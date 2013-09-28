Iditarod Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the Iditarod, the most well-known dogsled race in the world. It is named after the Iditarod Trail, an old mail and supply route, traveled by dogsleds from Seward and Knik to Nome, Alaska.

March 4, 2017 - The 45th annual Iditarod is scheduled to start.

March 15, 2016 - Dallas Seavey wins his fourth Iditarod in five years. Additionally, he sets a new race record, beating his previous 2014 record.

Facts:

The race ranges from 975 to 998 miles long, based on whether the southern or northern route is being run. The length can also vary from year to year based on course conditions.

The race traditionally begins on the first Saturday in March, starting in Anchorage and ending in Nome.

