USS Cole Bombing Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is some background information about the bombing of the USS Cole in Yemen on October 12, 2000.

The explosion ripped a hole in the hull of the ship, killing 17 US sailors. Thirty-nine others were injured.

Timeline:

October 12, 2000 - During a refueling stop in the harbor of Aden, the USS Cole is attacked by suicide bombers in a small boat laden with explosives.

October 13, 2000 - The FBI arrives in Yemen to investigate the bombing.

October 16, 2000 - The Yemeni government acknowledges the USS Cole has been the target of a terrorist attack. Initially, it considers the explosion to have been an "accident," set off by a detonation on board the ship.

October 30, 2000 - The USS Cole begins its return to the US, leaving the port of Aden. It is brought back to the US by a Norwegian transport ship.

December 2000 - Yemeni officials arrest suspects Fahd al-Quso and Jamal al-Badawi. Additionally, US and Yemeni officials identify Abd al Rahim al-Nashiri as a key figure in the bombing.

January 9, 2001 - The Department of Defense issues a report on the USS Cole attack which does not assign blame but finds significant shortcomings in security against terrorist attacks.

January 19, 2001 - The results of a Navy investigation are released, concluding that the incident could not have been prevented.

March 1, 2001 - Al-Jazeera broadcasts Osama bin Laden reading a poem mentioning the attack. ''In Aden, the young man stood up for holy war and destroyed a destroyer feared by the powerful.''

June 2001 - A video circulates showing followers of Osama bin Laden training in Afghanistan, singing, "We thank God for granting us victory the day we destroyed Cole in the sea."

October 12, 2001 - The USS Cole Memorial dedication ceremony takes place at Norfolk Naval Station.

November 2002 - US officials announce Abd al Rahim al-Nashiri, an alleged planner of the attack, has been captured and is being interrogated at a secret location.

April 2003 - Pakistani officials announce they have arrested suspected USS Cole attack planner Walid bin Attash , also known as Khallad (or Khalid) bin Attash.

November 29, 2003 - The USS Cole departs on its first overseas deployment since the bombing. The hallway floor on the ship now features 17 stars, one for each of the sailors killed.

July 2004 - Yemen charges six men in the Cole bombing. Five accused in court are Jamal al-Badawi, Maamoun Msouh, Fahd al-Quso, Ali Mohamed Saleh and Murad al-Sirouri. Abd al Rahim al-Nashiri will be tried in absentia as he is in U.S. custody. Also, the judge names two of the suicide bombers for the first time, Ibrahim al-Thawr and Abdullah al-Misawa.

July 16, 2004 - Family members of the sailors killed file a lawsuit against Sudan for more than $100 million, alleging the Sudanese government provided support that allowed al Qaeda to attack the USS Cole.

September 29, 2004 - A Yemen judge sentences Jamal al-Badawi and Abd al Rahim al-Nashiri to death for organizing the attack on the USS Cole. Fahd al-Quso is given a 10-year jail sentence, Maamoun Msouh, eight years, and both Ali Mohamed Saleh and Murad al-Sirouri are given five year sentences. Yemeni authorities say all six defendants belong to the al-Qaeda network.

February 26, 2005 - A Yemeni appeals court reduces Jamal al-Badawi's death sentence to 15 years in jail but upholds the death sentence against Abd al Rahim al-Nashiri. The court also reduces Maamoun Msouh's sentence from eight to five years.

February 3, 2006 - Interpol announces Jamal al-Badawi's escape from jail.

September 2006 - Abd al Rahim al-Nashiri, who has been held at various undisclosed locations by the CIA, is transferred to Guantanamo Bay prison

March 19, 2007 - Hearing transcripts are released by the Defense Department in which Walid bin Attash confesses to his role in the attack.

March 2007 - Pentagon transcripts of a military tribunal are released in which Abd al Rahim al-Nashiri claims he made a false confession because he was tortured. The CIA has previously admitted al-Nashiri was among terrorist suspects subjected to waterboarding while being interrogated.

March 14, 2007 - Ruling at the end of a two day civil bench trial, US District Judge Robert Doumar finds Sudan liable for the USS Cole attack.

July 25, 2007 - Judge Doumar orders the Sudanese government to pay close to $8 million to the families of the sailors killed.

June 30, 2008 - U.S. military prosecutors charge Guantanamo detainee Abd al Rahim al-Nashiri with murder for allegedly planning the attack on the USS Cole. Al-Nashiri is the first alleged Cole plotter charged by the US, and has been in US custody since 2002.

December 19, 2008 - The Defense Dept. formally approves war crimes charges against Abd al Rahim al-Nashiri. Al-Nashiri has been imprisoned at Guantanamo since 2006.

February 5, 2009 - Susan J. Crawford, the top legal authority for trials at Guantanamo, drops all charges against Abd al Rahim al-Nashiri to uphold President Barack Obama's executive order freezing pending cases. The suspect remains in prison and may face new charges.

February 6, 2009 - President Obama meets relatives of victims of the Cole bombing and September 11th attacks to explain his rationale for ordering the Guantanamo detention center to be closed and delay the military trials of terrorist suspects being held there.

2010 - Fifteen injured sailors and three surviving spouses file a federal lawsuit claiming the Sudanese government provided material support to the terrorists responsible for the attack. According to the plaintiffs, the Republic of Sudan provided funding, training and additional support to al Qaeda. They are seeking assets in Sudanese banks to compensate for the injuries and deaths.

April 20, 2011 - The Defense Department announces new charges against Abd al Rahim al-Nashiri: planning the attack on the USS Cole in 2000, the attempted attack on the USS The Sullivans in 2000 and the attack on the French oil tanker MV Limburg in 2002. He faces the death penalty.

November 9, 2011 - The trial of Abd al Rahim al-Nashiri begins at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

March 30, 2012 - The US District Court issues a final judgment awarding $314,705,896 in compensatory and punitive damages to the plaintiffs who filed suit again the Sudanese government for their role in assisting the terrorists in the execution of the USS Cole bombing.

January 2014 - The Republic of Sudan appeals the decision made by the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals claiming it were not properly alerted to the plaintiff's claims, and the proper procedures were not followed.

September 23, 2015 - The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals denies the Sudanese government's appeal and orders Sudanese bank assets to be turned over.

Casualties:

Hull Maintenance Technician Second Class Kenneth Eugene Clodfelter, 21

Electronics Technician Chief Petty Officer Richard Costelow, 35

Mess Management Specialist Seaman Lakeina Monique Francis, 19

Information Systems Technician Timothy Lee Gauna, 21

Signalman Seaman Cherone Louis Gunn, 22

Seaman James Rodrick McDaniels, 19

Engineman Second Class Marc Ian Nieto, 24

Electronics Warfare Technician Second Class Ronald Scott Owens, 24

Seaman Lakiba Nicole Palmer, 22

Engineman Fireman Joshua Langdon Parlett, 19

Fireman Patrick Howard Roy, 19

Electronics Warfare Technician First Class Kevin Shawn Rux, 30

Mess Management Specialist Third Class Ronchester Manangan Santiago, 22

Operations Specialist Second Class Timothy Lamont Saunders, 32

Fireman Gary Graham Swenchonis Jr., 26

Ensign Andrew Triplett, 31

Seaman Craig Bryan Wibberley, 19