Mumbai Terror Attacks Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai, India , which took place November 26-29, 2008.

Facts:

Ten Pakistani men associated with the terror group Lashkar-e-Tayyiba stormed buildings in Mumbai, killing 164 people. Nine of the gunmen were killed during the attacks, one survived. Mohammed Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving gunman, was executed in India in November 2012.

The locations targeted were: Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Leopold Café, Taj Mahal Palace & Tower Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, Metro Cinema, Cama and Albless Hospital and Nariman House.

The gunmen used automatic weapons and grenades in the attacks.

November 26, 2008 - The men travel by inflatable boats to an area of fishing shanties, and break into smaller groups to carry out their attacks. (see Attacks section below)

November 28, 2008 - Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari claims "non-state actors" are responsible for the attacks.

December 1, 2008 - The Indian Foreign Ministry makes a formal complaint to the Pakistani ambassador that the attacks were carried out by Pakistani citizens.

December 9, 2008 - Pakistan arrests 20 suspects.

February 25, 2009 - The lone surviving gunman, Mohammed Ajmal Kasab, is formally charged.

October 3, 2009 - U.S. citizen David Coleman Headley (aka Daood Gilani) is arrested in Chicago. In December, he is charged with providing material support to the 10 Mumbai attackers.

October 18, 2009 - Canadian citizen Tahawwur Hussain Rana is arrested in Chicago and is later charged.

March 18, 2010 - Headley pleads guilty in a plea deal.

May 3, 2010 - Kasab is convicted of murder, conspiracy and waging war on India.

May 6, 2010 - Kasab is sentenced to death by hanging.

February 2011 - Kasab's death sentence is upheld by the Mumbai High Court.

May 23, 2011 - The trial of Tahawwur Hussain Rana begins in Chicago. He is accused of facilitating the 2008 attacks by helping associate David Coleman Headley obtain a fake visa to travel to Pakistan. Headley has already pleaded guilty.

June 9, 2011 - Tahawwur Hussain Rana is found not guilty of conspiracy to provide material support to the Mumbai attackers.

July 29, 2011 - India's Supreme Court receives an appeal challenging Mohammed Ajmal Kasab's death sentence.

August 29, 2012 - India's Supreme Court upholds the death sentence for Mohammed Ajmal Kasab.

March 13, 2015 - The Islamabad High Court in Pakistan orders the release of Zaki ur-Rehman Lakhvi, the alleged mastermind of the Mumbai attacks, calling his detention illegal. Lakhvi has been on trial since 2009.

Attacks:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station:

- The first site attacked, at around 9:21 p.m. on November 26.

- Mohammed Ajmal Kasab and Ismail Khan fire indiscriminately into crowds.

- The attack lasts about 90 minutes. Approximately 58 people are killed.

- Kasab and Khan leave the railway station.

Cama and Albless Hospital:

- The attackers, Mohammed Ajmal Kasab and Ismail Khan, arrive at the back gate to the hospital at approximately 10:59 p.m.

- The gunmen leave the hospital and ambush a group of police officers, killing six of them.

November 27:

- After midnight, the attackers leave the hospital and head north towards the Metro Cinema area.

Metro Cinema:

- As attackers Kasab and Khan head away from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, they encounter a police barricade with a large crowd gathered. They fire from their vehicle, killing approximately 10 people.

- They are intercepted by police near Chowpatty Beach. In the ensuing firefight, a police officer and attacker Ismail Khan are killed. Kasab is captured after being shot in the hand, about 3.5 hours after the attacks began.

Nariman House:

- The second site attacked, at approximately 9:30 p.m. on November 26.

- Shortly before the attack on Nariman House, run by the Jewish Chabad Lubavitch movement, a neighboring gas station is blown up. This draws people at the Nariman House to the windows, where attackers fire upon them.

- Initially, the two attackers take several people hostage.

November 27:

- 11:15 a.m. - Nanny Sandra Samuels escapes from the building carrying the two-year-old son of Rabbi Gabriel Holtzberg.

- 11:00 p.m. - Commandos rescue eight hostages.

November 28:

- 12:00 a.m. - Commandos rescue seven more hostages.

- 7:00 a.m. - Commandos land on top of the building by helicopter.

- 11:46 p.m. - Troops secure the building and end the siege.

- Seven people are killed in the three day siege of the building.

Leopold Café:

- The third site attacked, between 9:30 and 9:48 p.m. on November 26.

- Four men posing as patrons enter the bar before opening fire on the crowd.

- Approximately 10 people are killed in the attack which lasts 10-15 minutes.

- The attackers then proceed to the Taj Mahal Palace and Tower Hotel.

Taj Mahal Palace and Tower Hotel:

- Attackers enter the grounds of the hotel between 9:35 and 9:45 p.m. on November 26.

- Militants first attack guests around the swimming pool and then move inside to the bars and restaurants of the hotel.

November 27

- 3:00 a.m. - Large fires break out on the top floors of the hotel.

November 28

- 12:00 a.m. - Authorities inaccurately claim that only one attacker remains alive in the hotel.

- 12:47 a.m. - A powerful explosion rocks the hotel.

November 29

- 12:00 a.m. - Commandos secure the hotel lobby.

- 6 a.m.-9 a.m. - The last militants are killed and the siege ends.

- Approximately 31 people are killed in the three-day siege.

Oberoi-Trident Hotel:

- The last site attacked, at approximately 9:57 p.m. on November 26.

- The two attackers enter the hotel via the restaurant and immediately begin firing into the crowd. They later move throughout the hotel looking for targets.

November 27:

- 4:40 p.m. - 30 hostages are freed

- 6:00 p.m. - 14 more hostages are freed.

- 6:45-8:00 p.m. - A series of loud explosions are heard in the hotel as fires break out.

November 28:

- 4:15 a.m. - Authorities prematurely declare the siege over. Renewed gunfire breaks out later in the morning.

- 10:30 a.m. - Between 35-40 hostages are rescued.

- 2:40 p.m. - The siege officially ends.

- Approximately 30 people are killed.