Neil Armstrong Fast Facts

Updated 1:19 PM ET, Fri September 1, 2017

At 9:32 a.m. on July 16, 1969, NASA's Apollo 11 spacecraft was launched by a Saturn V rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. On board were astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins. Four days later, on July 20, they would become the first men to land on the moon.
Former U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson and then-Vice President Spiro Agnew were among the spectators at the historic launch.
Former U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson and then-Vice President Spiro Agnew were among the spectators at the historic launch.
A photo of the full moon taken from Apollo 11. At the time, the spacecraft was 10,000 nautical miles from Earth.
A photo of the full moon taken from Apollo 11. At the time, the spacecraft was 10,000 nautical miles from Earth.
A spectacular view of home, taken halfway between Earth and the moon.
A spectacular view of home, taken halfway between Earth and the moon.
Aldrin is photographed by Armstrong inside Apollo 11's lunar module, just prior to the moon landing. In orbit, Aldrin later took what would become known as the world's first space selfie.
Aldrin is photographed on the moon after Armstrong went first and called it "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." Armstrong and Aldrin explored the Sea of Tranquility region of the moon. Meanwhile, Collins remained inside the command module for the duration of the mission.
A close-up view of Aldrin's boot print in the lunar soil.
Back on Earth, NASA officials celebrate the successful conclusion of Apollo 11's eight-day mission.
The U.S. Navy assists the returning astronauts after their re-entry vehicle landed safely in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1969.
President Richard Nixon welcomes the astronauts back to Earth: from left, Armstrong, Collins and Aldrin. The astronauts were received by the President from their mobile quarantine unit, which was thought to help prevent the spread of contagions caught on the moon. The quarantine practice was discontinued a couple years later after Apollo 14's mission.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of astronaut Neil Armstrong.

Personal:
Birth date: August 5, 1930
Death date: August 25, 2012
Birthplace: Wapakoneta, Ohio
    Birth name: Neil Alden Armstrong
    Read More
    Father: Stephen Armstrong, an auditor
    Mother: Viola (Engel) Armstrong
    Marriages: Carol (Held Knight) Armstrong (June 12, 1994-August 25, 2012, his death); Janet (Shearon) Armstrong (1956-1994, divorce)
    Children: with Janet Shearon Armstrong: Mark Stephen, April 8, 1963; Karen Anne, April 13, 1959-January 28, 1962; Erik Alan, June 30, 1957
    Education: Purdue University, (1947-1949, 1952-1955) B.S.; University of Southern California, M.A., 1970
    Military Service: U.S. Navy, 1949-1952
    Other Facts:
    Armstrong was an Eagle Scout and had his pilot's license before he had a driver's license.
    He earned a Navy scholarship to Purdue. His studies were interrupted when he was called to active duty just before the beginning of the Korean War.
    As a military and civilian pilot he flew over 200 different models of aircraft, including jets, rockets, helicopters and gliders, including the X-1B and the X-15 rocket planes.
    He says his famous statement after first landing on the moon was misheard, that what he really said was, "That's one small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind." It lost a syllable in transmission because of the microphone.
    Timeline:
    August 5, 1946 -     Receives his pilot's license.
    1950-1952 - Combat fighter pilot during the Korean War, flying 78 missions and earning 3 air medals.
    1955-1962 - Civilian test pilot
    September 17, 1962 - Neil Armstrong is part of the second group of men chosen by NASA to become astronauts.
    March 16, 1966 - Command Pilot of Gemini 8. Along with Pilot David Scott, he successfully performs the first space docking between spacecraft.
    July 16-July 24, 1969 - Command Pilot of the Apollo 11 mission. The three-man crew consists of Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins.
    July 20, 1969 - After landing near Mare Tranquilatis, Armstrong becomes the first man on the moon. He and Aldrin spend about two hours on the surface before rejoining Collins in the command module.
    1969 - Receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
    1970-1971 - Deputy Associate Administrator for Aeronautics at NASA
    1971-1979 - Professor of Engineering at the University of Cincinnati
    1978 - Receives the Congressional Space Medal of Honor
    1986 - Vice-chairman to the Rogers Commission on the Space Shuttle Challenger accident.
    March 19, 1993 - Inducted into the Astronaut Hall of Fame
    July 20, 1994 - Joins 19 other astronauts and President Bill Clinton at a White House ceremony to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon walk.
    July 21, 2004 - Attends a White House ceremony with Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins marking the 35th anniversary of Apollo 11.
    September 2006 - Voice recognition software finds the missing "a" in Armstrong's famous moon-landing quote. The speech was corrected to say "That's one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind,"
    October 2007 - Armstrong and 14 other astronauts, all Purdue University graduates, attend the university's dedication ceremony and dinner of the Neil Armstrong Hall of Engineering.
    March 2010 - Armstrong, along with astronauts Jim Lovell, Eugene Cernan and others, visit U.S. troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.
    May 2010 - Testifies before congressional committees with Eugene Cernan, where they voice opposition to the president's plans for NASA and human spaceflight, and explain their views on why America should continue the space shuttle program.
    November 16, 2011 - Receives the Congressional Gold Medal for Distinguished Astronauts along with Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins and John Glenn.
    August 2012 - Has heart surgery.
    August 25, 2012 - Passes away at the age of 82 following complications from cardiovascular procedures.