Manson Family Murders Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is look at Charles Manson and the 1969 Manson Family cult killings.

Personal:

Birth date: November 12, 1934

Birth place: Cincinnati, Ohio

Birth name: Charles Milles Maddox

Father: Father's name unavailable publicly

Mother: Kathleen Maddox

Marriages: Rosalie Jean (Willis) Manson (1955-divorce date unknown); also was married to a woman named Leona in the early 1960s, whose last name is not publicly known.

Children: At least two: with Rosalie Jean (Willis) Manson: Charles M. Manson, Jr. (1956-1993); with a woman whose name is not publicly known: Charles Luther Manson.

Other Facts:

Reportedly, during his childhood, Manson's mother sold him for a pitcher of beer to a woman who wanted to have children. His uncle had to find the woman so that he could get his nephew back.

He later took his stepfather William Manson's last name.

According to the California Parole Board, Manson has a history of manipulation, controlling behavior and mental illnesses which include schizophrenia and paranoid delusional behavior.

The killings inspired the best-selling book, "Helter Skelter," written by prosecutor Vincent Bugliosi.

Timeline:

1947 - At age 12, Charles Manson is sent to Gibault School for Boys in Terre Haute, Indiana, for stealing. Over the next twenty years, he is in and out of reform schools and prison for various crimes.

Photos: Charles Manson: The infamous inmate Photos: Charles Manson: The infamous inmate This image of infamous inmate Charles Manson was taken in 2011. Manson, the cult leader whose followers committed heinous murders almost a half century ago, has been hospitalized, the Los Angeles Times and TMZ reported on Tuesday, January 3. Hide Caption 1 of 8 Photos: Charles Manson: The infamous inmate In this 2009 prison photo, Manson is seen without his trademark long hair. Manson is serving nine life terms for ordering a wave of killings in the summer of 1969. Hide Caption 2 of 8 Photos: Charles Manson: The infamous inmate Manson is seen slightly disheveled in this 2006 prison booking photo. Hide Caption 3 of 8 Photos: Charles Manson: The infamous inmate Manson is seen in a prison booking photo from 2002. Hide Caption 4 of 8 Photos: Charles Manson: The infamous inmate Manson in a 1996 booking photo. Hide Caption 5 of 8 Photos: Charles Manson: The infamous inmate Manson smirks at the camera in this 1978 photo. Hide Caption 6 of 8 Photos: Charles Manson: The infamous inmate Manson is seen with his swastika forehead tattoo in 1970. Hide Caption 7 of 8 Photos: Charles Manson: The infamous inmate This 1969 mugshot shows Manson soon after the murder of actress Sharon Tate. Hide Caption 8 of 8

March 21, 1967 - Manson is released from prison. He tells the prison officials that he doesn't want to be released, "Oh, no, I can't go outside there...I knew that I couldn't adjust to that world, not after all my life had been spent locked up and where my mind was free." After his release, he moves to San Francisco.

1967-1968 - Manson meets Gary Hinman, a music teacher who introduces him to Dennis Wilson of the Beach Boys.

-- Manson attracts a group of followers. The group moves to the isolated Spahn Ranch, outside of Chatsworth, California.

-- Dennis Wilson introduces Manson to record producer Terry Melcher, the son of actress Doris Day. After initially showing interest in Manson's music, Melcher declines to work with him further.

-- Melcher later moves out of his home on Cielo Drive, and the house is then leased to film director Roman Polanski and his wife, actress Sharon Tate.

July 1969 - Gary Hinman is killed by Manson follower Bobby Beausoleil, accompanied by Manson Family members Mary Brunner and Susan Atkins. The murder is committed at the behest of Manson.

August 8-9, 1969 - At Manson's command, a small group of his most ardent followers brutally murder five people at the Benedict Canyon home of director Roman Polanski, near Hollywood. The victims are Polanski's pregnant wife, actress Sharon Tate, writer Wojciech Frykowski, coffee heiress Abigail Folger and celebrity hair stylist Jay Sebring. Also killed is Steven Parent, who was a friend of the family's gardener. The murders are committed by followers Tex Watson, Susan Atkins, and Patricia Krenwinkel. Linda Kasabian accompanies them as a lookout.

August 9-10, 1969 - Manson, displeased at the sloppiness of the previous night's murders, accompanies a group of followers on a search for victims. In the car are: Watson, Atkins, Krenwinkel, Kasabian as well as Leslie van Houten and Steve "Clem" Grogan. After several hours, the group comes upon the house of supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary. The couple are brutally murdered by Watson, Atkins, Krenwinkel and Van Houten.

