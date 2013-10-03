Willis Tower Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about Willis Tower, formerly the Sears Tower, located in Chicago.

The Sears Tower was the world's tallest building until 1996, when it was surpassed by the Petronas Twin Towers.

Some 25,000 people enter the skyscraper every day.

About 1.5 million people go up to the Skydeck visitors' observation deck on the 103rd floor each year.

