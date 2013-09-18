Abortion Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at some information and statistics on abortion in the United States.

The most common method of legal abortion (before 13 weeks) is surgical vacuum aspiration.

Abortion Statistics:

The following is the number of abortions reported to the



2013: 644,435 The following is the number of abortions reported to the CDC (As of 2017): 2013: 644,435

2012: 699,202

2011: 730,322

2010: 765,651

2009: 784,507

2008: 825,564

2007: 827,609

2006: 846,181

2005: 820,151

2000: 857,475

1995: 1,210,883

1990: 1,429,247

1985: 1,328,570

1980: 1,297,606

The number of abortions in the United States increased gradually from 1973, then peaked in 1990 and has been on the decline since then.

The abortion ratio increased from 196 per 1,000 live births in 1973 to 358 per 1,000 in 1979 and remained nearly stable through 1981.

The ratio peaked at 364 per 1,000 in 1984 and has steadily declined since then.

2013 Statistics: The reporting areas are the District of Columbia; New York City; and 47 states, excluding California, Maryland, and New Hampshire.

2013 is the most recent year for which the CDC has released statistics. The reporting areas are the District of Columbia; New York City; and 47 states, excluding California, Maryland, and New Hampshire.

664,465 legally induced abortions were reported to the CDC, from 49 reporting areas. This is an abortion rate decrease of 5% compared to 2012. There were 13.2 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15-44.