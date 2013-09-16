Rampage Killings Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at rampage killings that have occurred in the United States since the 1940s.

Five police officers are killed and seven others wounded when a sniper fires ambush-style during a peaceful protest in downtown Dallas. After a lengthy standoff with police in a parking garage, a Dallas police bomb squad robot kills the gunman. The dead attacker is identified as Micah Xavier Johnson, 25, of Mesquite, Texas, a military veteran who'd served in Afghanistan.

February 20, 2016 - Six people die and two more are injured during a nearly seven-hour shooting rampage at three different sites in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The shooting suspect is identified as Jason Brian Dalton, 45, an Uber driver who apparently picked up and dropped off passengers between shootings.

2015

December 2, 2015 - Married couple Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik open fire on a holiday party taking place at Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, killing 14 people.

October 1, 2015 - Gunman Gunman Christopher Sean Harper-Mercer shoots and kills nine people , injuring another nine, at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon. Six weapons are found at the college, where the shooter dies after a gun battle with police.

July 16, 2015 - Mohammad Abdulazeez, 24, opens fire on a military recruiting center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, then drives to a naval reserve facility seven miles away where he kills four US Marines. Abdulazeez is shot and killed by police. A US sailor, wounded during the rampage, dies two days later.

2014

December 15, 2014 - Six people are found dead from shootings in several small towns in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. The shooting suspect is identified as Bradley William Stone, 35, of Pennsburg, and the victims are identified as his ex-wife and five former in-laws. Stone is found dead on December 16 from apparent self-inflicted cutting wounds in the center of his body.

May 23, 2014 - Six people are killed near the University of California, Santa Barbara campus, by student Elliot Rodger. The gunman later dies of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

2013

September 16, 2013 - Twelve people are killed inside the Navy Yard in Washington. The shooter, identified as Aaron Alexis, 34, is also killed.

June 7, 2013 - As many as six people are killed in a random shooting rampage in Santa Monica, California, that ends in the library of Santa Monica College with the gunman dead. John Zawahri, 23, uses a rifle that the police describe as an AR-15 style gun.

2012

August 5, 2012 - Six people are killed and four wounded when Wade Michael Page, 40, opens fire with a Springfield 9mm semi-automatic handgun at a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. According to the FBI, Page died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head after he was shot in the stomach by a responding officer.

July 20, 2012 - Twelve people are killed and 70 injured in a shooting at an Aurora, Colorado, movie theater screening of the new Batman film. James E. Holmes, 24, is taken into custody outside of the movie theater. Holmes was dressed head-to-toe in protective tactical gear, set off two devices of some kind before spraying the theater with bullets from an AR-15 rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun and at least one of two .40-caliber handguns police recovered at the scene. Holmes faces 165 counts, including murder and attempted murder charges. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

April 2, 2012 - Seven people are killed and three others injured during a shooting at Oikos University in East Oakland. The suspect One Goh, 43, allegedly walks into an Oikos University classroom, lines up students against a wall and using a .45 caliber handgun, shoots them one by one. After the shooting, Goh supposedly leaves the classroom, reloads his semi-automatic weapon, and then returns. The rampage ends with the suspect driving off in a victim's car and surrendering to police a short time later. On April 30, 2012 Goh pleads not guilty to seven counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

2011

October 12, 2011 - Eight people are killed during a shooting at the Salon Meritage in Seal Beach, California. The suspect, Scott Evans Dekraai, 41, of Huntington Beach, is arrested without incident as he is trying to leave the scene. The eight dead include Dekraai's ex-wife, Michelle Fournier, 48. He was armed with three guns -- a 9 mm Springfield, a Smith & Wesson .44 Magnum, and a Heckler & Koch .45 -- and was wearing body armor during the shooting rampage.

January 8, 2011 - Jared Lee Loughner, armed with a Glock pistol, kills six people and wounds 13 others at a "Congress on Your Corner" event sponsored by Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D) at a local grocery store. Giffords is shot in the head, but survives. Loughner is charged with one count of attempting to kill a member of Congress, two counts of first degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. On August 7, 2012 Loughner pleads guilty to 19 charges in exchange for the government not seeking the death penalty.

2010

August 3, 2010 - Manchester, Connecticut - Omar Thornton kills eight co-workers at Hartford Distributors before turning the gun on himself. Thornton had been asked to resign for stealing and selling alcoholic beverages.

January 19, 2010 - Christopher Speight, 39, kills eight people at a house in Appomattox, Virginia. He surrenders to police at the scene the next morning. February 2013 he's sentenced to five life terms plus 18 years.

