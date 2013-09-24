Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses No greens in sight – The World Ice Golf Championship takes place in Greenland in temperatures which plummet to -50 Celsius (-58 Fahrenheit). Hide Caption 1 of 21

Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses Ice cool swinging – Set 600 kilometers (370 miles) north of the Arctic Circle, players have to cope with freezing glaciers and huge icebergs. It gives a whole new meaning to 'finding the rough.' Hide Caption 2 of 21

Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses World Ice Golf Championship – A winner is lifted atop a traditional dog sled after victory... Hide Caption 3 of 21

Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses World Ice Golf Championship – But it's certainly not a tournament for the faint-hearted. Hide Caption 4 of 21

Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses Fire in the hole – In the far warmer climes of Indonesia, a golf course can be found in the shadow of active volcano, Mount Merapi. Hide Caption 5 of 21

Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses Merapi golf club – Indonesia raised its alert for the volcano to its highest level in October 2010 and ordered people living nearby to evacuate. It last erupted in June 2006, killing two people, but its deadliest activity occurred in 1930 when more than 1,300 people died. Hide Caption 6 of 21

Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses Kabul Golf Club – Kabul Golf Club describes itself as the "best and only" course in Afghanistan and promises "golf with an attitude." An armed security guard stands beside the entrance. Hide Caption 7 of 21

Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses Front line – An Afghan player takes a swing during a tournament at the Kabul Golf Club. The nine-hole course, which first opened in 1967, became a battlefield in the 1990s when rival Mujahideen factions fought among themselves after overthrowing a Soviet-backed regime. Hide Caption 8 of 21

Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses Helicopter hazard – To play the 19th hole at Legends Golf Resort in South Africa, you have to take a helicopter to the tee, which is perched on top of a mountain. Hide Caption 9 of 21

Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses Legends Golf Resort – The green below is in the shape of Africa ... Hide Caption 10 of 21

Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses A long way down – ...This par-three is 631 meters (690 yards) long. Hide Caption 11 of 21

Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses Hot, hot, hot – As well as a regular 18-hole layout, New Zealand's Arikikapakapa Rotorua Golf Club also has a nine-hole thermal course where hot springs bubble, geysers spring and the smell of sulphur fills the air. The course sits alongside the Whakarewarewa Thermal Reserve. Hide Caption 12 of 21

Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses Speed golf – Brickyard Crossing Golf Club in Indianapolis has four holes inside the circuit that the famous Indy 500 is staged on. Hide Caption 13 of 21

Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses Bay warriors – Located on New Zealand's North Island, the Cape Kidnappers Golf course is considered one of the most beautiful and enchanting in the world. High up on the cliffs with a picturesque view, players must negotiate the deep gullies and crevices between each hole. Hide Caption 14 of 21

Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses Desert drive – Not all extreme golfing venues are so formal. Here a US Army soldier hits a golf ball at his forward operating base in Paktika province, situated along the Afghan-Pakistan border. Hide Caption 15 of 21

Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses Driving range – Before his death in 2011, British-American photographer Tim Hetherington spent time taking pictures of a US contingent of soldiers establishing an outpost in northeastern Afghanistan. Now on display at the Open Eye gallery in Liverpool, Hetherington's work explores how these soldiers cope with their emotionally draining existence -- in this case by playing on a makeshift driving range. Hide Caption 16 of 21

Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses Sand golf – Mention the words "sand" and "golf" together, and the chances are you'll leave many players shuddering at the memory of being trapped in bunkers after another wayward shot... Hide Caption 17 of 21

Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses Sand golf – ...But in other parts of the world, sand golf is a version of the game in its own right. Padraig Harrington of Ireland putts on the 17th hole during the Abu Dhabi World Sand Golf Championships at the Al Ghazal Golf Club in 2004. Hide Caption 18 of 21

Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses Head for heights – Bolivia's La Paz Golf Club is considered to be the highest in the world, with parts of the course 3,342 meters (almost 11,000 feet) above sea level. Hide Caption 19 of 21

Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses La Paz Golf Club – An indigenous Aymara woman plays an approach shot as her colleague holds the flag. Hide Caption 20 of 21