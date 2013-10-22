Celebs go big with marriage proposals

Photos: Celeb marriage proposals Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank and tennis pro Ruben Torres announced their engagement Tuesday in California. "Sooooooo this happened!!!" the "Million Dollar Baby" star said in tweeting a photo of her engagement ring . Here's a look at other celebrity couples who have recently gotten engaged. Hide Caption 1 of 26

Photos: Celeb marriage proposals Television personality Maria Menounos and her boyfriend of 19 years, Keven Undergaro, are engaged. Undergaro proposed Wednesday during Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show. "I had no idea. I thought he was joking," Menounos told People magazine Hide Caption 2 of 26

Photos: Celeb marriage proposals Fitness guru Jillian Michaels, right, proposed to girlfriend Heidi Rhoades on the Tuesday season finale of her E! reality show "Just Jillian." Rhoades said yes after watching a fake movie trailer about their own love story. Hide Caption 3 of 26

Photos: Celeb marriage proposals Singer Mariah Carey and Australian billionaire James Packer got engaged in January just a few months after they were first seen cozying up together. Hide Caption 4 of 26

Photos: Celeb marriage proposals Eva Longoria announced Sunday, December 13, that she and boyfriend Jose Antonio Baston had become engaged in Dubai. The actress posted a photo of herself kissing Baston, the president of Televisa media company, against a desert backdrop. Hide Caption 5 of 26

Photos: Celeb marriage proposals Former "Dancing With the Stars" pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy has proposed to Peta Murgatroyd, who has also appeared on the show. He popped the question on stage Saturday, December 5, during a performance of "SWAY: A Dance Trilogy" in Miami. Hide Caption 6 of 26

Photos: Celeb marriage proposals Musician Cee Lo Green and Shani James are engaged. Theyconfirmed the happy news to People magazine . "Maybe it is time for the world to know that I have a very secure situation and a loving woman supporting me the entire way," Green said. Hide Caption 7 of 26

Photos: Celeb marriage proposals Racecar driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced via Twitter on June 17 that he had proposed to girlfriend Amy Reimann while the two were on vacation in Germany. Earnhardt and Reimann have dated since 2009. Hide Caption 8 of 26

Photos: Celeb marriage proposals Singer Colbie Caillat announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Justin Young. "This sweet man asked me to be his lobster....and I said yes," she said in images posted on Facebook and Instagram. Hide Caption 9 of 26

Photos: Celeb marriage proposals Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, seen here in 2010, proposed to girlfriend Nicole Johnson, according to their verified social media accounts. "She said yes," he captioned a picture of him and Johnson cuddling in the snow Hide Caption 10 of 26

Photos: Celeb marriage proposals Celebs go big with marriage proposals – Lady Gaga and actor Taylor Kinney got engaged on Valentine's Day 2015. The "Bad Romance" singer announced the engagement by showing off a picture on her verified social media accounts of a heart-shaped engagement ring. "He gave me his heart on Valentine's Day, and I said YES!" she said. Hide Caption 11 of 26

Photos: Celeb marriage proposals Celebs go big with marriage proposals – Michael Sam, the first openly gay football player to be drafted into the NFL, proposed to his boyfriend, Vito Cammisano, during a vacation in Europe. "Thank you for saying yes," Sam tweeted on January 16, 2015. Hide Caption 12 of 26

Photos: Celeb marriage proposals "True Blood" star Joe Manganiello reportedly popped the question to "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara with a gorgeous diamond ring during a romantic vacation at a Hawaiian resort on Christmas Day 2014. Hide Caption 13 of 26

Photos: Celeb marriage proposals In 2013, Kanye West reportedly rented out a stadium on Kim Kardashian's 33rd birthday to ask her to marry him. Hide Caption 14 of 26

Photos: Celeb marriage proposals In 2005, singer Seal proposed to supermodel Heidi Klum atop a glacier in Whistler, a ski resort town in the western Canadian province of British Columbia. She called it "a once-in-a-lifetime event." The couple split in 2012. Hide Caption 15 of 26

Photos: Celeb marriage proposals In 1999, New York Giants football player Jason Sehorn proposed to actress Angie Harmon on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." Hide Caption 16 of 26

Photos: Celeb marriage proposals Nick Cannon pulled off a sweet surprise when he popped the question to singer Mariah Carey in 2008. He hid a 17-carat emerald-cut pink center diamond inside a candy Ring Pop. Hide Caption 17 of 26

Photos: Celeb marriage proposals Nick Cannon is apparently one romantic guy, which is why he has the distinction of making this list twice. In 2007, he employed the Times Square Jumbotron in New York to propose to model Selita Ebanks. The pair later split. Hide Caption 18 of 26

Photos: Celeb marriage proposals Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo were contestants on "American Idol" during different seasons, but they returned to the show in 2012, and he proposed on live TV. Hide Caption 20 of 26

Photos: Celeb marriage proposals Tom Cruise went the romantic route when he proposed to Katie Holmes in the early morning hours at the Eiffel Tower in Paris in 2005. The pair "amicably settled" their divorce in July 2012. Hide Caption 21 of 26

Photos: Celeb marriage proposals Katherine Heigl met musician Josh Kelley when the "Grey's Anatomy" star played his love interest in the video for his song "Only You." In 2006, he took her back to the house where the video was filmed in Venice, California, to ask her to marry him. Hide Caption 22 of 26

Photos: Celeb marriage proposals Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott got engaged in 2005 at a Christmas tree farm on Christmas Eve in his native Canada. The pair rode in a horse-drawn carriage down a half-mile road lit up with lights, leading to a table for two surrounded by decorated Christmas trees. Hide Caption 23 of 26

Photos: Celeb marriage proposals Courteney Cox and David Arquette had an explosive engagement in

1998. He had a fireworks display go off at the precise moment he popped the question. They split in 2010. Hide Caption 24 of 26

Photos: Celeb marriage proposals Prince William and the former Kate Middleton got engaged while hiking in Kenya in 2010. He presented her with his mother, Princess Diana's, famed engagement ring. Hide Caption 25 of 26