January 7, 2010 - Eight employees are shot, and three killed at the ABB plant in St. Louis. The gunman, who dies after turning the gun on himself, is identified as Timothy Hendron.

April 3, 2009 - In Binghamton, New York, Jiverly Wong kills 13 people and injures four during a shooting at an immigrant community center. He then kills himself.

March 29, 2009 - In Carthage, North Carolina, 45-year-old Robert Stewart kills a nurse and seven elderly patients at a nursing home. In May, the Moore County district attorney announces she will seek the death penalty. On September 3, 2011, a jury finds Stewart guilty of second-degree murder. Stewart is sentenced to 141 to 179 years in prison.

March 10, 2009 - In Alabama, Michael McLendon of Kinston, kills 10 and himself. The dead include his mother, grandparents, aunt and uncle.

2008

September 2, 2008 - In Skagit County, Washington, 28-year-old Isaac Zamora, who has a long criminal history and is out on parole, kills five civilians and a police officer during a two-hour rampage. Zamora is sentenced in November 2008 to a life term at the state mental hospital.

February 14, 2008 - Northern Illinois University, Dekalb, Illinois. 27-year-old Steven Kazmierczak shoots and kills five people in a lecture hall before taking his own life.

February 7, 2008 - In Kirkwood, Missouri, Charles Lee Thornton shoots and kills five people at a city council meeting before being shot dead by police.

2007

December 9, 2007 - In Colorado, 24-year-old Matthew Murray shoots and kills four people in two separate attacks. The first attack, in Arvada, happens late at night, after a Christmas banquet at the Youth with a Mission religious complex. Two people are killed. Hours later, at New Life Church in Colorado Springs, Murray kills two teen girls in a parking lot. A security guard shoots Murray several times, but police rule his death a suicide.

December 5, 2007 - In Omaha, Nebraska, 19-year-old Robert Hawkins goes to an area mall and kills eight shoppers before killing himself.

February 12, 2007 - In Salt Lake City, 18-year-old Sulejmen Talovic goes to a local mall and kills five people and injures four more. He is then killed by police.

April 16, 2007 - Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia. A gunman, 23-year-old student Seung-Hui Cho, apparently acting alone goes on a shooting spree killing 32 people in two locations and wounds an undetermined number of others on campus. The shooter, Seung-Hui Cho then commits suicide.

2006

May 21, 2006 - In Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 25-year-old Anthony Bell goes to a local church, shoots and kills four people, abducts his wife and later kills her. He is convicted of five counts of murder and sentenced to die in 2008.

March 25, 2006 - In Seattle, 28-year-old Kyle Huff, leaves a house party and returns with a shotgun and handgun. He kills six people and wounds two and then kills himself when confronted by police.

January 30-31, 2006 - In Goleta, California, Jennifer San Marco, a former employee at a 24-hour Postal Service sorting facility, opens fire, killing seven people before turning the gun on herself. San Marco's neighbor was found shot to death the next day.

2005

March 12, 2005 - In Brookfield, Wisconsin, 44-year-old Terry Ratzmann kills seven people during a church meeting with the Living Church of God at a Sheraton Hotel in Brookfield. He then kills himself.

March 11, 2005 - In Atlanta, 33-year-old Brian Nichols, on trial for rape, shoots three (a judge, court reporter, and deputy) and wounds one (a deputy) while escaping from the Fulton County Courthouse. He kills another (a federal customs agent) while stealing a car. In December 2008, Nichols is sentenced to life in prison without parole, a day after the jury deadlocks on a death penalty sentence.

2004

December 8, 2004 - In Columbus, Ohio, 25-year-old Nathan Gale storms the stage at a rock concert and kills the band's guitarist and three bystanders. He was then killed by a police officer.

2001

October 3, 2001 - In Manchester, Tennessee, 29-year-old Damir Igric attacks the driver of a Greyhound bus, cutting his throat. Igric and five passengers are killed in the bus crash.

January 10, 2001 - In Nevada City, California, 40-year-old Scott Harlan Thorpe kills three people at a mental health clinic and then a fourth at a restaurant nearby. He is found not guilty by reason of insanity and sent to a mental institution.

2000

April 28, 2000 - In suburban Pittsburgh, 34-year-old lawyer Richard Baumhammers kills five people in racially motivated attacks. In 2001, Baumhammers is convicted and sentenced to death.

1990s

September 15, 1999 - In Fort Worth, Texas, 47-year-old Larry Gene Ashbrook bursts into Wedgwood Baptist Church during a youth rally and shoots six teens and adults. He then takes his own life.

