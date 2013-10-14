2014 Sochi Winter Olympics Fast Facts

Breaking News

Sidney Crosby celebrates after scoring Canada&#39;s second goal during the men&#39;s ice hockey gold medal match against Sweden on Sunday, February 23. Most of us know the Winter Olympics through the power of television, as a spectacle in constant motion. Seeing the Games through still photography is a different experience altogether. Here&#39;s a look at the most compelling images from the word&#39;s best photographers at Sochi 2014. | &lt;em&gt;More photos:&lt;/em&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/02/08/worldsport/gallery/falling-down-in-sochi/index.html&quot;&gt;&lt;em&gt;Falling down in Sochi &lt;/a&gt;&lt;/em&gt;
Canada&#39;s hockey team receives their gold medals in front of an ecstatic crowd on February 23.
Henrik Lundqvist, center, and his teammates on the Swedish hockey team received silver medals on February 23.
Chris Kunitz of Canada delivers a high stick to Marcus Kruger of Sweden during the hockey game on February 23.
Swedish goalie Henrik Lundqvist makes a save during the hockey final against Canada on February 23.
Canada&#39;s Jonathan Toews and Sweden&#39;s Alexander Steen chase the puck during the gold medal game on February 23.
An athlete takes part in the men&#39;s 50-kilometer mass start free on February 23.
Pilot Alexander Zubkov, pushman Alexey Negodaylo, pushman Dmitry Trunenkov and brakeman Alexey Voevoda of Russia received a gold medal in bobsleigh on February 23.
Alexander Legkov of Russia celebrates his win in the men&#39;s cross-country skiing 50-kilometer mass start free on February 23.
Anders Soedergren of Sweden leads the pack in the men&#39;s 50-kilometer mass start free on February 23.
Chris Andre Jespersen of Norway leads in the men&#39;s 50-kilometer mass start free on February 23.
Ilia Chernousov of Russia competes in the men&#39;s 50-kilometer mass start free on February 23.
Canada&#39;s four-man bobsleigh team, made up of pilot Justin Kripps, pushman Jesse Lumsden, pushman Cody Sorensen and brakeman Ben Coakwell, crashes during a heat Saturday, February 22.
The Canadian team slides down the course upside down after the crash on February 22.
The Canadian team is seen on the course after the crash.
Amelie Kober of Germany, who got the bronze in ladies&#39; snowboard parallel slalom, celebrates during the medal ceremony on February 22.
The Finnish men&#39;s hockey team celebrates a goal during the bronze medal game against the United States on February 22.
Sara Linborg of Sweden competes in the women&#39;s 30-kilometer mass start free cross-country on February 22.
Russia&#39;s Adelina Sotnikova performs February 22 at the figure skating exhibition gala.
Aliona Savchenko and Robin Szolkowy of Germany perform during the figure skating exhibition gala on February 22.
Luiza Zlotkowska reacts after Poland&#39;s silver medal finish in the ladies&#39; team pursuit speed skating final on Saturday, February 22.
Skiers pass the Olympic rings as they compete during the men&#39;s 4x7.5-kilometer cross country relay on February 22.
Russia&#39;s Vic Wild competes in the men&#39;s snowboard parallel slalom 1/8 finals on February 22.
Wild celebrates after winning the men&#39;s snowboard parallel slalom 1/8 finals.
Julia Dujmovits, right, of Austria celebrates her gold medal in ladies&#39; snowboard parallel slalom on February. She defeated Anke Karstens of Germany, left.
Anke Karstens of Germany (silver), Julia Dujmovits of Austria (gold) and Amelie Kober of Germany (bronze) show off their ladies&#39; parallel slalom medals on February 22.
Vic Wild of Russia, right, and Benjamin Karl of Austria compete in the men&#39;s parallel slalom snowboard semifinals on February 22.
Russian honor guards salute on February 22, during the ladies&#39; speed skating team pursuit medal ceremony.
The Netherlands&#39; Sven Kramer and Jan Blokhuijsen compete on February 22 in the men&#39;s speed skating team pursuit final.
Norway&#39;s Marit Bjoergen, front left, and Norway&#39;s Therese Johaug are followed by Norway&#39;s Heidi Weng and Sweden&#39;s Charlotte Kalla on February 22 as they compete in the women&#39;s cross-country skiing 30-kilometer mass start free.
Norway&#39;s Leif Kristian Haugen competes during the men&#39;s alpine skiing slalom run on February 22.
Ryan McDonagh of the United States falls on top of Kimmo Timonen of Finland on February 22 during the first period of the men&#39;s ice hockey bronze medal game.
Venue staff celebrate on February 22 following the completion of the snowboard men&#39;s and ladies&#39; parallel slalom finals.
Emre Simsek of Turkey wipes out during the first run during the men&#39;s slalom on February 22.
Austria&#39;s Dominik Landertinger, left, and Russia&#39;s Anton Shipulin leave the shooting range in the men&#39;s biathlon 4x7.5-kilometer relay on February 22.
Austria&#39;s Mario Matt celebrates after a men&#39;s alpine skiing slalom run on February 22.
Finland&#39;s Tuukka Rask and Kimmo Timonen celebrate after defeating the United States to take the bronze in men&#39;s ice hockey on February 22.
Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway in action on February 22 during the men&#39;s slalom.
Norway&#39;s Havard Bokko, Sverre Lunde Pedersen and Simen Spieler Nilsen compete in the final of the men&#39;s team pursuit on February 22.
Ireen Wust, Jorien ter Mors and Marrit Leenstra of the Netherlands compete during the semifinals of the women&#39;s team pursuit speed skating on February 22.
Gold medalists Anton Shipulin, Dmitry Malyshko, Evgeny Ustyugov and Alexey Volkov of Russia celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men&#39;s 4x7.5-kilometer relay.
From left, second place medalist Therese Johaug, first place medalist Marit Bjoergen and third place medalist Kristin Stoermer Steira, all of Norway, celebrate during the flower ceremony for the 30-kilometer mass start free on Saturday, February 22.
A course worker takes his shirt off to enjoy warm weather during the snowboard parallel slalom competition on February 22.
Mass start for the ladies&#39; 30-kilometer cross country on February 22.
From left, gold medal winner Marit Bjoergen, bronze medal winner Kristin Stoermer Steira and silver medal winner Therese Johaug, all from Norway, ski during the 30-kilometer cross-country race on February 22.
Athletes compete in the ladies&#39; 30-kilometer mass start free on February 22.
Russia&#39;s Vic Wild takes a turn as a course worker runs to get out of the way during a the snowboard parallel slalom quarterfinal on February 22.
Finland&#39;s Riitta-Liisa Roponen, left, leads other competitors during the women&#39;s 30-K cross-country race on February 22.
Bulgaria&#39;s Radoslav Yankov competes during snowboard parallel slalom qualifying on February 22.
Canada&#39;s Jamie Benn, second from left, celebrates scoring the only goal in the men&#39;s hockey semifinal between Canada and the United States on Friday, February 21.
Players look toward the corner of the rink during the hockey semifinal between Canada and the United States.
Fans celebrate Canada&#39;s 1-0 defeat of the United States.
Ukrainian biathlete Valj Semerenko competes in the women&#39;s team relay on February 21.
Ukrainian biathlete Olena Pidhrushna fires her rifle on her way to winning the gold medal in the team relay.
Victor An of Russia celebrates winning the gold medal in the short track 5,000-meter relay on February 21.
South Korea&#39;s Park Seung-Hi, left, and Shim Suk-Hee compete in the short track 1,000-meter final on February 21.
Biathlete Ekaterina Shumilova of Russia competes in the women&#39;s team relay on February 21.
From left, silver medalist Kelsey Serwa of Canada, gold medalist Marielle Thompson of Canada, and bronze medalist Anna Holmlund of Sweden celebrate on the podium after the women&#39;s ski cross competition on February 21.
Iranian skier Forough Abbasi falls during the women&#39;s slalom on February 21.
From left, Polish speedskaters Natalia Czerwonka, Katarzyna Bachleda-Curus and Luiza Zlotkowska compete in the women&#39;s team pursuit quarterfinals on February 21.
Swedish goaltender Henrik Lundqvist celebrates his team&#39;s win against Finland in the hockey semifinals on February 21.
Slovakia&#39;s Paulina Fialkova, left, and the Czech Republic&#39;s Gabriela Soukalova compete in the women&#39;s biathlon relay on February 21.
Athletes compete in heavy fog during the women&#39;s ski cross quarterfinals on February 21.
From left, Sandra Naeslund of Sweden, Jorinde Mueller of Switzerland and Jenny Owens of Australia compete in the women&#39;s ski cross on February 21.
From left, American speedskaters Jonathan Kuck, Shani Davis and Brian Hansen compete in the men&#39;s team pursuit on February 21.
From left, Dutch speedskaters Ireen Wust, Charlotte van Beek and Jorien ter Mors compete in the women&#39;s team pursuit on February 21.
