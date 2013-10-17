Jim McGreevey Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of former Governor of New Jersey Jim McGreevey.

Personal:

Birth date: August 6, 1957

Birth place: Jersey City, New Jersey

Birth name: James Edward McGreevey

Father: Jack McGreevey, trucking company director

Mother: Veronica (Smith) McGreevey, teacher

Marriages: Dina (Matos) McGreevey (2000-2008, divorced); Kari (Schutz) McGreevey (1991-1997, divorced)

Children: with Dina (Matos) McGreevey: Jacqueline; with Kari (Schutz) McGreevey: Morag

Education: Columbia University, B.A., 1978; Georgetown University, J.D., 1981; Harvard University, M.Ed., 1982; General Theological Seminary, M.Div., 2010

Other Facts:

Served in the New Jersey State Senate while also serving as mayor of Woodbridge, New Jersey.

Timeline:

1982-1983 - Middlesex County, New Jersey assistant prosecutor.

1983 - Begins working for the New Jersey Assembly Majority Office.

1985-1987 - Executive director of New Jersey State Parole Board.

1990-1991 - Serves in the New Jersey State Assembly.

1991 - Is elected mayor of Woodbridge, New Jersey.

1994-1997 - Serves in the New Jersey Senate.

1995 - Re-elected mayor of Woodbridge.

1997 - Runs unsuccessfully for governor of New Jersey, losing to Christine Todd Whitman.

1999 - Re-elected mayor of Woodbridge.

November 6, 2001 - Is elected governor of New Jersey.

January 15, 2002 - Is sworn in as governor of New Jersey.

January 2002 - Appoints Golan Cipel, an Israeli citizen ineligible for security clearance, to be the state's anti-terrorism adviser.

August 12, 2004 - Announces he is gay and will resign as governor in three months. Also, admits to an extramarital affair with a man and asks for his family's forgiveness. Announces he is gay and will resign as governor in three months. Also, admits to an extramarital affair with a man and asks for his family's forgiveness.

August 13, 2004 - The man McGreevey had the affair with, Golan Cipel, releases a statement saying he was the victim of sexual harassment by McGreevey. McGreevey claims the affair was consensual.

August 30, 2004 - Cipel's attorneys announce that their client will not file a lawsuit against McGreevey.

November 15, 2004 - McGreevey officially McGreevey officially leaves office.

September 2006 - McGreevey's memoir "The Confession" is released.

2007 - Converts from Catholicism to the Converts from Catholicism to the Episcopal Church and is accepted into a seminary program.

2010 - Begins working at Integrity House, an addiction treatment facility in Newark, New Jersey.

2013 - HBO airs the documentary "Fall to Grace" about McGreevey and his work counseling women at Hudson County Correctional Center.

July 12, 2013 - Is named executive director of the Jersey City Employment and Training Commission.