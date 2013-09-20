Genocide Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at genocide, the attempted or intentional destruction of a national, racial, religious, or ethnic group, whether in wartime or peace.

Facts:

The Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide was adopted by the United Nations after World War II

Article 2 of the Convention defines genocide as any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group:

(a) Killing its members;

(b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;

(c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part;

(d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group;

(e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.

Timeline (selected events):

1932-1933 - Joseph Stalin and the Soviet Union inflict a Joseph Stalin and the Soviet Union inflict a famine upon the Ukraine after people rebel against the imposed system of land management known as "collectivization," which seizes privately owned farmlands and puts people to work in collectives. An estimated 25,000-33,000 people die every day. There are an estimated 6 million to 10 million deaths.

December 1937-January 1938 - The Japanese Imperial Army marches into Nanking, China and kills an estimated 300,000 Chinese civilians and soldiers. Tens of thousands are raped before they are murdered.