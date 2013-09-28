Kentucky Derby Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the Kentucky Derby . The Derby is run annually on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

May 6, 2017 - The 143rd Kentucky Derby is scheduled to take place.

Nyquist wins the 142nd Derby. Mario Gutierrez is the winning jockey.

Kentucky Derby entrant Patch, which lost its left eye last year, is bathed during morning workouts ahead of the 143rd Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby entrant Patch, which lost its left eye last year, is bathed during morning workouts ahead of the 143rd Kentucky Derby.

The most exciting two minutes in sports?

Photos: The most exciting two minutes in sports?

One of the favorites for the 2017 race, Classic Empire, trains ahead of this year's race.

One of the favorites for the 2017 race, Classic Empire, trains ahead of this year's race.

The most exciting two minutes in sports?

Photos: The most exciting two minutes in sports?

The event, like so many other horse races, has a reputation for attracting weird and wonderful head gear.

The event, like so many other horse races, has a reputation for attracting weird and wonderful head gear.

The most exciting two minutes in sports?

Photos: The most exciting two minutes in sports?

The Kentucky Derby is known to attract famous faces, such as world champion skier Lindsey Vonn.

The Kentucky Derby is known to attract famous faces, such as world champion skier Lindsey Vonn.

The most exciting two minutes in sports?

Photos: The most exciting two minutes in sports?

Nyquist, now retired from racing, gets a very public bath after last year's triumph.

Nyquist, now retired from racing, gets a very public bath after last year's triumph.

The most exciting two minutes in sports?

Photos: The most exciting two minutes in sports?

The 2016 Kentucky Derby was won by pre-race favorite Nyquist (center), ridden by Mario Gutierrez.

The 2016 Kentucky Derby was won by pre-race favorite Nyquist (center), ridden by Mario Gutierrez.

The most exciting two minutes in sports?

Photos: The most exciting two minutes in sports?

California Chrome won the Kentucky Derby in 2014 and came close to winning the Triple Crown but fell short at Belmont.

California Chrome won the Kentucky Derby in 2014 and came close to winning the Triple Crown but fell short at Belmont.

The most exciting two minutes in sports?

Photos: The most exciting two minutes in sports?

The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of three thoroughbred races -- the Triple Crown -- and is run ahead of the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. In 2015, American Pharoah became just the12th horse to win that coveted Triple Crown.

The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of three thoroughbred races -- the Triple Crown -- and is run ahead of the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. In 2015, American Pharoah became just the12th horse to win that coveted Triple Crown.

The most exciting two minutes in sports?

Photos: The most exciting two minutes in sports?

This year sees the 143rd edition of the race, where jockeys will compete for a $2.4 million purse.

This year sees the 143rd edition of the race, where jockeys will compete for a $2.4 million purse.

The most exciting two minutes in sports?

Photos: The most exciting two minutes in sports?

The one and a quarter mile race is one of the highlights of the racing calendar, and has been referred to as "the most exciting two minutes in sports."

The one and a quarter mile race is one of the highlights of the racing calendar, and has been referred to as "the most exciting two minutes in sports."

The most exciting two minutes in sports?

Photos: The most exciting two minutes in sports?

The Kentucky Derby, held at Churchill Downs, Louisville, welcomed 167,000 spectators in 2016, just 3,000 short of the previous year's record.

The Kentucky Derby, held at Churchill Downs, Louisville, welcomed 167,000 spectators in 2016, just 3,000 short of the previous year's record.

The most exciting two minutes in sports?

Photos: The most exciting two minutes in sports?

The most exciting two minutes in sports?

Photos: The most exciting two minutes in sports?

Advice from the Kentucky Derby: If your hat is having a pattern party, keep the dress design simple.

Advice from the Kentucky Derby: If your hat is having a pattern party, keep the dress design simple.

Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

Photos: Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

While these two were at the Derby, many hat makers were at parties around the country, vying for prizes for creativity.

While these two were at the Derby, many hat makers were at parties around the country, vying for prizes for creativity.

Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

Photos: Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

Figure skater Tara Lipinski shows off her striking red hat.

Figure skater Tara Lipinski shows off her striking red hat.

Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

Photos: Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

Fancy hats aren't just for ladies; many men have tried their hand in the past few years.

Fancy hats aren't just for ladies; many men have tried their hand in the past few years.

Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

Photos: Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

If two heads are better than one, how about three? Or is that five?

If two heads are better than one, how about three? Or is that five?

Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

Photos: Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

Photos: Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

While hats are the thing, mint juleps are the traditional drink served at Churchill Downs during the Derby, and they are delicious.

While hats are the thing, mint juleps are the traditional drink served at Churchill Downs during the Derby, and they are delicious.

Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

Photos: Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

A fan wearing a flower-inspired hat makes her way to the seating area.

A fan wearing a flower-inspired hat makes her way to the seating area.

Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

Photos: Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

Drink in hand, the racegoer is prepared for the day.

Drink in hand, the racegoer is prepared for the day.

Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

Photos: Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

A fan shows off her feather-and flower adorned hat.

A fan shows off her feather-and flower adorned hat.

Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

Photos: Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

"Wearing a hat is much like getting into costume, you might be pleasantly surprised to see what type of character you become," says the Kentucky Derby website.

"Wearing a hat is much like getting into costume, you might be pleasantly surprised to see what type of character you become," says the Kentucky Derby website.

Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

Photos: Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

A festive fan poses in a hat resembling an explosion of pastel ruffles.

A festive fan poses in a hat resembling an explosion of pastel ruffles.

Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

Photos: Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

Photos: Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

Wearing an fabulous, obnoxious hat is thought to bring good luck (at least, to you and whatever horse you have the most money on).

Wearing an fabulous, obnoxious hat is thought to bring good luck (at least, to you and whatever horse you have the most money on).

Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

Photos: Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

You get the idea.

You get the idea.

Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

Photos: Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

A fan watches as trainers prepare a horse for an early race.

A fan watches as trainers prepare a horse for an early race.

Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

Photos: Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

A festive attendee poses during the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 7, in Louisville.

A festive attendee poses during the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 7, in Louisville.

Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

Photos: Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

Photos: Fancy hats at the Kentucky Derby

And after a long day of placing bets, cheering horses, and drinking mint juleps, sometimes you just want to put your fashionable feet up.

2015 – And after a long day of placing bets, cheering horses, and drinking mint juleps, sometimes you just want to put your fashionable feet up.

Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Photos: Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Nicknamed the "Run for the Roses" due to the blanket of roses draped on the winning jockey, the Derby has long inspired red accessories among race-goers.

2015 – Nicknamed the "Run for the Roses" due to the blanket of roses draped on the winning jockey, the Derby has long inspired red accessories among race-goers.

Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Photos: Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Race-goers analyze programs at last year's Derby.

2015 – Race-goers analyze programs at last year's Derby.

Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Photos: Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Two years later the hats appear to have downsized.

2014 – Two years later the hats appear to have downsized.

Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Photos: Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

A colorful crowd at the 2012 Derby.

2012 – A colorful crowd at the 2012 Derby.

Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Photos: Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Feminine, wide-brimmed hats with a floral or feather adornment were popular in the 2010s.

2010 to 2012 – Feminine, wide-brimmed hats with a floral or feather adornment were popular in the 2010s.

Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Photos: Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

The 21st century is here. And the tradition of race-goers making their own fantastical hats which started in the 1960s, continues to this day.

2002 – The 21st century is here. And the tradition of race-goers making their own fantastical hats which started in the 1960s, continues to this day.

Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Photos: Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Photos: Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

We'll never know if their horse won. But the pink and pearls combo is a 1990s winner.

1993 – We'll never know if their horse won. But the pink and pearls combo is a 1990s winner.

Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Photos: Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

"In the 1990s, the dress at the Derby continued to replace the suit, especially with younger women," added the Derby website. "While gloves have become out of fashion, a hat never is, and the hats tend to get wilder and more expensive as the years go on."

1992 – "In the 1990s, the dress at the Derby continued to replace the suit, especially with younger women," added the Derby website. "While gloves have become out of fashion, a hat never is, and the hats tend to get wilder and more expensive as the years go on."

Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Photos: Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Photos: Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Bold prints and multi-colored suits make the 1980s a fashion decade to remember.

1988 – Bold prints and multi-colored suits make the 1980s a fashion decade to remember.

Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Photos: Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

In the 1980s, the bigger the better. Big hat brims, big shoulder pads, and judging by this race-goer, a big smile.

1988 – In the 1980s, the bigger the better. Big hat brims, big shoulder pads, and judging by this race-goer, a big smile.

Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Photos: Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Would you believe it. This couple aren't wearing hats or gloves, and the woman's dress hemline is a good few inches above her knees! Welcome to the 1970s.

1970 – Would you believe it. This couple aren't wearing hats or gloves, and the woman's dress hemline is a good few inches above her knees! Welcome to the 1970s.

Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Photos: Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Photos: Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

The 1950s saw women wear a more princess-style dress, with billowing skirts and fitted waists.

1954 – The 1950s saw women wear a more princess-style dress, with billowing skirts and fitted waists.

Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Photos: Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Look closer in the top left of this 1940 image, and you'll see a race in action.

Look closer in the top left of this 1940 image, and you'll see a race in action.

Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Photos: Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Photos: Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

In the 1920s, women would also been seen wearing tailored suits. Hats and gloves were still in vogue.

1929 – In the 1920s, women would also been seen wearing tailored suits. Hats and gloves were still in vogue.

Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Photos: Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Photos: Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

As the 2016 Kentucky Derby kicks off, we take a look at some of the most eye-catching fashions through the decades.

Fashion through the decades

Fashion through the decades – As the 2016 Kentucky Derby kicks off, we take a look at some of the most eye-catching fashions through the decades.

Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Photos: Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

Photos: Kentucky Derby: Fashion through the decades

The race is known as "The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports" for its approximate run time. The Derby is also referred to as "The Run for the Roses" due to the garland of 554 red roses draped over the winner.

The maximum age for a competing horse is three years.

The mint julep is the traditional beverage of Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby.

Approximately 120,000 mint juleps are served annually during the two day period of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby.

Only three fillies have won the Derby: Regret (1915), Genuine Risk (1980) and Winning Colors (1988).

No Derby has ever been postponed because of rain or bad weather.

Timeline:

May 17, 1875 - The first Kentucky Derby is held. The winner is Aristides, a three-year-old chestnut colt, beating fourteen other horses.

1892 - Only three horses run the race, making it the smallest field ever for a Kentucky Derby.

1896 - The race distance is reduced from 1.5 miles to its present 1.25 miles.

1925 - N.Y. Journal-American writer Bill Corum coins the phrase "run for the roses."

May 3, 1952 - The Kentucky Derby is televised nationally for the first time.

1956 - The first Kentucky Derby Festival is held. This annual event runs for the two weeks preceding the actual races.

1973 - Secretariat wins with a time of 1:59 minutes, setting the record for the fastest time.