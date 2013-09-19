Ehud Olmert Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Ehud Olmert, former prime minister of Israel.

Personal:

Birth date: September 30, 1945

Birth place: Binyamina, British Mandate Palestine (now Israel)

Birth name: Ehud Olmert

Mother: Bella Olmert

Children: two sons: Ariel and Shaul, and three daughters: Dana, Michal and Shuli

Education: Hebrew University of Jerusalem, B.A., 1968 (psychology and philosophy), Hebrew University of Jerusalem, L.L.B., 1973 (law)

Military service: Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Combat Infantry Unit Officer

Other Facts:

Olmert grew up in Nahalat Jabotinsky, a village that was later incorporated into Binyamina.

Elected mayor of Jerusalem in 1993; Olmert defeated Teddy Kollek with 59% of the vote. Kollek had been mayor since 1965.

He was successfully treated for prostate cancer in 2007.

Timeline:

1971 - Completes military service in the IDF as a military correspondent for the journal "Bamachane."

1973 - Becomes the youngest person ever elected to the Knesset.

1975-1978 - Practices law in a private firm.

1988-1990 - Olmert is appointed Minister without Portfolio, responsible for minority affairs, by Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir.

1990-1992 - Minister of Health.

1993-2003 - Mayor of Jerusalem.

1998 - Resigns from the Knesset, in keeping with an amendment to the Basic Laws of Israel that forbids Knesset members from holding other public offices.

February 2003 - Is re-elected to the Knesset and named Vice Prime Minister. Olmert is also named Minister of Industry, Trade and Labor.

August 9, 2003-January 10, 2005 - Minister of Communication.

August 9-November 7, 2005 - Acting Minister of Finance, replacing Acting Minister of Finance, replacing Benjamin Netanyahu.

November 7, 2005 - Olmert is appointed Minister of Finance.

November 2005 - Leaves the Likud party and joins Leaves the Likud party and joins Ariel Sharon to form the new Kadima Party.

January 5, 2006 - Is named Acting Prime Minister after Ariel Sharon suffers a stroke.

March 28, 2006 - The Kadima party wins the largest number of parliamentary seats, ensuring that Olmert will be the next Prime Minister.

May 4, 2006 - Is sworn in as the 12th Prime Minister of Israel.

May 26, 2006 - Addresses a joint meeting of the US Congress.

May 2008 - Israeli newspapers report that investigators have launched a probe into whether Olmert received money illegally while in office.

July 30, 2008 - Olmert announces he will resign as Prime Minister when Kadima elects a new chairman.

September 18, 2008 - Tzipi Livni becomes the leader of the Kadima Party. Tzipi Livni becomes the leader of the Kadima Party.

September 21, 2008 - Resigns shortly after police recommend charges in corruption probes.

January 5, 2012 - While on trial, Olmert is indicted for bribery in a separate case. The charges are related to three real estate projects, including a controversial housing development in Jerusalem called Holyland. The scandal becomes known as the Holyland Affair. While on trial, Olmert is indicted for bribery in a separate case. The charges are related to three real estate projects, including a controversial housing development in Jerusalem called Holyland. The scandal becomes known as the Holyland Affair.

March 31, 2014 - Is convicted of bribery charges related to the Holyland Affair. Olmert is later sentenced to six years in prison and fined 1 million shekels ($289,000). His six-year sentence is ultimately reduced to 18 months by the Supreme Court. Is convicted of bribery charges related to the Holyland Affair.Olmert is later sentenced to six years in prison and fined 1 million shekels ($289,000). His six-year sentence is ultimately reduced to 18 months by the Supreme Court.

September 15, 2014 - The Supreme Court in Israel rules that Olmert can remain out of prison while he appeals his sentence.

March 30, 2015 - Olmert is convicted of fraud and breach of trust in a re-trial related to the 2008 corruption probe. He is ultimately sentenced to 27 months in prison for two cases of corruption and one case of obstruction of justice.

February 15, 2016 - Olmert arrives at prison to begin serving his sentence.