Jon Huntsman Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of former Utah Governor and Republican Presidential Candidate Jon Huntsman.

Personal:

Birth date: March 26, 1960

Birth place: Palo Alto, California

Birth name: Jon Meade Huntsman, Jr.

Mother: Karen (Haight) Huntsman

Marriage: Mary Kaye Cooper (1983-present)

Children: Asha Bharati, adopted from India; Gracie Mei, adopted from China; William; Jon III; Elizabeth "Liddy"; Abigail "Abby"; Mary Anne

Education: Attended University of Utah, 1978-1980; University of Pennsylvania, B.A. in Political Science, 1987

Religion: Mormon

Other Facts:

Dropped out of high school in his senior year to play piano with local bands. The University of Utah, at the time, allowed completion of high school coursework after admission.

Served a two-year Mormon mission in Taiwan.

Speaks fluent Mandarin Chinese.

Worked as legislative intern for Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT).

His father, Jon, Sr., owned the company that invented the McDonald's Big Mac clamshell box.

The family chemical business, Huntsman Corp., is a global enterprise with subsidiaries in Asia, Africa, Europe, and North and South America.

Timeline:

1982-1983 - White House staff assistant to White House staff assistant to President Ronald Reagan.

1983-1989 - Executive at Huntsman Corp.

1989-1990 - Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Trade Development Bureau of the Commerce Department.

1990-1991 - Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for East Asia and the Pacific.

1992-1993 - US Ambassador to Singapore.

1995-2001 - President of Huntsman Cancer Foundation.

2001-2003 - Deputy US Trade Representative.

2001 - Divests of most personal stock upon becoming trade representative, including that held by his wife and held in the trust for his children.

2003-2004 - Chairman and CEO of Huntsman Family Holdings Co.

2004 - Places personal assets, 1.5% of Huntsman Family Holdings Co. in blind trust during gubernatorial campaign.

2005-2009 - 16th Governor of Utah, resigns in 2009 to become US Ambassador to China.

2005 - Divests all personal holdings in Huntsman Corp.

July 2006 - Endorses Endorses Senator John McCain (R-AZ) in the 2008 presidential race.

2008 - Serves as national co-chairman of McCain's 2008 presidential campaign.

August 7, 2009 - Huntsman is confirmed by the US Senate as US ambassador to China.

August 11, 2009-April 30, 2011 - US Ambassador to China.

January 2011 - Delivers letter of resignation to Delivers letter of resignation to President Barack Obama , stating his intention to step down as US Ambassador to China effective April 30, 2011.

June 21, 2011 - Announces candidacy for 2012 GOP nomination for president at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, the same place Ronald Reagan launched his campaign in 1980.

October 18, 2011 - Boycotts the CNN/Western Republican Presidential Debate out of deference to New Hampshire, which is locked in a political scheduling fight with Nevada.

January 16, 2012 - Withdraws from the Republican presidential race and endorses former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney.

June 20, 2012-present - Distinguished fellow at the Distinguished fellow at the Brookings Institution

January 2013-present - Co-chairman of the bipartisan problem-solving group No Labels.

January 15, 2014-present - Chairman of the board of the Atlantic Council.

September 3, 2014 - Huntsman tells the Deseret News he feels Huntsman tells the Deseret News he feels same-sex marriage across the country is "inevitable," and rules out another run for president in 2016.