German biathlete Andrea Henkel competes during the women&#39;s relay on February 21.
Denise Feierabend of Switzerland competes during the women&#39;s slalom on February 21.
The women&#39;s hockey team from Canada celebrates Thursday, February 20, after Marie-Philip Poulin scored the game-winning goal in overtime to defeat the United States and win the gold medal.
Alex Carpenter, left, and American teammate Hilary Knight celebrate Carpenter&#39;s third-period goal during the Canada game on February 20.
Canada&#39;s Marie-Philip Poulin, right, celebrates after scoring against the United States on February 20.
Russian figure skater Adelina Sotnikova performs in the women&#39;s individual competition on February 20.
Yuna Kim of South Korea competes in the figure skating event February 20.
U.S. figure skater Ashley Wagner performs her free skate on February 20.
Figure skater Polina Edmonds of the United States competes February 20.
Italian figure skater Carolina Kostner competes on February 20.
American freestyle skier Annalisa Drew crashes in the women&#39;s halfpipe on February 20.
Maddie Bowman of the United States competes in the women&#39;s halfpipe on February 20.
Angeli Vanlaanen of the United States competes in the women&#39;s halfpipe.
Canada&#39;s Jennifer Jones throws the curling stone during the gold-medal match against Sweden on February 20.
Australia&#39;s Brooklee Han performs in the women&#39;s figure skating competition on February 20.
Anne Line Gjersem of Norway performs her free skate in the women&#39;s figure skating competition.
From left, Canada&#39;s Brady Leman, Germany&#39;s Thomas Fischer and Austria&#39;s Christoph Wahrstoetter compete in men&#39;s ski cross on February 20.
Jouni Pellinen of Finland, left, leads Armin Niederer of Switzerland during the men&#39;s ski cross.
Japanese speedskaters train on February 20.
Members of the Swiss women&#39;s hockey team celebrate after defeating Sweden for the bronze medal on February 20.
South Korean skier Hee-Jin Park competes in the women&#39;s halfpipe on February 20.
Australia&#39;s Amy Sheehan competes in the women&#39;s halfpipe.
Ayana Onozuka of Japan competes in the women&#39;s halfpipe.
An Olympian trains for the large hill Nordic combined event on February 20.
Dutch speedskaters practice on February 20.
Competitors are reflected in the goggles of Sweden&#39;s John Eklund after their ski cross heat on February 20.
The Germany-1 bobsled team, piloted by Maximilian Arndt, starts a training run February 20.
Athletes compete in the men&#39;s ski cross final on February 20.
Canada forward Corey Perry trips over Latvia goaltender Kristers Gudlevskis during the men&#39;s ice hockey quarterfinal on Wednesday, February 19.
Kaillie Humphries and Heather Moyse of Canada make a run during the women&#39;s bobsled event on February 19.
Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen competes in the mixed relay event on February 19.
American figure skater Gracie Gold performs her short program in the women&#39;s individual event February 19.
Ashley Wagner of the United States performs her short program during the figure skating competition.
Russia&#39;s Julia Lipnitskaia falls while competing in the figure skating event.
Yuna Kim of South Korea competes in the figure skating event.
Chinese figure skater Kexin Zhang performs her short program.
San Marino&#39;s Vincenzo Romano Michelotti falls during the men&#39;s giant slalom on February 19.
Russian snowboarder Vic Wild celebrates at the flower ceremony for the parallel giant slalom on February 19.
The men&#39;s hockey team from Russia looks dejected after losing to Finland on February 19.
Finland&#39;s hockey players celebrate their victory over Russia.
Russia&#39;s Ilya Kovalchuk celebrates after scoring a first-period goal against Finland.
Canada&#39;s Corey Perry, left, sprays ice onto Latvia goalie Kristers Gudlevskis during their hockey game February 19.
Yuri Danilochkin of Belarus competes during the men&#39;s giant slalom on February 19.
Patrick Bussler of Germany competes in the quarterfinals of the men&#39;s parallel giant slalom on February 19.
Liechtenstein skier Marco Pfiffner competes in the men&#39;s giant slalom on February 19.
American skier Jared Goldberg negotiates a turn during a run in the men&#39;s giant slalom on February 19.
Norway&#39;s Kjetil Jansrud competes in the men&#39;s giant slalom on February 19.
France&#39;s Alexis Pinturault competes in the men&#39;s giant slalom.
Finnish cross-country skier Sami Jauhojarvi, right, celebrates gold in the men&#39;s team sprint classic on February 19.
Olga Graf, a Russian speedskater, competes in the women&#39;s 5,000 meters on February 19.
Biathlete Veronika Vitkova of the Czech Republic leads the field in the mixed relay on February 19.
Switzerland&#39;s Ladina Jenny and Canada&#39;s Marianne Leeson compete in parallel giant slalom on February 19.
U.S. skier Ted Ligety competes in the men&#39;s giant slalom on February 19.
Joan Verdu Sanchez of Andorra crashes in his first run of the giant slalom.
Snowboarders Alexander Bergmann of Germany, left, and Rok Flander of Slovenia compete in the parallel giant slalom on February 19.
Cross-country skier Dario Cologna of Switzerland leads the pack during the men&#39;s team sprint on February 19.
The Romanian four-man bobsled team starts a run during a training session on February 19.
German snowboarder Patrick Bussler competes in the parallel giant slalom on February 19.
David Wise, an American freestyle skier, celebrates after his first run in the men&#39;s halfpipe finals on Tuesday, February 18.
Thomas Krief of France competes in the men&#39;s halfpipe on February 18.
Canadian skier Mike Riddle competes in the men&#39;s halfpipe.
Dutch speedskater Jorrit Bergsma competes in the men&#39;s 10,000 meters on February 18.
Roman Cervenka and Jaromir Jagr celebrate a goal for the Czech Republic during the men&#39;s ice hockey game against Slovakia on February 18.
Slovakian hockey players Andrej Meszaros and Tomas Zaborksy crash into Czech goalie Ondrej Pavelec on February 18.
Norwegian biathlete Emil Hegle Svendsen competes in the men&#39;s 15-kilometer mass start event on February 18.
Americans Elana Meyers and Lauryn Williams start their first run in the women&#39;s bobsled on February 18.
Austria&#39;s Anna Fenninger competes in the women&#39;s giant slalom on February 18.
Joergen Graabak of Norway celebrates as he crosses the line to win the gold medal in the large hill Nordic combined event February 18.
France&#39;s Pierre Vaultier celebrates winning the men&#39;s snowboard cross final on February 18.
Switzerland&#39;s Dominique Gisin skis in the women&#39;s giant slalom on February 18.
Athletes compete February 18 in a snowboard cross semifinal.
Snowboarders race during a snowboard cross quarterfinal on February 18.
Olga Sosina of Russia handles the puck during a women&#39;s hockey game February 18 versus Finland.
Biathletes compete in the men&#39;s 15-kilometer mass start event on February 18.
British skier Murray Buchan competes in the men&#39;s halfpipe on February 18.
Slovenia&#39;s David Rodman, right, fights for the puck with Austria&#39;s Thomas Pock during a hockey game February 18.
American Bryan Fletcher jumps during the large hill Nordic Combined event on February 18.
Norway&#39;s Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, left, and France&#39;s Martin Fourcade shoot during the men&#39;s 15-kilometer mass start biathlon on February 18.
Biathletes compete at the firing range in the men&#39;s 15-kilometer mass start.
Russian biathlete Evgeniy Garanichev focuses on a shot during the men&#39;s 15-kilometer mass start.
Norway&#39;s Joergen Graabak, bottom, celebrates with Norway&#39;s Magnus Hovdal Moan after the large hill Nordic combined event on February 18. Graabak won gold and Moan won silver.
French biathlete Martin Fourcade competes in the 15-kilometer mass start event.
Russians Nikita Katsalapov and Elena Ilinykh, left, and Americans Meryl Davis and Charlie White celebrate during the flower ceremony for the Olympic ice dancing competition Monday, February 17. The Americans won gold and the Russians won bronze.
The outfit of American ice dancer Meryl Davis is seen on February 17.
China&#39;s Zongyang Jia lands during the finals of the men&#39;s aerials on February 17.
Germany&#39;s Andreas Wank, center, celebrates with teammates after they won gold in the men&#39;s ski jumping event on February 17.
Gregor Schlierenzauer of Austria jumps during the team ski jumping event.
American ice dancers Charlie White and Meryl Davis compete on February 17.
Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander Gazsi of Germany compete in the ice dancing event on February 17.
Ice dancers Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy compete on February 17.
156 of 534
Russia&#39;s Nikita Katsalapov and Elena Ilinykh react after their ice dancing performing on February 17.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Russia's Nikita Katsalapov and Elena Ilinykh react after their ice dancing performing on February 17.
Hide Caption
157 of 534
Biathletes compete in the women&#39;s 12.5-kilometer mass start event on February 17.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Biathletes compete in the women's 12.5-kilometer mass start event on February 17.
