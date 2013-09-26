Breaking News

Dennis Hastert Fast Facts

Updated 5:06 PM ET, Mon December 26, 2016

Dennis Hastert admitted to child abuse
(CNN)Here is a look at the life of Dennis Hastert, former Republican speaker of the House. Hastert was sentenced to 15 months in prison in a hush money case that revealed he was being accused of sexually abusing young boys as a teacher in Illinois.

Personal:
Birth date: January 2, 1942
Birth place: Aurora, Illinois
    Birth name: John Dennis Hastert
    Father: Jack Hastert, former restaurant owner
    Mother: Naomi (Nussle) Hastert
    Marriage: Jean (Kahl) Hastert (1973-present)
    Children: Ethan and Joshua
    Education: Wheaton College, B.A., 1964; Northern Illinois University, M.S., 1967
    Religion: Protestant
    Other Facts:
    Goes by the nickname "Denny."
    Hastert is diabetic.
    Was named Illinois Coach of the Year after leading the Yorkville High School wrestling team to the state championship.
    Instituted the so-called "Hastert Rule," an informal guideline where only legislation supported by "the majority of the majority" party is brought to a vote on the House floor.
    Dennis Hastert's political career
    Dennis Hastert in 1985 as a member of the Illinois House of Representatives, where he served from 1980 to 1986.
    Hastert is sworn in as speaker of the House of Representatives on January 6, 1999, during the opening session of the House in Washington. Hastert replaced Newt Gingrich.
    Hastert stands behind President George W. Bush as he signs Medicare legislation in December 2003. Hastert fought hard for the bill in the House, leading to a three-hour vote on November 22, 2003.
    House Rules Chairman David Dreier and Hastert hold a news conference on a GOP lobbying reform package, which included banning privately funded travel and eliminating access to the House floor for former members who are registered lobbyists. On January 3, 2006, Hastert donated $70,000 of campaign contributions from companies associated with lobbyist Jack Abramoff to charity after Abramoff pleaded guilty to corruption charges.
    Vice President Dick Cheney greets Hastert before Latvian President Vaira Vike-Freiberga speaks to a joint meeting of Congress in June 2006. Earlier that month, Hastert had surpassed Joe Cannon to become the longest-serving Republican speaker of the House.
    Hastert celebrates his re-election to an 11th term in Congress on November 7, 2006, with his wife, Jean, at a victory party in the Baker Hotel in St. Charles, Illinois. Republicans lost their majority in the House, meaning Hastert lost his position as speaker when the new Congress started on January 4, 2007.
    Hastert announces that he will not seek re-election for a 12th term on August 17, 2007, as he stands on the steps of the old Kendall County courthouse in Yorkville, Illinois.
    Hastert walks through Statuary Hall on his way to the House floor to make his farewell address to Congress on November 15, 2007. He formally resigned on November 26, 2007, after 20 years in office.
    Timeline:
    1964-1980 -     Wrestling and football coach and government/history teacher at Yorkville High School.
    1980-1986 - Member of the Illinois House of Representatives.
    January 3, 1987-November 26, 2007 - US Representative from Illinois' 14th congressional district.
    1995-1999 - House Chief Deputy Minority Whip.
    January 6, 1999 - Is elected speaker of the House, replacing Newt Gingrich.
    November 22, 2003 - Hastert fights hard to secure passage of a Medicare bill in the House. The vote takes three hours and lasts well into the night. It is signed into law by President George W. Bush on December 8 after also being passed by the Senate.
    January 3, 2006 - Donates $70,000 of campaign contributions from companies associated with lobbyist Jack Abramoff to charity after Abramoff pleads guilty to corruption charges.
    June 1, 2006 - Surpasses Joe Cannon to become the longest-serving Republican speaker of the House in US history.
    October 3, 2006 - Appears on "The Rush Limbaugh Show" and says he has no intention of resigning regarding the controversy over Rep. Mark Foley's (D-FL) sexually explicit e-mails to underage pages.
    November 7, 2006 - Is re-elected to his eleventh term in Congress. Republicans lose their majority in the House, so Hastert loses his position as speaker of the House when the new Congress begins on January 4, 2007.
    August 17, 2007 - Announces that he will not run for re-election in 2008.
    November 15, 2007 - Announces his resignation on the House floor. He formally resigns on November 26 after 20 years in office.
    June 2008 - Joins the Washington lobbying firm of Dickstein Shapiro as a senior adviser.
    June 8, 2009 - Dennis Hastert's son, Ethan, announces he will run for his father's former congressional seat but later loses in the GOP primary.
    May 7, 2010 - Hastert is conferred the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun by Emperor Akihito of Japan.
    May 28, 2015 - Federal officials indict former House Speaker Dennis Hastert for lying to the FBI about $3.5 million he agreed to pay to an undisclosed subject to "cover up past misconduct." The Justice Department alleges that Hastert paid the subject a total of about $1.7 million over a period of years beginning in 2010 and ending in 2014. Hastert resigns from the lobbying firm Dickstein Shapiro.
    May 29, 2015 - Sources with knowledge of the federal government investigation tell CNN Hastert was paying a former student to keep quiet about allegations of sexual misconduct from the time when Hastert was a teacher and wrestling coach in Illinois.
    June 9, 2015 - Pleads not guilty to all charges related to lying to the FBI about $3.5 million he agreed to pay to an undisclosed subject to "cover up past misconduct."
    October 28, 2015 - Hastert pleads guilty to charges of lying to federal investigators stemming from his attempts to cover up sexual misconduct with a former student in Illinois.
    December 17, 2015 - A statement is released announcing that Hastert was admitted to the hospital in the first week of November 2015. He is treated for stroke and sepsis. This is followed by two back surgeries.
    April 6, 2016 - In a federal court filing, defense attorneys ask for probation for Hastert instead of jail time, saying he was "deeply sorry" for his actions, adding his remorse is emotional and heartfelt.
    April 8, 2016 - Documents released by prosecutors allege Hastert sexually abused at least four boys when he coached high school wrestling in Illinois decades ago.
    April 25, 2016 - Hastert is sued by a former student in Illinois Circuit Court. The former student seeks to collect $1.8 million. This is the remainder of the $3.5 million promised him for covering up Hastert's past misconduct.
    April 27, 2016 - Hastert is sentenced to 15 months in prison. He is ordered to pay $250,000 to a victims' fund, must serve two years of supervised release once he finishes his prison term, and enter a sex offender treatment program.
    June 22, 2016 - Hastert begins serving his 15-month sentence at a federal medical prison in Rochester, Minnesota.
