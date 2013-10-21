Photos North Korea didn't want you to see

Breaking News

Updated 10:37 AM ET, Thu May 14, 2015

A stern looking North Korean guard by the Chinese border customs office. This image was deleted by North Korean officials.
Writer Johan Nylander and his guide, Ko Chang Ho, watch as a North Korean guard deletes 90 photos deemed unacceptable. Nylander was able to recover the photos with the help of an IT specialist -- the images that follow are an edited selection.
This propaganda monument of &quot;Dear Leader&quot; Kim Jong-Il by a countryside road, not far from the border to China, was deleted by authorities. North Korea required images of leaders be full body shots.
People standing by the train track, while a guard is monitoring the bike race.
In the city of Rason, people are leaning out of windows to get a glimpse of the Western cyclists.
A woman and a man walking by the side of the road lined with cornfields.
Villagers waving by the race path.
Guards and custom officials by the border to China.
By the border checkpoint next to the Tumen River, North Korean customs officials can play volleyball. Officials prohibited any photos of North Korean military bases.
Peasants and villagers standing by the road to look at the Western cyclists
Guard keeping an eye on the bikers next to a small village.
Kids playing outside village houses.
Spectators waiting for the bikers to reach the finish line. In the background the &quot;Great&quot; and &quot;Dear Leaders&quot; Kim Il Sung and his son, Kim Jong-Il.
Huge crowds -- some of whom standing on their own bikes -- as they await cyclists by the race finish line in Rason.
Custom official and tourist bureau guide checking foreigners&#39; passports.
Guides from the local tourist bureau handing out water bottles to bikers, monitored by a guard in the background.
Journalist Johan Nylander and his North Korean guide, Ko Chang Ho. &lt;em&gt;EDITOR&#39;S NOTE: This image was not among those deleted by North Korean officials. &lt;/em&gt;
