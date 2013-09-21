Breaking News

Romano Prodi Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 2:22 PM ET, Thu July 20, 2017

Italian Prime Minister Romano Prodi gestures during his year-end press conference in Rome&#39;s Villa Madama, 27 December 2007.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Romano Prodi, former prime minister of Italy.

Personal:
Birth date: August 9, 1939
Birth place: Scandiano, Italy
Father: Mario Prodi
    Mother: Enrica Prodi
    Marriage: Flavia Franzoni Prodi (1969-present)
    Children: Giorgio and Antonio
    Education: Catholic University in Milan, Law, 1961; Studied at the London School of Economics
    Other Facts:
    Has been a visiting professor at Harvard, Brown and Stanford.
    Timeline:
    1963-1999     - Works at the University of Bologna.
    1974-1978 - Chairman of the publishing house Società Editrice Il Mulino.
    November 1978-March 1979 - Serves as Italy's minister of industry.
    1981 - Founds Nomisma, an economic research institute.
    November 1982-October 1989 - Serves as president of the Institute for Industrial Reconstruction.
    1993-1994 - Returns to position as president of the Institute for Industrial Reconstruction.
    1996-1998 - Prime minister of Italy.
    1999-2004 - President of the European Commission.
    2006 - Again, elected prime minister of Italy.
    January 2008 - Prodi loses a confidence vote in the Italian Senate and resigns.
    February 2009 - Is named to a five-year professor-at-large position at Brown University.
    October 9, 2012 - Is named the United Nations special envoy for the Sahel, an area of northern Africa between the Sahara Desert and the Sudanian savanna, which includes parts of 13 countries.
    April 2013 - Runs for the Italian presidency and loses.
    January 31, 2014 - Prodi completes his UN assignment as special envoy for the Sahel.