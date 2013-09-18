Olympic Park Bombing Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the 1996 Olympic Park Bombing in Atlanta.

Facts:

Two people died as a result of a bombing at the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta, and more than 100 others were injured.

Alice Hawthorne, 44, of Albany, Georgia was killed by the explosion while Turkish cameraman Melih Uzunyol died of a heart attack as he rushed to film the scene.

Timeline:

July 27, 1996 - An anonymous 911 call warns that a bomb will explode in Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, during the Olympic Games. The caller says: "There is a bomb in Centennial Park. You have 30 minutes." The call is later determined to have been made from a pay phone near the park. Twenty-two minutes later, at 1:25 a.m. (some sources say 1:20 a.m.), a 40-pound pipe bomb explodes.

Read More