October 1969 - Manson and his followers are arrested at another remote location, called Barker Ranch, on suspicion of auto theft.

November 6, 1969 - Manson Family member Susan Atkins, already charged in the murder of Gary Hinman, tells inmate Virginia Castro that she killed Sharon Tate, "Because we wanted to do a crime that would shock the world, that the world would have to stand up and take notice."

November 12, 1969 - The L.A. Sheriff's detectives interview Al Springer, motorcycle gang member who had some association with Manson. Springer tells them that Manson told him about killing people days after the Tate murders.

November 16, 1969 - The LAPD interviews inmate Ronnie Howard about her conversation with Susan Atkins concerning the Tate/LaBianca murders.

November 18, 1969 - Deputy District Attorney Vincent T. Bugliosi is assigned the case.

November 30, 1969 - Watson is apprehended in Texas. His lawyers fight extradition to California for nine months.

December 8, 1969 - Manson, Watson, Atkins, Krenwinkel and Kasabian are indicted for the murders of Sharon Tate and her friends. The grand jury also indicts the five, plus Van Houten, for the LaBianca murders.

June 16, 1970 - Trial begins for Manson, Atkins, Krenwinkel and Van Houten.

-- Manson appears in court with an "X" carved into his forehead.

-- He defends himself in court with the help from attorney Irving Kanarek.

August 1970 - Linda Kasabian is given immunity in exchange for her testimony against Manson and the others.

January 15, 1971 - After a seven month trial, jury deliberations begin. The jury finds all the defendants guilty on January 25.

March 29, 1971 - Manson, Krenwinkel, Atkins and Van Houten receive the death penalty.

1971 - Charles "Tex" Watson is found guilty of the murders of seven people and is sentenced to death.

1972 - The The death penalty is abolished in California. The sentences for all Manson Family members are commuted to life in prison.

April 11, 2012 - Manson is denied parole for the 12th time. According to the California Parole Board, he has accrued 108 serious disciplinary violations in prison since 1971 and has shown no remorse for the murders. Manson's next parole hearing is set for 2027, when he will be 92.

November 20, 2013 - A 25-year-old pen pal, who calls herself "Star," tells Rolling Stone magazine that she considers Manson her husband. The imprisoned cult leader says, however, that Star's story is "garbage." She began sending letters to Manson when she was in high school.

November 18, 2014 - Sources tell CNN that Manson and Star have, in fact, obtained a marriage license.

February, 2015 - The wedding is called off, according to tabloid reports.

June 6, 2015 - Manson prosecutor and author of "Helter Skelter: The True Story of the Manson Murders," Vincent Bugliosi dies in California.

Major Players ("Manson Family"):

Susan "Sadie" Denise Atkins:

September 24, 2009 - Dies in prison.

Bobby Beausoleil:

1969 - Convicted of the murder of Gary Hinman. He is serving a life sentence.

Bruce Davis:

April 21, 1972 - Convicted of the murders of Gary Hinman and stuntman Donald "Shorty" Shea. He is serving a life sentence.

March 12, 2014 - Davis is granted parole in California following his 28th parole hearing, according to the state Department of Corrections. Davis is granted parole in California following his 28th parole hearing, according to the state Department of Corrections.

August 8, 2014 - California Governor Jerry Brown reverses the parole board decision. It is the third time a California governor has refused to release Davis. California Governor Jerry Brown reverses the parole board decision. It is the third time a California governor has refused to release Davis.

August 27, 2015 - Davis is recommended for parole.

January 2016 - California Governor Jerry Brown denies parole for Davis.

Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme:

1975 - Attempts to shoot Attempts to shoot President Gerald Ford.

August 14, 2009 - Is released on parole after serving 34 years.

Steven "Clem" Grogan:

1986 - Grogan is released on parole after revealing the location of the body of ranch-hand Donald "Shorty" Shea, killed in 1969.

Patricia "Katie" Krenwinkel:

January 20, 2011 - Denied parole for the 13th time.

2014 - Krenwinkel provides an interview for the documentary Krenwinkel provides an interview for the documentary "Life After Manson," her first on-camera appearance since 1994.

Leslie Van Houten:

June 5, 2013 - Denied parole for the 20th time.

April 14, 2016 - A parole board panel recommends Van Houten's release, and the full Board of Parole Hearings will review the decision over the next four months.

Charles D. "Tex" Watson:

November 16, 2011 - Denied parole for the 16th time.