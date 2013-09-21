Dick Cheney Fast Facts

Personal:

Birth date: January 30, 1941

Birth place: Lincoln, Nebraska

Birth name: Richard Bruce Cheney

Father: Richard Herbert Cheney, worked for the Department of Agriculture

Mother: Marjorie Lorraine (Dickey) Cheney

Marriage: Lynne Ann (Vincent) Cheney (August 29, 1964-present)

Children: Mary, March 14, 1969; Elizabeth "Liz," July 28, 1966

Education: Attended Yale University, 1959-1960; Attended Casper College, 1963; University of Wyoming, B.A. in political science, 1965; University of Wyoming, M.A. in political science, 1966; Attended University of Wisconsin as a Ph.D. candidate, 1968, did not finish

Religion: Methodist

Other Facts:

When Cheney was 13, his family moved to Casper, Wyoming, where his father worked for the U.S. Soil Conservation Service.

Cheney was co-captain of Natrona High School football team and senior class president. Lynne Vincent, his future wife, was the homecoming queen.

Timeline:

1962 and 1963 - Cheney is arrested twice for driving under the influence.

1966 - Drops out of doctoral program at the University of Wisconsin to work as staff aide for Governor Warren Knowles.

1968 - Cheney is awarded an American Political Science Association congressional fellowship on staff of Congressman William Steiger and moves to DC.

1969 - Assigned to work for Assigned to work for Donald Rumsfeld , the Director of Office of Economic Opportunity in President Richard Nixon's administration. Rumsfeld appoints him to position of special assistant.

1970 - Rumsfeld becomes a White House counselor. Cheney becomes his deputy. Rumsfeld becomes a White House counselor. Cheney becomes his deputy.

1971-1973 - Assistant Director of the Cost of Living Council.

1973 - Rumsfeld asks Cheney to join him in Brussels when Nixon appoints Rumsfeld asks Cheney to join him in Brussels when Nixon appoints Rumsfeld ambassador to NATO. Cheney declines and instead accepts a post as vice president at Bradley, Woods and Company, a DC investment firm that counsels corporate clients on politics and federal policy.

August 1974 - Gerald Ford succeeds President Richard Nixon and appoints Gerald Ford succeeds President Richard Nixon and appoints Donald Rumsfeld to head his transition team. Rumsfeld recruits Cheney to serve as his deputy.

September 1974 - Named deputy assistant to the president.

November 5, 1975-1977 - White House Chief of Staff.

June 18, 1978 - Has a heart attack.

January 3, 1979-March 17, 1989 - U.S. Representative from Wyoming. Is re-elected five times. U.S. Representative from Wyoming. Is re-elected five times.

1981-1987 - Chairman of the House Republican Policy Committee.

1984 - Has a second heart attack.

1987 - Elected chairman of the House Republican Conference.

1988 - Becomes House minority whip.

1988 - Has a third heart attack and undergoes quadruple bypass surgery.

March 1989 - President President George H.W. Bush nominates Cheney for secretary of defense after John Tower's nomination for the position fails to win Senate confirmation.

1989-1993 - Serves as secretary of defense. He directs two military campaigns during this time: Operation Just Cause in Panama and Operation Desert Storm in the Middle East.

July 3, 1991 - Awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President George H. W. Bush for his leadership in the Gulf War.

March 1992 - Cheney and other current and former Congressmen are named in a scandal involving overdrafts at the House bank.

1995 - Becomes chairman and CEO of Halliburton, an engineering and construction company for the petroleum industry.

March 2000 - Asked by Asked by George W. Bush to be his running mate. He declines, instead accepting a position vetting potential vice presidential candidates. He accepts in July when Bush asks again.

November 22, 2000 - Cheney checks himself into a hospital with chest pains. Doctors say he had a mild heart attack, and insert a stent to open an artery.

December 12, 2000 - The U. S. Supreme Court reverses a Florida Supreme Court's decision ordering a statewide recount of thousands of questionable ballots - effectively ceding Florida's 25 electoral votes and the presidency to The U. S. Supreme Court reverses a Florida Supreme Court's decision ordering a statewide recount of thousands of questionable ballots - effectively ceding Florida's 25 electoral votes and the presidency to George W. Bush and vice presidency to Dick Cheney by a five to four deciding decision exactly five weeks after Election Day.

March 5, 2001 - Cheney checks himself into George Washington University Hospital with chest pains. He undergoes angioplasty to reopen the artery treated in November 2000. It is determined he did not suffer a heart attack on this occasion.

June 30, 2001 - Doctors insert a "pacemaker- plus" device to monitor Cheney's heart rhythm and slow it down if it becomes irregular.

November 2, 2004 - George W. Bush and Dick Cheney are re-elected as president and vice president of the United States after Democratic challenger George W. Bush and Dick Cheney are re-elected as president and vice president of the United States after Democratic challenger Senator John Kerry concedes on November 3.

September 24, 2005 - Undergoes surgery at George Washington University Hospital for an arterial aneurysm behind his right knee. A similar procedure will be performed on an aneurysm in an artery behind the left knee at a later date.

December 18, 2005 - Makes a surprise visit to troops in Iraq. It is his first trip to the country since 1991.

January 9, 2006 - Cheney is hospitalized briefly at George Washington University Hospital after suffering shortness of breath. The problem is believed to be associated with medication Cheney is taking for a foot ailment.

March 5, 2007 - Doctors at George Washington University Hospital find a blood clot, called a deep venous thrombosis or DVT, in Cheney's lower left leg. He is allowed to return to work after being given blood-thinning medication. Doctors at George Washington University Hospital find a blood clot, called a deep venous thrombosis or DVT, in Cheney's lower left leg. He is allowed to return to work after being given blood-thinning medication.

July 28, 2007 - Vice President Cheney has the battery replaced in his implanted heart defibrillator.

November 26, 2007 - He is diagnosed with atrial fibrillation (an irregular heartbeat), after he visits his doctor complaining of a lingering cough. He undergoes a routine heart procedure intended to shock the heart back into normal rhythm.

September 17, 2009 - Undergoes elective back surgery to deal with pain caused from a case of lumbar spinal stenosis.

February 22, 2010 - Cheney is hospitalized at the George Washington University Hospital after experiencing chest pains. After a stress test and a heart catheterization it is determined Cheney suffered a mild heart attack.

June 25, 2010 - Is hospitalized at George Washington University for conditions related to his coronary artery disease. He has a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) implanted in July to help his heart pump.

March 24, 2012 - His office says he is recovering after His office says he is recovering after undergoing successful heart transplant surgery at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia.