facts

This timeline is not all-inclusive. Selected rail incidents with at least 200 fatalities are listed, plus US incidents.

Notable International Rail Accidents:

January 1915 - Guadalajara, Mexico: More than 600 people die when a train derails into a ravine during a steep descent.

June 1915 - Montemorelos, Mexico: A military train derails into a canyon, killing more than 300.

December 12, 1917 - Modane, France: 543 people die when a train carrying more than 1,000 soldiers derails in the French Alps.

January 16, 1944 - León Province, Spain: A train wrecks in the Torro tunnel, killing more than 500 people.

March 2, 1944 - Near Salerno, Italy: At least 521 people die from carbon monoxide fumes when a train stalls in a tunnel.

October 22, 1949 - Poland: More than 200 are killed when the Danzig-Warsaw express derails.

April 3, 1955 - Guadalajara, Mexico: About 300 die when a night express train derails into a canyon.

September 29, 1957 - Montgomery, western Montgomery, western Pakistan : 250 die when a passenger train collides with a cargo train.

February 1, 1970 - Buenos Aires, Argentina: The worst train disaster in Argentina's history occurs when an express train crashes into a standing commuter train, killing 236.

October 6, 1972 - Saltillo, Mexico: 208 people die after a train traveling at excessive speed derails and catches fire.

June 6, 1981 - Bihar, India: Bihar, India: India's worst rail accident to date occurs during inclement weather when a train derails and plunges into a river in the state of Bihar, killing 800 and injuring over 100.

January 13, 1985 - Near the town of Awash in Ethiopia: The government says that 392 people died when a passenger train derailed while crossing a bridge over a ravine.

June 4, 1989 - Ural Mountains, Soviet Union: 575 people die when a gas pipeline leaks, causing two passenger trains to explode.

January 4, 1990 - Sindh province, Pakistan: More than 210 people are killed after the Zakaria Bahauddin Express passenger train crashes into a stationary freight train.

September 22, 1994 - Tolunda, Angola: 300 die after malfunctioning brakes cause a train to derail and fall into a ravine.

June 24, 2002 - Tanzania: A runaway passenger train collides with a freight train and then derails, resulting in 281 deaths.

February 18, 2004 - Near the town of Neyshabur, Near the town of Neyshabur, Iran : A runaway 51-car chemical train derails and explodes, causing at least 320 deaths and hundreds of injuries to residents in the area.

December 26, 2004 - Sri Lanka: Between 1,500 to 1,700 passengers aboard the Samudradevi, or Queen of the Sea, train, are believed dead when the Sri Lanka: Between 1,500 to 1,700 passengers aboard the Samudradevi, or Queen of the Sea, train, are believed dead when the tsunami sweeps their train off the tracks.

Notable US Rail Accidents:

July 9, 1918 - Nashville, Tennessee: Considered the worst rail disaster in US history, two passenger trains collide on Dutchman's Curve, resulting in 101 deaths.

November 1, 1918 - Brooklyn, New York: At least 90 are killed when a Brighton Beach Train of the Brooklyn Rapid Transit Company derails inside the Malbone Street tunnel.