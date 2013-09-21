Romano Prodi Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Romano Prodi, former prime minister of Italy.

Personal:

Birth date: August 9, 1939

Birth place: Scandiano, Italy

Father: Mario Prodi

Mother: Enrica Prodi

Marriage: Flavia Franzoni Prodi (1969-present)

Children: Giorgio and Antonio

Education: Catholic University in Milan, Law, 1961; Studied at the London School of Economics

Other Facts:

Has been a visiting professor at Harvard, Brown and Stanford.

Timeline:

1963-1999 - Works at the University of Bologna.

1974-1978 - Chairman of the publishing house Società Editrice Il Mulino.

November 1978-March 1979 - Serves as Italy's minister of industry.

1981 - Founds Nomisma, an economic research institute.

November 1982-October 1989 - Serves as president of the Institute for Industrial Reconstruction.

1993-1994 - Returns to position as president of the Institute for Industrial Reconstruction.

1996-1998 - Prime minister of Italy.

1999 - 2004 - President of the President of the European Commission

2006 - Again, elected prime minister of Italy.

January 2008 - Prodi loses a confidence vote in the Italian Senate and resigns.

February 2009 - Is named to a five-year professor-at-large position at Brown University.

October 9, 2012 - Is named the United Nation's special envoy for the Sahel, an area of northern Africa between the Sahara Desert and the Sudanian savanna, which includes parts of 13 countries.

April 2013 - Prodi runs for the Italian presidency and loses.

May 1, 2014 - The UN announces Prodi's assignment as special envoy for the Sahel was completed on January 31, 2014, and that Hiroute Guebre Sellassie of Ethiopia is the new special envoy.

April 2015 - Prodi's book with Marco Damilano,"Mission unfinished: Interview about politics and democracy," is published.