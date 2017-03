Michael Hayden Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Michael Hayden, former director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Personal:

Birth date: March 17, 1945

Birth place: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Birth name: Michael Vincent Hayden

Father: Harry Hayden

Mother: Sadie Hayden

Marriage: Jeanine (Carrier) Hayden

Children: Margaret; Michael; Liam

Education: Duquesne University, B.A, 1967; Duquesne University, M.A., 1969

Military service: US Air Force, General, 1967-2008 US Air Force, General, 1967-2008

Other Facts:

Is a retired four-star general.

Is a distinguished visiting professor at George Mason University.

Worked as a cab driver during college.

Timeline:

January 1970-January 1972 - Analyst at Headquarters Strategic Air Command at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska.

January 1972-May 1975 - Chief of Current Intelligence Division at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

July 1975-August 1979 - Academic Instructor at Reserve Officer Training Corps Program, St. Michael's College in Vermont.

June 1980-July 1982 - Chief of Intelligence, 51st Tactical Fighter Wing, Osan Air Force Base, South Korea.

1984-1986 - Air attaché, US Embassy, Bulgaria.

1986-1989 - Political-Military Affairs Officer, US Air Force Headquarters.

1989-1991 - Director for Defense Policy and Arms Control, National Security Council.

1991-1993 - Chief, Secretary of the Air Force Staff Group.

1993-1995 - Director of Intelligence, US European Command.

1996-1997 - Commander, Air Intelligence Agency, and Director, Joint Command and Control Warfare Center.

1997-1999 - Deputy Chief of Staff, United Nations Command and US Forces Korea.

1999-2005 - Director of the National Security Agency.

April 2005 - Is appointed principal deputy director of national intelligence.

May 30, 2006 - Is sworn in as the director of the CIA.

February 5, 2008 - During congressional testimony, Hayden acknowledges for the first time that the CIA has used waterboarding in the interrogations of detainees.

2008 - Retires from the Air Force.

February 13, 2009 - Leon Panetta is sworn in as the new director of the CIA.

April 2009 - Joins the Joins the Chertoff Group, a security consulting firm founded by Michael Chertoff, former Department of Homeland Security secretary.

September 11, 2014 - In an interview with U.S. News and World Report, Hayden compares the White House strategy of using air strikes against ISIS to casual sex. Hayden says, In an interview with U.S. News and World Report, Hayden compares the White House strategy of using air strikes against ISIS to casual sex. Hayden says, "The reliance on air power has all of the attraction of casual sex: It seems to offer gratification but with very little commitment."

December 9, 2014 - In an interview with In an interview with Politico magazine , Hayden issues a blistering response to the Senate Intelligence Committee's report on CIA enhanced interrogation techniques after 9/11. He says, "I think the conclusions they drew were analytically offensive and almost street-like in their simplistic language and conclusions." Hayden also says, "Everything here happened before I got there [to the CIA], and I'm the one she [Sen. Feinstein] condemns on the floor of the Senate? Gee, how'd that happen? I'm the dumb son of a bitch who went down and tried to lay out this program in great detail to them. I'm mentioned twice as much in there as George Tenet —but George and Porter Goss had 97 detainees during their tenure, while I had two."

February 23, 2016 - Hayden's book, "Playing to the Edge: American Intelligence in the Age of Terror," is released.