Hide Caption
158 of 534
Alexander Zubkov and Alexey Voevoda of Russia won gold in the two-man bobsled on February 17.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Alexander Zubkov and Alexey Voevoda of Russia won gold in the two-man bobsled on February 17.
Hide Caption
159 of 534
Gold medalist Darya Domracheva, right, of Belarus celebrates with bronze medalist Tiril Eckhoff of Norway after the women&#39;s 12.5-kilometer mass start event on February 17.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Gold medalist Darya Domracheva, right, of Belarus celebrates with bronze medalist Tiril Eckhoff of Norway after the women's 12.5-kilometer mass start event on February 17.
Hide Caption
160 of 534
Belarus&#39; Anton Kushnir celebrates in the men&#39;s aerials on February 17.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Belarus' Anton Kushnir celebrates in the men's aerials on February 17.
Hide Caption
161 of 534
David Morris from Australia won silver in the men&#39;s aerials.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi David Morris from Australia won silver in the men's aerials.
Hide Caption
162 of 534
Russian ice dancers Ruslan Zhiganshin and Victoria Sinitsina compete on February 17.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Russian ice dancers Ruslan Zhiganshin and Victoria Sinitsina compete on February 17.
Hide Caption
163 of 534
Australians Danielle O&#39;Brien and Gregory Merriman compete in the ice dancing event on February 17.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Australians Danielle O'Brien and Gregory Merriman compete in the ice dancing event on February 17.
Hide Caption
164 of 534
Ice dancers Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam compete for Canada on February 17.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Ice dancers Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam compete for Canada on February 17.
Hide Caption
165 of 534
Biathlete Darya Domracheva of Belarus competes in the women&#39;s 12.5-kilometer mass start event on February 17.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Biathlete Darya Domracheva of Belarus competes in the women's 12.5-kilometer mass start event on February 17.
Hide Caption
166 of 534
Russian bobsledders Alexander Kasjanov and Maxim Belugin start a run during the two-man competition on February 17.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Russian bobsledders Alexander Kasjanov and Maxim Belugin start a run during the two-man competition on February 17.
Hide Caption
167 of 534
Women&#39;s hockey player Alex Carpenter of the United States tries to shoot against Valentina Lizana Wallner of Sweden during their semifinal game February 17.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Women's hockey player Alex Carpenter of the United States tries to shoot against Valentina Lizana Wallner of Sweden during their semifinal game February 17.
Hide Caption
168 of 534
Kazakhstan&#39;s Baglan Inkarbek competes in the men&#39;s aerials on February 17.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Kazakhstan's Baglan Inkarbek competes in the men's aerials on February 17.
Hide Caption
169 of 534
Switzerland&#39;s Mischa Gasser takes a warm-up jump before the men&#39;s aerials on February 17.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Switzerland's Mischa Gasser takes a warm-up jump before the men's aerials on February 17.
Hide Caption
170 of 534
Thomas Lambert of Switzerland skis during qualification for the men&#39;s aerials on February 17.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Thomas Lambert of Switzerland skis during qualification for the men's aerials on February 17.
Hide Caption
171 of 534
Belarussian biathlete Darya Domracheva celebrates winning the women&#39;s 12.5-kilometer mass start event on February 17.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Belarussian biathlete Darya Domracheva celebrates winning the women's 12.5-kilometer mass start event on February 17.
Hide Caption
172 of 534
Zhongqing Liu of China lands in the men&#39;s aerials competition February 17.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Zhongqing Liu of China lands in the men's aerials competition February 17.
Hide Caption
173 of 534
Anna Sloan of Great Britain competes against Russia during a curling match on February 17.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Anna Sloan of Great Britain competes against Russia during a curling match on February 17.
Hide Caption
174 of 534
An athlete carries skis through the thick fog that caused event delays and cancellations on February 17.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi An athlete carries skis through the thick fog that caused event delays and cancellations on February 17.
Hide Caption
175 of 534
Russia&#39;s Elena Ilinykh and Nikita Katsalapov perform their short program during the ice dancing competition on Sunday, February 16.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Russia's Elena Ilinykh and Nikita Katsalapov perform their short program during the ice dancing competition on Sunday, February 16.
Hide Caption
176 of 534
Canada&#39;s Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue compete during the ice dancing event on February 16.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Canada's Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue compete during the ice dancing event on February 16.
Hide Caption
177 of 534
German ice dancers Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander Gazsi perform on February 16.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi German ice dancers Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander Gazsi perform on February 16.
Hide Caption
178 of 534
Turkish ice dancer Alisa Agafonova performs on February 16.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Turkish ice dancer Alisa Agafonova performs on February 16.
Hide Caption
179 of 534
Lithuania&#39;s Deividas Stagniunas and Isabella Tobias compete in ice dancing on February 16.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Lithuania's Deividas Stagniunas and Isabella Tobias compete in ice dancing on February 16.
Hide Caption
180 of 534
Meryl Davis and Charlie White of the United States skate during the ice dancing event February 16.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Meryl Davis and Charlie White of the United States skate during the ice dancing event February 16.
Hide Caption
181 of 534
Canadian ice dancers Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje perform on February 16.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Canadian ice dancers Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje perform on February 16.
Hide Caption
182 of 534
Americans Steven Holcomb and Steven Langton compete in the two-man bobsledding event on February 16.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Americans Steven Holcomb and Steven Langton compete in the two-man bobsledding event on February 16.
Hide Caption
183 of 534
Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic finishes the second-to-last jump February 16 in the final of the women&#39;s snowboard cross.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic finishes the second-to-last jump February 16 in the final of the women's snowboard cross.
Hide Caption
184 of 534
The Swedish team celebrates taking the gold in the women&#39;s cross-country relay on February 16.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi The Swedish team celebrates taking the gold in the women's cross-country relay on February 16.
Hide Caption
185 of 534
Germany&#39;s Richard Freitag jumps in the fog while training for the men&#39;s large hill ski jumping event.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Germany's Richard Freitag jumps in the fog while training for the men's large hill ski jumping event.
Hide Caption
186 of 534
Cory Butner steers an American bobsled with Chris Fogt along for the ride on February 16.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Cory Butner steers an American bobsled with Chris Fogt along for the ride on February 16.
Hide Caption
187 of 534
Switzerland&#39;s Rico Peter and Juerg Egger race in the bobsled event February 16.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Switzerland's Rico Peter and Juerg Egger race in the bobsled event February 16.
Hide Caption
188 of 534
Japan&#39;s Hiroshi Suzuki and Hisashi Miyazaki compete on February 16.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Japan's Hiroshi Suzuki and Hisashi Miyazaki compete on February 16.
Hide Caption
189 of 534
Lars Nelson of Sweden leads the way to gold in the men&#39;s cross-country relay February 16.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Lars Nelson of Sweden leads the way to gold in the men's cross-country relay February 16.
Hide Caption
190 of 534
Sweden&#39;s Johan Olsson skis during the men&#39;s cross-country relay.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Sweden's Johan Olsson skis during the men's cross-country relay.
Hide Caption
191 of 534
Marcus Hellner of Sweden skis in the relay.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Marcus Hellner of Sweden skis in the relay.
Hide Caption
192 of 534
The women&#39;s hockey team from Russia, in red, celebrates a goal against Japan on February 16.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi The women's hockey team from Russia, in red, celebrates a goal against Japan on February 16.
Hide Caption
193 of 534
Cathy Reed and Chris Reed of Japan compete in ice dancing on February 16.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Cathy Reed and Chris Reed of Japan compete in ice dancing on February 16.
Hide Caption
194 of 534
Russia&#39;s Andrei Markov challenges Slovakia&#39;s Tomas Jurco during the men&#39;s ice hockey game on February 16.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Russia's Andrei Markov challenges Slovakia's Tomas Jurco during the men's ice hockey game on February 16.
Hide Caption
195 of 534
A biathlete checks the visibility through his rifle sights before the men&#39;s 15-kilometer mass start event February 16. It was postponed because of the fog.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi A biathlete checks the visibility through his rifle sights before the men's 15-kilometer mass start event February 16. It was postponed because of the fog.
Hide Caption
196 of 534
Ayaka Kikuchi of Japan competes in the women&#39;s 1,500-meter speedskating event on February 16.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Ayaka Kikuchi of Japan competes in the women's 1,500-meter speedskating event on February 16.
Hide Caption
197 of 534
Jorien ter Mors of the Netherlands competes in the women&#39;s 1,500-meter speedskating event on February 16.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Jorien ter Mors of the Netherlands competes in the women's 1,500-meter speedskating event on February 16.
Hide Caption
198 of 534
Speedskater Karolina Erbanova of the Czech Republic skates in the women&#39;s 1,500 meters on February 16.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Speedskater Karolina Erbanova of the Czech Republic skates in the women's 1,500 meters on February 16.
