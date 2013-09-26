Michael Dukakis Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Michael Dukakis , three-term governor of Massachusetts.

Personal:

Birth date: November 3, 1933

Birth place: Brookline, Massachusetts

Father: Panos Dukakis, an obstetrician

Mother: Euterpe (Boukis) Dukakis, a teacher

Marriage: Katharine "Kitty" (Dickson) Dukakis (June 20, 1963-present)

Children: Kara Dukakis, November 4, 1968; Andrea Dukakis, November 10, 1965; Adopted: John Dukakis, June 9, 1958, wife's son from her first marriage

Education: Swarthmore College, Political Science, B.A., 1955; Harvard University, J.D., 1960

Military service: US Army, 1955-1957, Specialist Third Class

Religion: Greek Orthodox

Other Facts:

First Greek-American to run for president.

His first cousin is Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis.

Michael and Kitty Dukakis' first child, a daughter, was born anencephalic in 1964 and lived only 20 minutes.

Timeline:

October 1960 - Joins the Boston law firm Hill & Barlow as an associate.

November 6, 1962 - Dukakis is elected to the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

1966 - Unsuccessful bid for Massachusetts attorney general.

1970 - Loses race for lieutenant governor.

1970 - Becomes a partner of Hill & Barlow.

October 1, 1973 - Announces candidacy for Massachusetts governor.

November 5, 1974 - Defeats incumbent Francis W. Sargent in the gubernatorial election.

January 2, 1975-January 4, 1979 - Governor of Massachusetts.

September 19, 1978 - Loses the Democratic primary in the governor's race to Edward J. King, who goes on to win the general election.

1979-1982 - Dukakis teaches at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government.

January 1980 - Publishes "State and Cities: The Massachusetts Experience."

January 1982 - Announces candidacy for governor.

November 2, 1982 - Defeats John Sears in the gubernatorial election, with 60% of the vote.

January 6, 1983-1991 - Governor of Massachusetts.

June 1986 - Publishes "Revenue Enforcement, Tax Amnesty and the Federal Deficit."

November 4, 1986 - Wins a third term as governor, defeating George Kariotis 69% to 31%.

February 1988 - Publishes "Creating the Future: The Massachusetts Comeback and its Promise for America," with Rosabeth Kanter.

June 1988 - During the campaign, George H. W. Bush paints Dukakis as soft on crime because of an incident involving Massachusetts's weekend furlough program for prisoners. Inmate Willie Horton failed to return and later terrorized a Maryland couple before being captured.

July 12, 1988 - Names Senator Lloyd Bentsen (D-TX) as his running mate.

July 20, 1988 - Receives the nomination for president at the Democratic National Convention in Atlanta.

October 13, 1988 - In the second presidential debate, moderator Bernard Shaw asks Dukakis if he would favor the death penalty if his wife, Kitty, was raped and murdered. Dukakis says no in an answer that many considered emotionless.

November 8, 1988 - Loses the election to Bush by roughly seven million votes, earning 111 electoral votes in the Electoral College to Bush's 426.

2000 - Publishes "How to Get Into Politics and Why: A Reader," with Paul Simon.

April 27, 2007 - Is awarded the city's Medal of Honor in Athens, Greece.

July 7, 2008 - Is quoted in the Boston Herald as saying that the country should get rid of the Electoral College and elect presidents through a popular vote.

October 16, 2014 - Testifies for the defense in the trial of Robel Phillipos, a friend of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing. Phillipos is charged with lying to the FBI during its investigation.