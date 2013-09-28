Breaking News

New York City Marathon Fast Facts

Updated 6:31 PM ET, Tue November 8, 2016

Runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge at the start of the TCS New York City Marathon on November 1 in New York City. The marathon has grown from a Central Park race with 55 finishers in 1970 to the world's biggest and most popular marathon, with 50,530 finishers in 2014.
Runners wait at the starting line prior to crossing the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.
Runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge at the start of the marathon.
An athlete in the Wheelchair Division crosses the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.
Runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.
A costumed runner, like this Spiderman, is not an unusual sight amid runners.
Movie director Spike Lee takes photos of the elite runners as they pass.
The Pro Women's Division of runners crosses the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge at the start of the marathon.
Elite runners make their way through the streets of Brooklyn during the marathon.
Medals are ready for finishers at the finish line.
Pro Men's Division winner Stanley Biwott of Kenya, left, poses with Pro Women's Division winner Mary Keitany, also of Kenya.
Manuela Schar of Switzerland (2nd place), from left, Tatyana McFadden of the United States (1st), and Sandra Graf of Switzerland (3rd), react after finishing the Women's Professional Wheelchair Division.
Ernst van Dyk of South Africa celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the Men's Professional Wheelchair Division.
Matthew Nieves, 16, from New York's Bishop Loughlin High School, crosses the finish line to win the inaugural New York Road Runners Youth Invitational event of the marathon.
(CNN)Here's a look at the New York City Marathon.

November 6, 2016 - The winners of the 46th New York City Marathon are Ghirmay Ghebreslassie of Eritrea in the men's division, and for the third year in a row, Mary Keitany of Kenya in the women's division. At 20 years old, Ghebreslassie is the youngest male winner in the race's history.
Facts:
The annual 26.2-mile marathon attracts more than 50,000 runners and 10,000 volunteers.
    Over 2.5 million spectators line the course which goes through the city's five boroughs: Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Manhattan.
    The race begins on Staten Island and ends in Central Park.
    The guaranteed prize purse totals more than $700,000 including $100,000 to the first place male and female runners.
    Timeline:
    1970 -     The first New York City Marathon takes place with 127 runners (55 finished). The course consists of over four laps around Central Park. The first winner is Gary Muhrcke with a time of 2:31:38. He receives a recycled bowling trophy. There is no female finisher the first year.
    1971 - The first female winner of the marathon is Beth Bonner with a time of 2:55:22.
    1976 - The course is changed to the streets of the city's five boroughs. The race has more than 2,000 runners.
    2000 - The race includes an official wheelchair division for the first time.
    2002 - For the first time, the elite female runners start 35 minutes before the men and the rest of the runners. This allows the lead women unimpeded access to water stations and improved media coverage.
    2010 - Rescued Chilean miner Edison Pena, one of 33 miners trapped underground for over two months, finishes the marathon in 5 hours and 40 minutes.
    November 2, 2012 - New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg cancels the New York City marathon due to damage from Superstorm Sandy.