Hide Caption
199 of 534
Finland&#39;s Lari Lehtonen and Sweden&#39;s Johan Olsson compete in the men&#39;s cross-country relay on February 16.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Finland's Lari Lehtonen and Sweden's Johan Olsson compete in the men's cross-country relay on February 16.
Hide Caption
200 of 534
Japan skip Ayumi Ogasawara reacts to a throw during the women&#39;s curling match against Switzerland on February 16.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Japan skip Ayumi Ogasawara reacts to a throw during the women's curling match against Switzerland on February 16.
Hide Caption
201 of 534
Czech athlete Eva Samkova throws her snowboard as she celebrates winning the final of the women&#39;s snowboard cross on February 16.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Czech athlete Eva Samkova throws her snowboard as she celebrates winning the final of the women's snowboard cross on February 16.
Hide Caption
202 of 534
A biathlete warms up for the men&#39;s 15-kilometer mass start event on February 16.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi A biathlete warms up for the men's 15-kilometer mass start event on February 16.
Hide Caption
203 of 534
Skiers compete in the men&#39;s cross-country relay on February 16.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Skiers compete in the men's cross-country relay on February 16.
Hide Caption
204 of 534
The Czech Republic&#39;s Ales Razym, left, and France&#39;s Jean Marc Gaillard rest after competing in the first group of the men&#39;s cross-country relay on February 16.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi The Czech Republic's Ales Razym, left, and France's Jean Marc Gaillard rest after competing in the first group of the men's cross-country relay on February 16.
Hide Caption
205 of 534
Athletes race in the final of the women&#39;s snowboard cross on February 16.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Athletes race in the final of the women's snowboard cross on February 16.
Hide Caption
206 of 534
Norway&#39;s Kjetil Jansrud skis in the men&#39;s super-G on February 16.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Norway's Kjetil Jansrud skis in the men's super-G on February 16.
Hide Caption
207 of 534
U.S. skier Bode Miller competes in the super-G on February 16.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi U.S. skier Bode Miller competes in the super-G on February 16.
Hide Caption
208 of 534
Austria&#39;s Otmar Striedinger reacts after finishing his super-G run on February 16.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Austria's Otmar Striedinger reacts after finishing his super-G run on February 16.
Hide Caption
209 of 534
Thomas Pock of Austria falls to the ice in front of the net during the men&#39;s hockey game against Norway on February 16.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Thomas Pock of Austria falls to the ice in front of the net during the men's hockey game against Norway on February 16.
Hide Caption
210 of 534
U.S. silver medalist Noelle Pikus-Pace jumps in the air as Great Britain&#39;s gold medalist Elizabeth Yarnold looks on during the women&#39;s skeleton medal ceremony on Saturday, February 15.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi U.S. silver medalist Noelle Pikus-Pace jumps in the air as Great Britain's gold medalist Elizabeth Yarnold looks on during the women's skeleton medal ceremony on Saturday, February 15.
Hide Caption
211 of 534
Alexander Tretiakov of Russia celebrates winning the men&#39;s skeleton final on February 15.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Alexander Tretiakov of Russia celebrates winning the men's skeleton final on February 15.
Hide Caption
212 of 534
Kamil Stoch of Poland lands his jump during the men&#39;s large hill ski jumping event on February 15.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Kamil Stoch of Poland lands his jump during the men's large hill ski jumping event on February 15.
Hide Caption
213 of 534
The Czech men&#39;s hockey team skates on the ice after being defeated 1-0 by Switzerland on February 15.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi The Czech men's hockey team skates on the ice after being defeated 1-0 by Switzerland on February 15.
Hide Caption
214 of 534
Tempers flare late in the third period as Swedish hockey forward Jimmie Ericsson, left, grabs the face of Latvian defenseman Sandis Ozolinsh on February 15.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Tempers flare late in the third period as Swedish hockey forward Jimmie Ericsson, left, grabs the face of Latvian defenseman Sandis Ozolinsh on February 15.
Hide Caption
215 of 534
American Chris Creveling, center, competes during a men&#39;s 1,000-meter short track speedskating race on February 15.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi American Chris Creveling, center, competes during a men's 1,000-meter short track speedskating race on February 15.
Hide Caption
216 of 534
Japan&#39;s Daiki Ito reaches the finish area during the first round of the men&#39;s large hill ski jumping event on February 15.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Japan's Daiki Ito reaches the finish area during the first round of the men's large hill ski jumping event on February 15.
Hide Caption
217 of 534
Slovenia&#39;s Robert Kranjec reacts in the finish area during the first round of the men&#39;s large hill ski jumping event.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Slovenia's Robert Kranjec reacts in the finish area during the first round of the men's large hill ski jumping event.
Hide Caption
218 of 534
Reruhi Shimizu of Japan lands his jump February 15 in the men&#39;s large hill ski jumping event.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Reruhi Shimizu of Japan lands his jump February 15 in the men's large hill ski jumping event.
Hide Caption
219 of 534
T.J. Oshie of the United States scores a shootout goal during the men&#39;s hockey game against Russia on February 15.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi T.J. Oshie of the United States scores a shootout goal during the men's hockey game against Russia on February 15.
Hide Caption
220 of 534
Richard Panik of Slovakia and Ales Kranjc of Slovenia chase after a puck during their game February 15.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Richard Panik of Slovakia and Ales Kranjc of Slovenia chase after a puck during their game February 15.
Hide Caption
221 of 534
A ski jumper warms up with his coach prior to training on February 15.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi A ski jumper warms up with his coach prior to training on February 15.
Hide Caption
222 of 534
South Korea&#39;s Kim Alang falls as she competes in the final of the 1,500-meter short track speedskating event on February 15.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi South Korea's Kim Alang falls as she competes in the final of the 1,500-meter short track speedskating event on February 15.
Hide Caption
223 of 534
The women&#39;s hockey team from Sweden celebrates a goal against Finland on February 15.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi The women's hockey team from Sweden celebrates a goal against Finland on February 15.
Hide Caption
224 of 534
France&#39;s Jason Lamy Chappuis, left, and Germany&#39;s Johannes Rydzek are seen during a training jump for the Nordic combined on February 15.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi France's Jason Lamy Chappuis, left, and Germany's Johannes Rydzek are seen during a training jump for the Nordic combined on February 15.
Hide Caption
225 of 534
A shirtless volunteer takes a picture during the women&#39;s super-G on February 15.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi A shirtless volunteer takes a picture during the women's super-G on February 15.
Hide Caption
226 of 534
Austrian skier Anna Fenninger reacts after her run in the super-G on February 15.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Austrian skier Anna Fenninger reacts after her run in the super-G on February 15.
Hide Caption
227 of 534
Hiroatsu Takahashi of Japan makes a run during the men&#39;s skeleton competition on February 15.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Hiroatsu Takahashi of Japan makes a run during the men's skeleton competition on February 15.
Hide Caption
228 of 534
Sweden&#39;s Anna Haag competes in the women&#39;s cross-country relay on February 15.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Sweden's Anna Haag competes in the women's cross-country relay on February 15.
Hide Caption
229 of 534
Italy&#39;s Maurizio Oioli competes in the men&#39;s skeleton.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Italy's Maurizio Oioli competes in the men's skeleton.
Hide Caption
230 of 534
Austrian ski jumpers warm up during training on February 15.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Austrian ski jumpers warm up during training on February 15.
Hide Caption
231 of 534
Giuseppe Michielli of Italy adjusts his goggles February 15 during training for the large hill Nordic combined event.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Giuseppe Michielli of Italy adjusts his goggles February 15 during training for the large hill Nordic combined event.
Hide Caption
232 of 534
Sweden&#39;s Ida Ingemarsdotter, Emma Wiken and Anna Haag jump on teammate Charlotte Kalla after winning gold February 15 in the women&#39;s cross-country relay.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Sweden's Ida Ingemarsdotter, Emma Wiken and Anna Haag jump on teammate Charlotte Kalla after winning gold February 15 in the women's cross-country relay.
Hide Caption
233 of 534
Skiers start the women&#39;s cross-country relay on February 15.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Skiers start the women's cross-country relay on February 15.
Hide Caption
234 of 534
Taro Kondo of Japan competes in the men&#39;s 1,500-meter speedskating event on February 15.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Taro Kondo of Japan competes in the men's 1,500-meter speedskating event on February 15.
Hide Caption
235 of 534
Eric Frenzel of Germany jumps during training for the large hill Nordic combined event February 15.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Eric Frenzel of Germany jumps during training for the large hill Nordic combined event February 15.
Hide Caption
236 of 534
Switzerland celebrates winning 2-0 against Russia in the women&#39;s ice hockey quarterfinals.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Switzerland celebrates winning 2-0 against Russia in the women's ice hockey quarterfinals.
Hide Caption
237 of 534
Laurenne Ross of the United States competes in the women&#39;s super-G on February 15.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Laurenne Ross of the United States competes in the women's super-G on February 15.
