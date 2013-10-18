Story highlights Studies have showed that eating certain foods may lower a survivor's risk of recurrence

Consumption of isoflavones, commonly found in soybeans, are linked to reduced risk

Study: Carotenoids associated with "greater likelihood of breast cancer-free survival"

Eating fish high in omega-3 fatty acids linked to an improved breast cancer prognosis

(CNN) Women checking in for appointments at the Comprehensive Breast Center at St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center in New York this month are being offered more than a pre-op or post-op surgical visit.

On the reception desk, inside a large plastic frame, is a colorful flyer decorated with pictures of luscious-looking fruits and vegetables. It's an invitation to attend "Superfoods and Super Habits for Super Health," a seminar that promises to teach patients the foods they should eat to boost their immunity and -- not in so many words -- reduce their chances of dying of breast cancer.

"We have to take a global look at survivorship," said Dr. Alison Estabrook, chief of breast surgery at St. Luke's-Roosevelt and director of the Breast Center. "It's clear better eating habits increase the possibility that a woman won't get breast cancer or have a recurrence."

The good news is that after two decades of breast cancer being on the rise, numbers have been declining in recent years. Still women in the United States have a one in eight chance of developing breast cancer in their lifetime, according to the ACS, so it's not surprising experts are searching for more ways to keep them alive.

Not all oncologists embrace the link between nutrition and longevity, citing insufficient evidence. But doctors who specialize in nutrition say there are certain foods women can include in an overall healthy diet to increase their chance of survival.

Read More