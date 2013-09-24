Breaking News

The world's most extreme golf courses

Updated 11:32 AM ET, Thu October 12, 2017

The World Ice Golf Championship takes place in Greenland in temperatures which plummet to -50 Celsius (-58 Fahrenheit).
No greens in sightThe World Ice Golf Championship takes place in Greenland in temperatures which plummet to -50 Celsius (-58 Fahrenheit).
Set 600 kilometers (370 miles) north of the Arctic Circle, players have to cope with freezing glaciers and huge icebergs. It gives a whole new meaning to &#39;finding the rough.&#39;
Ice cool swingingSet 600 kilometers (370 miles) north of the Arctic Circle, players have to cope with freezing glaciers and huge icebergs. It gives a whole new meaning to 'finding the rough.'
A winner is lifted atop a traditional dog sled after victory...
World Ice Golf ChampionshipA winner is lifted atop a traditional dog sled after victory...
But it&#39;s certainly not a tournament for the faint-hearted.
World Ice Golf ChampionshipBut it's certainly not a tournament for the faint-hearted.
In the far warmer climes of Indonesia, a golf course can be found in the shadow of active volcano, Mount Merapi.
Fire in the holeIn the far warmer climes of Indonesia, a golf course can be found in the shadow of active volcano, Mount Merapi.
Indonesia raised its alert for the volcano to its highest level in October 2010 and ordered people living nearby to evacuate. It last erupted in June 2006, killing two people, but its deadliest activity occurred in 1930 when more than 1,300 people died.
Merapi golf clubIndonesia raised its alert for the volcano to its highest level in October 2010 and ordered people living nearby to evacuate. It last erupted in June 2006, killing two people, but its deadliest activity occurred in 1930 when more than 1,300 people died.
Kabul Golf Club describes itself as the &quot;best and only&quot; course in Afghanistan and promises &quot;golf with an attitude.&quot; An armed security guard stands beside the entrance.
Kabul Golf ClubKabul Golf Club describes itself as the "best and only" course in Afghanistan and promises "golf with an attitude." An armed security guard stands beside the entrance.
An Afghan player takes a swing during a tournament at the Kabul Golf Club. The nine-hole course, which first opened in 1967, became a battlefield in the 1990s when rival Mujahideen factions fought among themselves after overthrowing a Soviet-backed regime.
Front lineAn Afghan player takes a swing during a tournament at the Kabul Golf Club. The nine-hole course, which first opened in 1967, became a battlefield in the 1990s when rival Mujahideen factions fought among themselves after overthrowing a Soviet-backed regime.
To play the 19th hole at Legends Golf Resort in South Africa, you have to take a helicopter to the tee, which is perched on top of a mountain.
Helicopter hazardTo play the 19th hole at Legends Golf Resort in South Africa, you have to take a helicopter to the tee, which is perched on top of a mountain.
The green below is in the shape of Africa ...
Legends Golf ResortThe green below is in the shape of Africa ...
...This par-three is 631 meters (690 yards) long.
A long way down...This par-three is 631 meters (690 yards) long.
As well as a regular 18-hole layout, New Zealand&#39;s Arikikapakapa Rotorua Golf Club also has a nine-hole thermal course where hot springs bubble, geysers spring and the smell of sulphur fills the air. The course sits alongside the Whakarewarewa Thermal Reserve.
Hot, hot, hotAs well as a regular 18-hole layout, New Zealand's Arikikapakapa Rotorua Golf Club also has a nine-hole thermal course where hot springs bubble, geysers spring and the smell of sulphur fills the air. The course sits alongside the Whakarewarewa Thermal Reserve.
Brickyard Crossing Golf Club in Indianapolis has four holes inside the circuit that the famous Indy 500 is staged on.
Speed golfBrickyard Crossing Golf Club in Indianapolis has four holes inside the circuit that the famous Indy 500 is staged on.
Located on New Zealand&#39;s North Island, the Cape Kidnappers Golf course is considered one of the most beautiful and enchanting in the world. High up on the cliffs with a picturesque view, players must negotiate the deep gullies and crevices between each hole.
Bay warriorsLocated on New Zealand's North Island, the Cape Kidnappers Golf course is considered one of the most beautiful and enchanting in the world. High up on the cliffs with a picturesque view, players must negotiate the deep gullies and crevices between each hole.
Not all extreme golfing venues are so formal. Here a US Army soldier hits a golf ball at his forward operating base in Paktika province, situated along the Afghan-Pakistan border.
Desert driveNot all extreme golfing venues are so formal. Here a US Army soldier hits a golf ball at his forward operating base in Paktika province, situated along the Afghan-Pakistan border.
Before his death in 2011, British-American photographer Tim Hetherington spent time taking pictures of a US contingent of soldiers establishing an outpost in northeastern Afghanistan. Now on display at the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.openeye.org.uk/main-exhibition/tim-hetherington-you-never-see-them-like-this/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Open Eye gallery in Liverpool,&lt;/a&gt; Hetherington&#39;s work explores how these soldiers cope with their emotionally draining existence -- in this case by playing on a makeshift driving range.
Driving rangeBefore his death in 2011, British-American photographer Tim Hetherington spent time taking pictures of a US contingent of soldiers establishing an outpost in northeastern Afghanistan. Now on display at the Open Eye gallery in Liverpool, Hetherington's work explores how these soldiers cope with their emotionally draining existence -- in this case by playing on a makeshift driving range.
Mention the words &quot;sand&quot; and &quot;golf&quot; together, and the chances are you&#39;ll leave many players shuddering at the memory of being trapped in bunkers after another wayward shot...
Sand golfMention the words "sand" and "golf" together, and the chances are you'll leave many players shuddering at the memory of being trapped in bunkers after another wayward shot...
...But in other parts of the world, sand golf is a version of the game in its own right. Padraig Harrington of Ireland putts on the 17th hole during the Abu Dhabi World Sand Golf Championships at the Al Ghazal Golf Club in 2004.
Sand golf...But in other parts of the world, sand golf is a version of the game in its own right. Padraig Harrington of Ireland putts on the 17th hole during the Abu Dhabi World Sand Golf Championships at the Al Ghazal Golf Club in 2004.
Bolivia&#39;s La Paz Golf Club is considered to be the highest in the world, with parts of the course 3,342 meters (almost 11,000 feet) above sea level.
Head for heightsBolivia's La Paz Golf Club is considered to be the highest in the world, with parts of the course 3,342 meters (almost 11,000 feet) above sea level.
An indigenous Aymara woman plays an approach shot as her colleague holds the flag.
La Paz Golf ClubAn indigenous Aymara woman plays an approach shot as her colleague holds the flag.
Situated on the edge of a canyon and surrounded by the snow-capped Andes mountains, the altitude means it's a course to quite literally take the breath away.
Situated on the edge of a canyon and surrounded by the snow-capped Andes mountains, the altitude means it's a course to quite literally take the breath away.
From the freezing glaciers of Greenland to golf in the shadow of a volcano, these courses certainly aren't for the faint-hearted.