Hide Caption
238 of 534
Robert Kranjec of Slovenia finishes a jump during the men&#39;s large hill ski jumping event Friday, February 14.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Robert Kranjec of Slovenia finishes a jump during the men's large hill ski jumping event Friday, February 14.
Hide Caption
239 of 534
Japan&#39;s Yuzuru Hanyu performs in the men&#39;s individual figure skating event February 14.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu performs in the men's individual figure skating event February 14.
Hide Caption
240 of 534
Elena Nikitina of Russia celebrates her bronze medal after the skeleton final on February 14.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Elena Nikitina of Russia celebrates her bronze medal after the skeleton final on February 14.
Hide Caption
241 of 534
Danielle Scott of Australia practices February 14 ahead of the finals for the women&#39;s aerials.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Danielle Scott of Australia practices February 14 ahead of the finals for the women's aerials.
Hide Caption
242 of 534
Lizzy Yarnold of Great Britain celebrates winning the gold medal in skeleton on February 14.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Lizzy Yarnold of Great Britain celebrates winning the gold medal in skeleton on February 14.
Hide Caption
243 of 534
Canada&#39;s Kevin Reynolds performs in the men&#39;s individual figure skating event on February 14.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Canada's Kevin Reynolds performs in the men's individual figure skating event on February 14.
Hide Caption
244 of 534
Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan celebrates after winning the gold medal in men&#39;s figure skating on February 14.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan celebrates after winning the gold medal in men's figure skating on February 14.
Hide Caption
245 of 534
Slovenia&#39;s Robert Kranjec competes during the men&#39;s large hill ski jumping event on February 14.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Slovenia's Robert Kranjec competes during the men's large hill ski jumping event on February 14.
Hide Caption
246 of 534
Bronze medalist Lydia Lassila of Australia kisses her husband, Lauri, after the flower ceremony for the women&#39;s aerials on February 14.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Bronze medalist Lydia Lassila of Australia kisses her husband, Lauri, after the flower ceremony for the women's aerials on February 14.
Hide Caption
247 of 534
Tatsuki Machida of Japan competes in men&#39;s figure skating on February 14.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Tatsuki Machida of Japan competes in men's figure skating on February 14.
Hide Caption
248 of 534
Czech figure skater Tomas Verner competes oon February 14.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Czech figure skater Tomas Verner competes oon February 14.
Hide Caption
249 of 534
Russia&#39;s Veronika Korsunova competes in the women&#39;s aerials on February 14.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Russia's Veronika Korsunova competes in the women's aerials on February 14.
Hide Caption
250 of 534
Finland&#39;s Sami Lepisto vies with Norway&#39;s Patrick Thoresen during the men&#39;s ice hockey game on February 14.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Finland's Sami Lepisto vies with Norway's Patrick Thoresen during the men's ice hockey game on February 14.
Hide Caption
251 of 534
Silver medalist Xu Mengtao of China celebrates during the flower ceremony for the women&#39;s aerials on February 14.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Silver medalist Xu Mengtao of China celebrates during the flower ceremony for the women's aerials on February 14.
Hide Caption
252 of 534
Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu performs his free skate during the men&#39;s individual competition February 14.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu performs his free skate during the men's individual competition February 14.
Hide Caption
253 of 534
Freestyle skier Alexandra Orlova of Russia competes in the women&#39;s aerials February 14.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Freestyle skier Alexandra Orlova of Russia competes in the women's aerials February 14.
Hide Caption
254 of 534
Russia&#39;s Olga Podchufarova shoots at the range February 14 during a warm-up for the women&#39;s 15-kilometer biathlon.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Russia's Olga Podchufarova shoots at the range February 14 during a warm-up for the women's 15-kilometer biathlon.
Hide Caption
255 of 534
Russian fans watch the women&#39;s 15-kilometer biathlon on February 14.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Russian fans watch the women's 15-kilometer biathlon on February 14.
Hide Caption
256 of 534
China&#39;s Zhang Xin takes a warm-up run before the start of the women&#39;s aerials competition on February 14.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi China's Zhang Xin takes a warm-up run before the start of the women's aerials competition on February 14.
Hide Caption
257 of 534
Swiss skier Sandro Viletta competes in the downhill portion of the men&#39;s super-combined event on February 14.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Swiss skier Sandro Viletta competes in the downhill portion of the men's super-combined event on February 14.
Hide Caption
258 of 534
Belarus&#39; Darya Domracheva competes in the women&#39;s 15-kilometer biathlon on February 14.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Belarus' Darya Domracheva competes in the women's 15-kilometer biathlon on February 14.
Hide Caption
259 of 534
Norwegian visitors pose for a photo at the Olympic Park on February 14.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Norwegian visitors pose for a photo at the Olympic Park on February 14.
Hide Caption
260 of 534
Veronika Korsunova of Russia competes in the women&#39;s aerials on February 14.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Veronika Korsunova of Russia competes in the women's aerials on February 14.
Hide Caption
261 of 534
Russia&#39;s Nikita Tregybov brakes after a run in the men&#39;s skeleton on February 14.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Russia's Nikita Tregybov brakes after a run in the men's skeleton on February 14.
Hide Caption
262 of 534
Lydia Lassila of Australia competes in women&#39;s aerials on February 14.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Lydia Lassila of Australia competes in women's aerials on February 14.
Hide Caption
263 of 534
Uzbekistan&#39;s Misha Ge performs his free skate during the men&#39;s figure skating competition on February 14.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Uzbekistan's Misha Ge performs his free skate during the men's figure skating competition on February 14.
Hide Caption
264 of 534
Swiss skier Sandro Viletta celebrates after winning a gold medal in the men&#39;s super-combined event on February 14.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Swiss skier Sandro Viletta celebrates after winning a gold medal in the men's super-combined event on February 14.
Hide Caption
265 of 534
American skier Bode Miller competes in the men&#39;s super-combined on February 14.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi American skier Bode Miller competes in the men's super-combined on February 14.
Hide Caption
266 of 534
Volunteers flatten the snow prior to the start of the slalom portion of the men&#39;s super-combined on February 14.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Volunteers flatten the snow prior to the start of the slalom portion of the men's super-combined on February 14.
Hide Caption
267 of 534
U.S. skier Bode Miller competes in the slalom portion of the men&#39;s super-combined on February 14.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi U.S. skier Bode Miller competes in the slalom portion of the men's super-combined on February 14.
Hide Caption
268 of 534
Andorra&#39;s Kevin Esteve skis the downhill portion of the men&#39;s super-combined event February 14.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Andorra's Kevin Esteve skis the downhill portion of the men's super-combined event February 14.
Hide Caption
269 of 534
Ivica Kostelic of Croatia competes in the men&#39;s super-combined.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Ivica Kostelic of Croatia competes in the men's super-combined.
Hide Caption
270 of 534
U.S. skier Ted Ligety makes his downhill run during the men&#39;s super-combined.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi U.S. skier Ted Ligety makes his downhill run during the men's super-combined.
Hide Caption
271 of 534
Simon Eder of Austria takes aim Thursday, February 13, during the men&#39;s 20-kilometer biathlon.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Simon Eder of Austria takes aim Thursday, February 13, during the men's 20-kilometer biathlon.
Hide Caption
272 of 534
An Olympic forerunner tests out a course for an aerials training session February 13.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi An Olympic forerunner tests out a course for an aerials training session February 13.
Hide Caption
273 of 534
Pucks litter the ice around the net after the U.S. men&#39;s hockey team warmed up before its game against Slovakia on February 13.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Pucks litter the ice around the net after the U.S. men's hockey team warmed up before its game against Slovakia on February 13.
Hide Caption
274 of 534
The &quot;flower girls,&quot; charged with cleaning the ice of flowers and other trinkets thrown by fans, sit off-rink at a figure skating competition February 13.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi The "flower girls," charged with cleaning the ice of flowers and other trinkets thrown by fans, sit off-rink at a figure skating competition February 13.
Hide Caption
275 of 534
Track wardens attempt to clear the way as Fan Kexin of China crashes in the semifinals of the women&#39;s 500-meter short track speedskating competition on February 13.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Track wardens attempt to clear the way as Fan Kexin of China crashes in the semifinals of the women's 500-meter short track speedskating competition on February 13.
Hide Caption
276 of 534
Swedish figure skater Alexander Majorov performs his short program during the men&#39;s individual competition on February 13.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Swedish figure skater Alexander Majorov performs his short program during the men's individual competition on February 13.
Hide Caption
277 of 534
The Olympic flame burns under a full moon on February 13.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi The Olympic flame burns under a full moon on February 13.
Hide Caption
278 of 534
Canadian silver medalist Denny Morrison jumps next to Dutch gold medalist Stefan Groothuis during the medal ceremony for the men&#39;s 1,000-meter speedskating event.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Canadian silver medalist Denny Morrison jumps next to Dutch gold medalist Stefan Groothuis during the medal ceremony for the men's 1,000-meter speedskating event.
