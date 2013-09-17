Can sex be a workout?

Story highlights Sex lasts six minutes on average and only burns about 21 calories, study says

30 minutes of sex can burn in the neighborhood of 85 to 100 calories

Incorporating some of your favorite yoga poses may up the caloric ante

This article was originally published on upwave.com.

(upwave.com) When I think of the ultimate sex workout, I picture the scene from "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" where Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie throw each other around their kitchen for an hour. Unfortunately, not every sexual experience is quite that... well, high-intensity. But how many calories do we really burn in the act?

The rumor: A bout of sexual activity can burn between 100 and 300 calories

We hear all the time that sex is a great workout, but what are the hard facts? How much sex is considered exercise? On a scale from fast asleep to Brangelina, where does the average sexual encounter lie on the calorie-burning scale?

The verdict: Sex burns a few calories, but frequent friskiness isn't going to replace the gym

You may not be getting quite as good of a workout between the sheets as you think. According to a study conducted by the New England Journal of Medicine, sex lasts six minutes on average and only burns about 21 calories.

