Ehud Olmert Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Ehud Olmert, former prime minister of Israel.
Personal:
Birth date: September 30, 1945
Birth place: Binyamina, British Mandate Palestine (now Israel)
Birth name: Ehud Olmert
Father: Mordechai Olmert, member of the Knesset
Mother: Bella Olmert
Marriage: Aliza Olmert, artist and playwright
Children: two sons: Ariel and Shaul, and three daughters: Dana, Michal and Shuli
Education: Hebrew University of Jerusalem, B.A., 1968 (psychology and philosophy), Hebrew University of Jerusalem, L.L.B., 1973 (law)
Military service: Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Combat Infantry Unit Officer
Other Facts:
Olmert grew up in Nahalat Jabotinsky, a village that was later incorporated into Binyamina.
Elected mayor of Jerusalem in 1993; Olmert defeated Teddy Kollek with 59% of the vote. Kollek had been mayor since 1965.
He was successfully treated for prostate cancer in 2007.
Timeline:
1971 - Completes military service in the IDF as a military correspondent for the journal "Bamachane."
1973 - Becomes the youngest person ever elected to the Knesset.
1975-1978 - Practices law in a private firm.
1988-1990 - Olmert is appointed Minister without Portfolio, responsible for minority affairs, by Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir.
1990-1992 - Minister of Health.
1993-2003 - Mayor of Jerusalem.
1998 - Resigns from the Knesset, in keeping with an amendment to the Basic Laws of Israel that forbids Knesset members from holding other public offices.
February 2003 - Is re-elected to the Knesset and named Vice Prime Minister. Olmert is also named Minister of Industry, Trade and Labor.
August 9, 2003-January 10, 2005 - Minister of Communication.
August 9-November 7, 2005 - Acting Minister of Finance, replacing Benjamin Netanyahu.
November 7, 2005 - Olmert is appointed Minister of Finance.
November 2005 - Leaves the Likud party and joins Ariel Sharon to form the new Kadima Party.
January 5, 2006 - Is named Acting Prime Minister after Ariel Sharon suffers a stroke.
March 28, 2006 - The Kadima party wins the largest number of parliamentary seats, ensuring that Olmert will be the next Prime Minister.
May 4, 2006 - Is sworn in as the 12th Prime Minister of Israel.
May 26, 2006 - Addresses a joint meeting of the US Congress.
May 2008 - Israeli newspapers report that investigators have launched a probe into whether Olmert received money illegally while in office.
July 30, 2008 - Olmert announces he will resign as Prime Minister when Kadima elects a new chairman.
September 21, 2008 - Resigns shortly after police recommend charges in corruption probes.
August 30, 2009 - Is indicted in several corruption cases on charges including fraud and breach of trust. The trial begins in September 2009.
January 5, 2012 - While on trial, Olmert is indicted for bribery in a separate case. The charges are related to three real estate projects, including a controversial housing development in Jerusalem called Holyland. The scandal becomes known as the Holyland Affair.
July 10, 2012 - Olmert's trial ends after almost three years. He is found guilty of breach of trust, and acquitted on two corruption charges. Two months later, he is ordered to pay a fine of 75,000 shekels (about $19,000) and given a one year suspended jail sentence.
March 31, 2014 - Is convicted of bribery charges related to the Holyland Affair. Olmert is later sentenced to six years in prison and fined 1 million shekels ($289,000). His six-year sentence is ultimately reduced to 18 months by the Supreme Court.
September 15, 2014 - The Supreme Court in Israel rules that Olmert can remain out of prison while he appeals his sentence.
March 30, 2015 - Olmert is convicted of fraud and breach of trust in a re-trial related to the 2008 corruption probe. He is ultimately sentenced to 27 months in prison for two cases of corruption and one case of obstruction of justice.
February 15, 2016 - Olmert arrives at prison to begin serving his sentence.