Hide Caption
279 of 534
Canada&#39;s Jill Officer throws the stone during a women&#39;s curling match between Canada and Switzerland on February 13.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Canada's Jill Officer throws the stone during a women's curling match between Canada and Switzerland on February 13.
Hide Caption
280 of 534
Norway&#39;s Mats Trygg collides with Canada&#39;s Sidney Crosby during a men&#39;s hockey game on February 13.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Norway's Mats Trygg collides with Canada's Sidney Crosby during a men's hockey game on February 13.
Hide Caption
281 of 534
Peter Liebers of Germany competes in the men&#39;s figure skating event February 13.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Peter Liebers of Germany competes in the men's figure skating event February 13.
Hide Caption
282 of 534
Figure skater Michael Christian Martinez of the Philippines performs during the men&#39;s individual competition on February 13.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Figure skater Michael Christian Martinez of the Philippines performs during the men's individual competition on February 13.
Hide Caption
283 of 534
France&#39;s Martin Fourcade competes in the 20-kilometer biathlon on February 13.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi France's Martin Fourcade competes in the 20-kilometer biathlon on February 13.
Hide Caption
284 of 534
Figure skater Paul Bonifacio Parkinson of Italy performs on February 13.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Figure skater Paul Bonifacio Parkinson of Italy performs on February 13.
Hide Caption
285 of 534
Uzbekistan&#39;s Misha Ge performs his short program in the individual figure skating event February 13.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Uzbekistan's Misha Ge performs his short program in the individual figure skating event February 13.
Hide Caption
286 of 534
Cross-country skier Alexandra Camenscic of Moldova wipes her face with snow at the finish line of the women&#39;s 10-kilometer classic on February 13.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Cross-country skier Alexandra Camenscic of Moldova wipes her face with snow at the finish line of the women's 10-kilometer classic on February 13.
Hide Caption
287 of 534
Norway&#39;s Ole Einar Bjoerndalen competes in the men&#39;s 20-kilometer biathlon on February 13.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen competes in the men's 20-kilometer biathlon on February 13.
Hide Caption
288 of 534
Silver medalist Arianna Fontana of Italy celebrates during the medal ceremony for the 500-meter short track speedskating competition on February 13.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Silver medalist Arianna Fontana of Italy celebrates during the medal ceremony for the 500-meter short track speedskating competition on February 13.
Hide Caption
289 of 534
Belgium&#39;s Jorik Hendrickx competes in the men&#39;s figure skating competition on February 13.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Belgium's Jorik Hendrickx competes in the men's figure skating competition on February 13.
Hide Caption
290 of 534
A man wears a hat adorned with the flags of different nations on February 13.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi A man wears a hat adorned with the flags of different nations on February 13.
Hide Caption
291 of 534
Sergey Novikov of Belarus competes in the men&#39;s 20-kilometer biathlon on February 13.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Sergey Novikov of Belarus competes in the men's 20-kilometer biathlon on February 13.
Hide Caption
292 of 534
A shirtless spectator watches Swedish cross-country skier Charlotte Kalla compete during the women&#39;s 10-kilometer classic on February 13.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi A shirtless spectator watches Swedish cross-country skier Charlotte Kalla compete during the women's 10-kilometer classic on February 13.
Hide Caption
293 of 534
Cross-country skier Esther Bottomley of Australia competes in the women&#39;s 10-kilometer classic on February 13.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Cross-country skier Esther Bottomley of Australia competes in the women's 10-kilometer classic on February 13.
Hide Caption
294 of 534
Andrej Tavzelj of Slovenia checks Vyacheslav Voynov of Russia into the glass during the men&#39;s hockey game on February 13.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Andrej Tavzelj of Slovenia checks Vyacheslav Voynov of Russia into the glass during the men's hockey game on February 13.
Hide Caption
295 of 534
Charlotte Kalla of Sweden reacts after crossing the finish line in the women&#39;s 10-kilometer classic.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Charlotte Kalla of Sweden reacts after crossing the finish line in the women's 10-kilometer classic.
Hide Caption
296 of 534
Norway&#39;s Therese Johaug competes in the women&#39;s 10-kilometer classic.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Norway's Therese Johaug competes in the women's 10-kilometer classic.
Hide Caption
297 of 534
From left, American skiers Gus Kenworthy, Joss Christensen and Nicholas Goepper celebrate after the men&#39;s slopestyle competition on February 13. Christensen won gold, Kenworthy won silver and Goepper won bronze for the U.S. sweep.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi From left, American skiers Gus Kenworthy, Joss Christensen and Nicholas Goepper celebrate after the men's slopestyle competition on February 13. Christensen won gold, Kenworthy won silver and Goepper won bronze for the U.S. sweep.
Hide Caption
298 of 534
From left, Israel&#39;s Vladislav Bykanov, Russia&#39;s Vladimir Grigorev, China&#39;s Han Tianyu and Great Britain&#39;s Richard Shoebridge compete in a 1,000-meter short track speedskating race on February 13.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi From left, Israel's Vladislav Bykanov, Russia's Vladimir Grigorev, China's Han Tianyu and Great Britain's Richard Shoebridge compete in a 1,000-meter short track speedskating race on February 13.
Hide Caption
299 of 534
A Norwegian curler prepares for a throw during a curling match February 13.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi A Norwegian curler prepares for a throw during a curling match February 13.
Hide Caption
300 of 534
Skier Henrik Harlaut of Sweden competes in the men&#39;s slopestyle on February 13.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Skier Henrik Harlaut of Sweden competes in the men's slopestyle on February 13.
Hide Caption
301 of 534
Russell Henshaw of Australia sticks out his tongue during the men&#39;s slopestyle.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Russell Henshaw of Australia sticks out his tongue during the men's slopestyle.
Hide Caption
302 of 534
Jules Bonnaire of France competes in the men&#39;s slopestyle.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Jules Bonnaire of France competes in the men's slopestyle.
Hide Caption
303 of 534
Canada&#39;s Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford compete in pairs figure skating on Wednesday, February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Canada's Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford compete in pairs figure skating on Wednesday, February 12.
Hide Caption
304 of 534
Chinese snowboarder Li Shuang holds her board during the women&#39;s halfpipe finals on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Chinese snowboarder Li Shuang holds her board during the women's halfpipe finals on February 12.
Hide Caption
305 of 534
A traditional Russian dance is performed on stage during a medal ceremony February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi A traditional Russian dance is performed on stage during a medal ceremony February 12.
Hide Caption
306 of 534
Russia&#39;s Maxim Trankov reacts after performing with Tatiana Volosozhar in pairs figure skating on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Russia's Maxim Trankov reacts after performing with Tatiana Volosozhar in pairs figure skating on February 12.
Hide Caption
307 of 534
Russia&#39;s Maxim Trankov and Tatiana Volosozhar complete the free skate portion of their figure skating program.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Russia's Maxim Trankov and Tatiana Volosozhar complete the free skate portion of their figure skating program.
Hide Caption
308 of 534
Russia&#39;s Fedor Klimov and Ksenia Stolbova compete in pairs figure skating on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Russia's Fedor Klimov and Ksenia Stolbova compete in pairs figure skating on February 12.
Hide Caption
309 of 534
Kamil Stoch of Poland trains on the large hill ski jumping course on February 12. He won the normal hill competition earlier in these Games.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Kamil Stoch of Poland trains on the large hill ski jumping course on February 12. He won the normal hill competition earlier in these Games.
Hide Caption
310 of 534
Ski jumper Anders Fannemel of Norway gets into position on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Ski jumper Anders Fannemel of Norway gets into position on February 12.
Hide Caption
311 of 534
China&#39;s Qing Pang and Tong Jian perform their free skate routine during pairs figure skating on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi China's Qing Pang and Tong Jian perform their free skate routine during pairs figure skating on February 12.
Hide Caption
312 of 534
Flower girls watch the pairs figure skating competition on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Flower girls watch the pairs figure skating competition on February 12.
Hide Caption
313 of 534
Mirabelle Thovex of France competes in the women&#39;s halfpipe on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Mirabelle Thovex of France competes in the women's halfpipe on February 12.
Hide Caption
314 of 534
Israel&#39;s Evgeni Krasnopolski and Andrea Davidovich compete in pairs figure skating on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Israel's Evgeni Krasnopolski and Andrea Davidovich compete in pairs figure skating on February 12.
Hide Caption
315 of 534
Germany&#39;s Tobias Arlt and Tobias Wendl jump on the podium after winning gold in luge doubles on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Germany's Tobias Arlt and Tobias Wendl jump on the podium after winning gold in luge doubles on February 12.
Hide Caption
316 of 534
The Olympic cauldron blazes in front of the Bolshoy Ice Dome at sunset February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi The Olympic cauldron blazes in front of the Bolshoy Ice Dome at sunset February 12.
Hide Caption
317 of 534
A fan waves a Russian flag after the luge doubles on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi A fan waves a Russian flag after the luge doubles on February 12.
