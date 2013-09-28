NHL All-Star Game Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the National Hockey League (NHL) All-Star Game.

January 29, 2017 - The NHL All-Star Game is scheduled to take place at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Other Facts:

The All-Star Game is sponsored by Honda.

The NHL Hockey Operations Dept. selects the remaining 40: six forwards, three defensemen and two goalies per team, for a total of 44 All-Stars. There are 11 players on each team.

The division representatives in the Western (Central and Pacific) and Eastern (Atlantic and Metropolitan) conferences play, then the winners face off for the championship.

2016 NHL All-Star Team Captains:

Atlantic Division: Jaromir Jagr, forward, Florida Panthers

Central Division: Patrick Kane, forward, Chicago Blackhawks

Metropolitan Division: John Tavares, center, New York Islanders (replaces Alex Ovechkin who did not play)

Pacific Division: John Scott, forward, Arizona Coyotes

1966-1967 - The All-Star Game is moved from the start of the season to mid-season.

1979 - The All-Star Game is replaced with a game pitting NHL stars against players from the Soviet Union. This happens again in 1987.

1995 - The All-Star Game is canceled due to a labor dispute.

1998 - The format of the All-Star Game is changed again. North American stars play against a group of all-stars from around the world. This format lasts for five years.

2005 - The All-Star Game is canceled due to a labor dispute.

2006, 2010, 2014 - No All-Star Game due to the Winter Olympics.

2013 - The All-Star game is canceled due to a labor dispute.

January 25, 2015 - The NHL All-Star Game is held in Columbus, Ohio. Team Toews defeats Team Foligno 17-12, in the highest scoring All-Star Game in history.

November 2015 - The format changes again, to a three-on-three tournament between the four division teams.