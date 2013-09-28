Triple Crown Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at horse racing's Triple Crown. The three races in the Triple Crown are the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes.

Facts:

A horse must win all three races to achieve the Triple Crown.

There have been 12 Triple Crown winners:

- 1919 Sir Barton

- 1930 Gallant Fox

- 1935 Omaha

- 1937 War Admiral

- 1941 Whirlaway

- 1943 Count Fleet

- 1946 Assault

- 1948 Citation

- 1973 Secretariat

- 1977 Seattle Slew

- 1978 Affirmed

- 2015 American Pharoah

Since 1990, there have been 10 instances where horses have won the first two of the three legs of the Triple Crown: Silver Charm in 1997, Real Quiet in 1998, Charismatic in 1999, War Emblem in 2002, Funny Cide in 2003, Smarty Jones in 2004, Big Brown in 2008, I'll Have Another in 2012 and California Chrome in 2014.

Rosie Napravnik, in 2013, became the first female jockey to ride in all three Triple Crown races.

