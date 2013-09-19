Ehud Olmert Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Ehud Olmert, former prime minister of Israel.

Personal:

Birth date: September 30, 1945

Birth place: Binyamina, Palestine (now Israel)

Birth name: Ehud Olmert

Mother: Bella Olmert

Children: two sons: Ariel and Shaul, and three daughters: Dana, Michal and Shuli

Education: Hebrew University of Jerusalem, B.A., 1968 (psychology and philosophy), Hebrew University of Jerusalem, L.L.B., 1973 (law)

Military service: Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Combat Infantry Unit Officer

Religion: Jewish

Other Facts:

Olmert grew up in a settlement called Nahalat Jabotinsky near present-day Binyamina.

Elected mayor of Jerusalem in 1993; Olmert defeated Teddy Kollek with 59% of the vote. Kollek had been mayor since 1965.

He was successfully treated for prostate cancer in 2007.

Timeline:

1971 - Completes military service in the IDF as a military correspondent for the journal "Bamachane."

1973 - Becomes the youngest person ever elected to the Knesset.

1975-1978 - Practices law in a private firm.

1988-1990 - Olmert is appointed Minister without Portfolio, responsible for minority affairs, by Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir.

1990-1992 - Minister of Health.

1993-2003 - Mayor of Jerusalem.

1998 - Resigns from the Knesset, in keeping with an amendment to the Basic Laws of Israel that forbids Knesset members from holding other public offices.

February 2003 - Is re-elected to the Knesset and named Vice Prime Minister. Olmert is also named Minister of Industry, Trade and Labor.

August 9, 2003-January 10, 2005 - Minister of Communication.

August 9-November 7, 2005 - Acting Minister of Finance, replacing Benjamin Netanyahu.

November 7, 2005 - Olmert is appointed Minister of Finance.

November 2005 - Leaves the Likud party and joins Ariel Sharon to form the new Kadima Party.

January 5, 2006 - Is named Acting Prime Minister after Ariel Sharon suffers a stroke.

March 28, 2006 - The Kadima party wins the largest number of parliamentary seats, ensuring that Olmert will be the next Prime Minister.

May 4, 2006 - Is sworn in as the 12th Prime Minister of Israel.

May 26, 2006 - Addresses a joint meeting of the US Congress.

May 2008 - Israeli newspapers report that investigators have launched a probe into whether Olmert received money illegally while in office.

July 30, 2008 - Olmert announces he will resign as Prime Minister when Kadima elects a new chairman.

September 18, 2008 - Tzipi Livni becomes the leader of the Kadima Party.

September 21, 2008 - Resigns shortly after police recommend charges in corruption probes.

January 5, 2012 - While on trial, Olmert is indicted for bribery in a separate case. The charges are related to three real estate projects, including a controversial housing development in Jerusalem called Holyland. The scandal becomes known as the Holyland Affair.

March 31, 2014 - Is convicted of bribery charges related to the Holyland Affair. Olmert is later sentenced to six years in prison and fined 1 million shekels ($289,000).

September 15, 2014 - The Supreme Court in Israel rules that Olmert can remain out of prison while he appeals his sentence.

March 30, 2015 - Olmert is convicted of fraud and breach of trust in a re-trial related to the 2008 corruption probe. He is ultimately sentenced to 19 months in prison for the Holyland Affair and the earlier fraud case.

February 15, 2016 - Olmert arrives at prison to begin serving his sentence.