Hide Caption
318 of 534
Austria&#39;s Andreas Linger, left, and Wolfgang Linger celebrate after their luge run on February 12. They won silver.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Austria's Andreas Linger, left, and Wolfgang Linger celebrate after their luge run on February 12. They won silver.
Hide Caption
319 of 534
Eric Frenzel of Germany, right, and Akito Watabe of Japan compete February 12 in the cross-country skiing portion of the normal hill Nordic combined event. Frenzel won gold.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Eric Frenzel of Germany, right, and Akito Watabe of Japan compete February 12 in the cross-country skiing portion of the normal hill Nordic combined event. Frenzel won gold.
Hide Caption
320 of 534
Russia&#39;s Vera Bazarova lets partner Yuri Larionov do the lifting during pairs figure skating on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Russia's Vera Bazarova lets partner Yuri Larionov do the lifting during pairs figure skating on February 12.
Hide Caption
321 of 534
China&#39;s Liu Jiayu catches air in the women&#39;s halfpipe on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi China's Liu Jiayu catches air in the women's halfpipe on February 12.
Hide Caption
322 of 534
Maxim Trankov of Russia celebrates a gold-medal performance in pairs figure skating.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Maxim Trankov of Russia celebrates a gold-medal performance in pairs figure skating.
Hide Caption
323 of 534
Germany&#39;s Aliona Savchenko and Robin Szolkowy receive the bronze medal for pairs figure skating on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Germany's Aliona Savchenko and Robin Szolkowy receive the bronze medal for pairs figure skating on February 12.
Hide Caption
324 of 534
Chinese snowboarder Liu Jiayu competes in the women&#39;s halfpipe semifinals on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Chinese snowboarder Liu Jiayu competes in the women's halfpipe semifinals on February 12.
Hide Caption
325 of 534
Eric Frenzel of Germany celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men&#39;s Nordic combined normal hill event on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Eric Frenzel of Germany celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's Nordic combined normal hill event on February 12.
Hide Caption
326 of 534
Swiss skier Dominique Gisin reacts after finishing her run in the downhill event February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Swiss skier Dominique Gisin reacts after finishing her run in the downhill event February 12.
Hide Caption
327 of 534
Germany&#39;s Tobias Arlt and Tobias Wendl celebrate their win in luge doubles on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Germany's Tobias Arlt and Tobias Wendl celebrate their win in luge doubles on February 12.
Hide Caption
328 of 534
Alessandro Pittin of Italy leads a group of skiers during the cross-country portion of the men&#39;s Nordic combined event February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Alessandro Pittin of Italy leads a group of skiers during the cross-country portion of the men's Nordic combined event February 12.
Hide Caption
329 of 534
Kaitlyn Farrington of the United States competes in the halfpipe February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Kaitlyn Farrington of the United States competes in the halfpipe February 12.
Hide Caption
330 of 534
Benoit Lamy shows his support for Canada during the women&#39;s hockey game against the United States on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Benoit Lamy shows his support for Canada during the women's hockey game against the United States on February 12.
Hide Caption
331 of 534
Canada&#39;s Meghan Agosta-Marciano, left, celebrates after scoring a goal against the United States.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Canada's Meghan Agosta-Marciano, left, celebrates after scoring a goal against the United States.
Hide Caption
332 of 534
Eetu Vaehaesoeyrinki of Finland leads a group of skiers during the men&#39;s Nordic combined on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Eetu Vaehaesoeyrinki of Finland leads a group of skiers during the men's Nordic combined on February 12.
Hide Caption
333 of 534
Polish speedskater Zbigniew Brodka competes in the men&#39;s 1,000 meters on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Polish speedskater Zbigniew Brodka competes in the men's 1,000 meters on February 12.
Hide Caption
334 of 534
Stephanie Magiros of Australia competes in the women&#39;s halfpipe.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Stephanie Magiros of Australia competes in the women's halfpipe.
Hide Caption
335 of 534
Athletes ski during the cross-country portion of the men&#39;s Nordic combined on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Athletes ski during the cross-country portion of the men's Nordic combined on February 12.
Hide Caption
336 of 534
American goalie Jessie Vetter makes a save in the second period of the Canada game on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi American goalie Jessie Vetter makes a save in the second period of the Canada game on February 12.
Hide Caption
337 of 534
Canada&#39;s Alexandra Duckworth competes in the women&#39;s halfpipe semifinals on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Canada's Alexandra Duckworth competes in the women's halfpipe semifinals on February 12.
Hide Caption
338 of 534
Sarka Pancochova of the Czech Republic grabs her snowboard in the halfpipe event February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Sarka Pancochova of the Czech Republic grabs her snowboard in the halfpipe event February 12.
Hide Caption
339 of 534
Americans Matthew Mortensen and Preston Griffall make a run during the men&#39;s luge doubles competition on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Americans Matthew Mortensen and Preston Griffall make a run during the men's luge doubles competition on February 12.
Hide Caption
340 of 534
Italy&#39;s Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise perform their free program during pairs figure skating on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Italy's Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise perform their free program during pairs figure skating on February 12.
Hide Caption
341 of 534
Canadians Natalie Spooner, top, and Meghan Agosta-Marciano celebrate Spooner&#39;s third-period goal against the United States on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Canadians Natalie Spooner, top, and Meghan Agosta-Marciano celebrate Spooner's third-period goal against the United States on February 12.
Hide Caption
342 of 534
Canada&#39;s Jocelyne Larocque, right, checks Megan Bozek of the United States during their hockey game.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi Canada's Jocelyne Larocque, right, checks Megan Bozek of the United States during their hockey game.
Hide Caption
343 of 534
China&#39;s Cai Xuetong competes in the women&#39;s halfpipe.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of Sochi China's Cai Xuetong competes in the women's halfpipe.
Hide Caption
344 of 534
Skier Laurenne Ross of the United States reacts after her run in the downhill event February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiSkier Laurenne Ross of the United States reacts after her run in the downhill event February 12.
Hide Caption
345 of 534
Dominique Gisin of Switzerland, left, and Tina Maze of Slovenia stand on the podium together after tying for the gold medal in the women&#39;s downhill February 12. The two skiers both finished their run with a time of 1:41.57.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiDominique Gisin of Switzerland, left, and Tina Maze of Slovenia stand on the podium together after tying for the gold medal in the women's downhill February 12. The two skiers both finished their run with a time of 1:41.57.
Hide Caption
346 of 534
Thomas Ulsrud of Norway slides with the curling stone during a match against Germany on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiThomas Ulsrud of Norway slides with the curling stone during a match against Germany on February 12.
Hide Caption
347 of 534
Skiers slide toward the finish line of the women&#39;s downhill event February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiSkiers slide toward the finish line of the women's downhill event February 12.
Hide Caption
348 of 534
Jacqueline Wiles of the United States skis past a chairlift during the women&#39;s downhill on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiJacqueline Wiles of the United States skis past a chairlift during the women's downhill on February 12.
Hide Caption
349 of 534
Julia Mancuso of the United States skis in the downhill on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiJulia Mancuso of the United States skis in the downhill on February 12.
Hide Caption
350 of 534
Slovenian skier Tina Maze kisses the ground after her downhill run on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiSlovenian skier Tina Maze kisses the ground after her downhill run on February 12.
Hide Caption
351 of 534
Germany&#39;s Maria Hoefl-Riesch catches her breath after her downhill run.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiGermany's Maria Hoefl-Riesch catches her breath after her downhill run.
Hide Caption
352 of 534
Monaco&#39;s Alexandra Coletti is taken to a helicopter after crashing during the downhill.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiMonaco's Alexandra Coletti is taken to a helicopter after crashing during the downhill.
Hide Caption
353 of 534
Tim Hug of Switzerland completes a trial jump during the normal hill Nordic combined event on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiTim Hug of Switzerland completes a trial jump during the normal hill Nordic combined event on February 12.
Hide Caption
354 of 534
Julia Marty of Switzerland and Jenni Hiirikoski of Finland collide during the second period of their women&#39;s hockey game February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiJulia Marty of Switzerland and Jenni Hiirikoski of Finland collide during the second period of their women's hockey game February 12.
Hide Caption
355 of 534
Magnus Krog of Norway slides down the normal hill ski jumping ramp during the Nordic combined on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiMagnus Krog of Norway slides down the normal hill ski jumping ramp during the Nordic combined on February 12.
Hide Caption
356 of 534
Edit Miklos of Hungary competes in the women&#39;s downhill on February 12.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiEdit Miklos of Hungary competes in the women's downhill on February 12.
Hide Caption
357 of 534
Switzerland&#39;s Lara Gut makes her way down the mountain in the women&#39;s downhill.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiSwitzerland's Lara Gut makes her way down the mountain in the women's downhill.
