CN Tower Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about the CN Tower , or Canada's National Tower.

Other Facts: Rogers Centre, home of the Toronto Blue Jays, is located next to the tower.

The highest observation deck, the Sky Pod stands 1,465 feet (447m). On a clear day, visitors can see Niagara Falls from the Sky Pod.

The Glass Floor level is 1,122 feet (342m) off the ground.

The antenna is 335 feet (102m) tall and it carries radio, television and cellular telephone signals.

The tower has two high altitude eateries, Horizons Restaurant, and 360 Restaurant, which rotates.

The tower is under constant video surveillance.

Visitors must undergo a security screening that includes bag inspections and metal detectors.

Timeline:

February 6, 1973 - Canadian National Railways begins construction on the tower.

- One of the reasons it is built is to eliminate the problem of poor television signals in the area.

- Construction takes approximately 40 months

- The completed structure weighs 130,000 tons and costs $63 million (Canadian dollars) to build.

June 26, 1976 - The tower opens to the public.

October 1, 1976 - The tower's official grand opening ceremony takes place.

June 26, 1994 - The Glass Floor opens.

1995 - The tower is named one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World by the American Society of Civil Engineers.

August 1, 2011 - EdgeWalk opens on the roof of the tower's restaurant. The attraction is a circular outdoor ledge standing 1,168 feet (356m) above the ground. Visitors walk around while attached to an overhead safety rail.