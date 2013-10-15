Big Ben Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about Big Ben, the clock and bell in Elizabeth Tower at the Houses of Parliament in London.

Facts:

It is one of the most famous landmarks in England.

The name Big Ben originally referred to just the bell but now it encompasses the clock, the tower and the bell.

Big Ben chimes on the hour and has quarter bells that chime every fifteen minutes.

Tours are available to only to UK residents by request through a Member of Parliament or a Member of the House of Lords.