Hide Caption
358 of 534
Andrew Newell of the United States leads Norway&#39;s Eirik Brandsdal as they ski past the Olympic rings during the men&#39;s cross-country sprint on Tuesday, February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiAndrew Newell of the United States leads Norway's Eirik Brandsdal as they ski past the Olympic rings during the men's cross-country sprint on Tuesday, February 11.
Hide Caption
359 of 534
Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov of Russia compete in pairs figure skating on February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiTatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov of Russia compete in pairs figure skating on February 11.
Hide Caption
360 of 534
Canada&#39;s Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford perform their short program in the pairs figure skating event.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiCanada's Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford perform their short program in the pairs figure skating event.
Hide Caption
361 of 534
Aliona Savchenko and Robin Szolkowy of Germany compete in pairs figure skating.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiAliona Savchenko and Robin Szolkowy of Germany compete in pairs figure skating.
Hide Caption
362 of 534
Canadian figure skaters Paige Lawrence and Rudi Swiegers perform their short program on February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiCanadian figure skaters Paige Lawrence and Rudi Swiegers perform their short program on February 11.
Hide Caption
363 of 534
Canadian figure skaters Paige Lawrence and Rudi Swiegers continue their routine.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiCanadian figure skaters Paige Lawrence and Rudi Swiegers continue their routine.
Hide Caption
364 of 534
Canada&#39;s Kirsten Moore-Towers flies in the air after being thrown by Dylan Moscovitch in pairs figure skating February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiCanada's Kirsten Moore-Towers flies in the air after being thrown by Dylan Moscovitch in pairs figure skating February 11.
Hide Caption
365 of 534
Erin Hamlin is covered by the American flag after she finished third in the women&#39;s luge on February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiErin Hamlin is covered by the American flag after she finished third in the women's luge on February 11.
Hide Caption
366 of 534
Michel Mulder of the Netherlands poses with his gold medal after winning the 500-meter speedskating event on February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiMichel Mulder of the Netherlands poses with his gold medal after winning the 500-meter speedskating event on February 11.
Hide Caption
367 of 534
Biathlete Teja Gregorin of Slovenia celebrates after finishing the women&#39;s 10-kilometer pursuit on February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiBiathlete Teja Gregorin of Slovenia celebrates after finishing the women's 10-kilometer pursuit on February 11.
Hide Caption
368 of 534
Snowboarder Iouri Podladtchikov of Switzerland celebrates in front of a TV camera after competing in the men&#39;s halfpipe on February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiSnowboarder Iouri Podladtchikov of Switzerland celebrates in front of a TV camera after competing in the men's halfpipe on February 11.
Hide Caption
369 of 534
Christian Haller of Switzerland competes in the men&#39;s halfpipe on February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiChristian Haller of Switzerland competes in the men's halfpipe on February 11.
Hide Caption
370 of 534
Swiss snowboarder Iouri Podladtchikov celebrates with his parents, Yurii and Valentina, after winning gold in the halfpipe on February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiSwiss snowboarder Iouri Podladtchikov celebrates with his parents, Yurii and Valentina, after winning gold in the halfpipe on February 11.
Hide Caption
371 of 534
Halfpipe gold medalist Iouri Podladtchikov celebrates on the podium after the flower ceremony on February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiHalfpipe gold medalist Iouri Podladtchikov celebrates on the podium after the flower ceremony on February 11.
Hide Caption
372 of 534
Eva Logar of Slovenia competes in the women&#39;s normal hill ski jumping event on February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiEva Logar of Slovenia competes in the women's normal hill ski jumping event on February 11.
Hide Caption
373 of 534
Katja Pozun of Slovenia jumps during the women&#39;s normal hill ski jumping event on February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiKatja Pozun of Slovenia jumps during the women's normal hill ski jumping event on February 11.
Hide Caption
374 of 534
Maiken Caspersen Falla of Norway, right, and Vesna Fabjan of Slovenia celebrate February 11 after finishing in first and third place in the women&#39;s cross-country sprint.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiMaiken Caspersen Falla of Norway, right, and Vesna Fabjan of Slovenia celebrate February 11 after finishing in first and third place in the women's cross-country sprint.
Hide Caption
375 of 534
Michelle Lowenhielm of Sweden scores against Jennifer Harss of Germany in the third period of their hockey game on February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiMichelle Lowenhielm of Sweden scores against Jennifer Harss of Germany in the third period of their hockey game on February 11.
Hide Caption
376 of 534
Andrea Davidovich of Israel is seen during the pairs figure skating event on February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiAndrea Davidovich of Israel is seen during the pairs figure skating event on February 11.
Hide Caption
377 of 534
U.S. snowboarder Shaun White competes in the men&#39;s halfpipe final on February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiU.S. snowboarder Shaun White competes in the men's halfpipe final on February 11.
Hide Caption
378 of 534
Stacey Kemp and David King of Great Britain receive their scores in pairs figure skating on February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiStacey Kemp and David King of Great Britain receive their scores in pairs figure skating on February 11.
Hide Caption
379 of 534
A supporter of American luger Erin Hamlin is pictured before the women&#39;s luge final February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiA supporter of American luger Erin Hamlin is pictured before the women's luge final February 11.
Hide Caption
380 of 534
Paige Lawrence and Rudi Swiegers of Canada compete in pairs figure skating on February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiPaige Lawrence and Rudi Swiegers of Canada compete in pairs figure skating on February 11.
Hide Caption
381 of 534
Belarussian biathlete Darya Domracheva, foreground, shoots during the women&#39;s 10-kilometer pursuit on February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiBelarussian biathlete Darya Domracheva, foreground, shoots during the women's 10-kilometer pursuit on February 11.
Hide Caption
382 of 534
A picture taken with a robotic camera shows French biathlete Martin Fourcade, right, celebrating his gold medal in the 12.5-kilometer pursuit. To his right is silver medalist Ondrej Moravec of the Czech Republic.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiA picture taken with a robotic camera shows French biathlete Martin Fourcade, right, celebrating his gold medal in the 12.5-kilometer pursuit. To his right is silver medalist Ondrej Moravec of the Czech Republic.
Hide Caption
383 of 534
Flower bearers walk toward the podium during the women&#39;s ski slopestyle final on February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiFlower bearers walk toward the podium during the women's ski slopestyle final on February 11.
Hide Caption
384 of 534
Snowboarder Scotty James of Australia competes in the men&#39;s halfpipe on February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiSnowboarder Scotty James of Australia competes in the men's halfpipe on February 11.
Hide Caption
385 of 534
Ida Ingemarsdotter of Sweden leads a pack of skiers in the women&#39;s cross-country sprint on February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiIda Ingemarsdotter of Sweden leads a pack of skiers in the women's cross-country sprint on February 11.
Hide Caption
386 of 534
American Erin Hamlin gestures after one of her runs in the luge on February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiAmerican Erin Hamlin gestures after one of her runs in the luge on February 11.
Hide Caption
387 of 534
Cross-country skiers compete in the finals of the men&#39;s sprint event February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiCross-country skiers compete in the finals of the men's sprint event February 11.
Hide Caption
388 of 534
Biathletes compete in the women&#39;s 10-kilometer pursuit on February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiBiathletes compete in the women's 10-kilometer pursuit on February 11.
Hide Caption
389 of 534
Slovakian biathlete Anastasiya Kuzmina, foreground, skis away from the shooting range during the 10-kilometer pursuit on February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiSlovakian biathlete Anastasiya Kuzmina, foreground, skis away from the shooting range during the 10-kilometer pursuit on February 11.
Hide Caption
390 of 534
Sweden&#39;s Teodor Peterson competes in the men&#39;s cross-country sprint on February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiSweden's Teodor Peterson competes in the men's cross-country sprint on February 11.
Hide Caption
391 of 534
Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres of France compete in pairs figure skating on February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiVanessa James and Morgan Cipres of France compete in pairs figure skating on February 11.
Hide Caption
392 of 534
Snowboarder Seamus O&#39;Connor of Ireland competes in the men&#39;s halfpipe semifinal on February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiSnowboarder Seamus O'Connor of Ireland competes in the men's halfpipe semifinal on February 11.
Hide Caption
393 of 534
British skier Katie Summerhayes celebrates during slopestyle qualifying on February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiBritish skier Katie Summerhayes celebrates during slopestyle qualifying on February 11.
Hide Caption
394 of 534
Canada&#39;s Yuki Tsubota competes in the women&#39;s slopestyle event on February 11.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiCanada's Yuki Tsubota competes in the women's slopestyle event on February 11.
Hide Caption
395 of 534
France&#39;s Alexis Pinturault skies February 11 during a downhill training session for the men&#39;s super-combined event.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiFrance's Alexis Pinturault skies February 11 during a downhill training session for the men's super-combined event.
Hide Caption
396 of 534
France&#39;s Julia Clair practices February 11 for the women&#39;s normal hill ski jumping event.
Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi
Visions of SochiFrance's Julia Clair practices February 11 for the women's normal hill ski jumping event.
Hide Caption
397 of 534