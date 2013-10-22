Celebs go big with marriage proposals

Fitness guru Jillian Michaels, right, proposed to girlfriend Heidi Rhoades on the Tuesday season finale of her E! reality show "Just Jillian." Rhoades said yes after watching a fake movie trailer about their own love story.
Singer Mariah Carey and Australian billionaire James Packer got engaged in January just a few months after they were first seen cozying up together.
Former "Dancing With the Stars" pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy has proposed to Peta Murgatroyd, who has also appeared on the show. He popped the question on stage Saturday, December 5, during a performance of "SWAY: A Dance Trilogy" in Miami.
Singer Colbie Caillat announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Justin Young. "This sweet man asked me to be his lobster....and I said yes," she said in images posted on Facebook and Instagram.
Katherine Heigl met musician Josh Kelley when the "Grey's Anatomy" star played his love interest in the video for his song "Only You." In 2006, he took her back to the house where the video was filmed in Venice, California, to ask her to marry him.
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott got engaged in 2005 at a Christmas tree farm on Christmas Eve in his native Canada. The pair rode in a horse-drawn carriage down a half-mile road lit up with lights, leading to a table for two surrounded by decorated Christmas trees.
Courteney Cox and David Arquette had an explosive engagement in
1998. He had a fireworks display go off at the precise moment he popped the question. They split in 2010.