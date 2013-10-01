Mount Rushmore National Memorial Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about the Mount Rushmore National Memorial , composed of sculptures of the faces of former Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.

Facts:

The monument is located on Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

It stands 5,725 feet above sea level.

Timeline:

1923 - The idea is suggested by Jonah "Doane" Robinson, secretary of the South Dakota State Historical Society.

October 1, 1925 - Mount Rushmore is dedicated as a national monument.

October 4, 1927 - Work begins on the monument. The sculptor/designer is Gutzon Borglum. Four hundred workers sculpt the monument using dynamite and drills. Workers use much smaller models (about one-twelfth the size) to envision the final product.

July 4, 1930 - The section of George Washington is dedicated.

June 10, 1933 - Franklin D. Roosevelt issues Executive Order 6166, making Mount Rushmore part of the National Park Service.

August 30, 1936 - Thomas Jefferson's section is dedicated.

September 17, 1937 - Abraham Lincoln's section is dedicated.

July 2, 1939 - The Theodore Roosevelt section is dedicated.

March 6, 1941 - Gutzon Borglum dies. His son, Lincoln, completes work on Mount Rushmore.

October 31, 1941 - Drilling on the monument is complete. It only takes six and a half years of actual work on the monument, but the Great Depression slowed down its completion due to lack of federal funds.