July 29, 1999 - In Atlanta, 44-year-old Mark Barton kills his wife and two children at his home. He then opens fire in two different brokerage houses killing nine people and wounding 12. He later kills himself.

June 3, 1999 - In Las Vegas, 23-year-old Zane Michael Floyd kills four people at an Albertson's grocery store. He pleads guilty and is sentenced to death.

December 7, 1993 - In Garden City, New York, 35-year-old Colin Ferguson shoots and kills six people on a commuter train. In March 1995, Ferguson is sentenced to life in prison.

December 2, 1993 - In Oxnard, California, 33-year-old Alan Winterbourne, an unemployed computer engineer, shoots and kills three people at an unemployment office. After a car chase, police kill Winterbourne. A police officer is killed during the chase

July 1, 1993 - In San Francisco, 55-year-old Gian Luigi Ferri kills eight people in a law office and then kills himself.

November 8, 1992 - In Morro Bay, California, 43-year-old Lynwood Drake III kills six people before taking his own life.

October 16, 1991 - In Killeen, Texas, 35-year-old George Hennard crashes his pickup truck through the wall of a Lubys Cafeteria. After exiting the truck, Hennard shoots and kills 23 people. He then commits suicide.

June 18, 1990 - In Jacksonville, Florida, 42-year-old James Pough, angry about his car being repossessed, opens fire at a General Motors Acceptance Corp. office, killing nine people. Pough takes his own life.

1980s

September 14, 1989 - In Louisville, Kentucky, 47-year-old Joseph Wesbecker armed with a AK-47 semiautomatic assault rifle, two MAC-11 semiautomatic pistols, a .38 caliber handgun, a 9-millimeter semiautomatic pistol and a bayonet kills eight co-workers at Standard Gravure Corporation and then kills himself. He had been placed on disability leave from his job due to mental problems.

April 23, 1987 - In Palm Bay, Florida, 60-year-old William Cruse with a high-powered .223-caliber rifle kills six people in a shopping center. He is the oldest man on death row in Florida until his death of natural causes in November 2009.

August 20, 1986 - In Edmond, Oklahoma part-time mail carrier, Patrick Henry Sherrill, armed with three handguns kills 14 postal workers in ten minutes and then takes his own life with a bullet to the head.

July 18, 1984 - In San Ysidro, California, 41-year-old James Huberty, armed with a long-barreled Uzi, a pump-action shotgun and a handgun shoots and kills 21 adults and children at a local McDonalds. A police sharpshooter kills Huberty one hour after the rampage begins.

June 30, 1984 - In Dallas, 39-year-old Abdelkrim Belachheb kills six people in a nightclub. He is sentenced to life in prison.

May 17, 1984 - In Manley Hot Springs, Alaska, 25-year-old drifter and Army veteran Michael Silka kills seven people in a three-hour rampage. Two days later, Silka is killed in a shootout with Alaska state troopers after he kills trooper Troy Duncan. Authorities believe that Silka also killed his neighbor Roger Culp in April.

March 1, 1983 - In McCarthy, Alaska, 39-year-old Louis Hastings kills six people waiting for the mail plane in a remote village. He is sentenced to 634 years in prison.

September 25, 1982 - In Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, 40-year-old George Banks, a prison guard, kills 13 people including five of his own children. In September 2011, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturns his death sentence stating that Banks is mentally incompetent.

August 20, 1982 - In Miami, 51-year-old history teacher Carl Robert Brown, angry about a repair bill and armed with a shotgun, kills eight people at a machine shop. He flees by bicycle, but is shot on the back by a witness who pursued him. He was on leave from school for psychological treatment.

May 7, 1981 - In Salem, Oregon, 25-year-old mill worker Lawrence Moore opens fire with an automatic pistol in a tavern, killing four people. He is convicted and sentenced to four life terms.

June 22, 1980 - In Daingerfield, Texas, 45-year-old Alvin Lee King, carrying four weapons, bursts into the First Baptist Church and shoots to death five people. In 1982, while awaiting trial, King hangs himself in his cell.

1970s

August 26, 1977 - In Hackettstown, New Jersey, 20-year-old ex-marine Emil Benoist lies in wait along a trail and murders six joggers and motorcyclists. His weapon of choice is a .44-caliber rifle. After being approached by police, Benoist kills himself.

July 12, 1976 - In Fullerton, California, 36-year-old janitor, Edward Charles Allaway, using a rifle, kills seven people in the library of California State University, Fullerton. He is found not guilty by reason of insanity and committed to a state mental hospital.

January 7, 1973 - In New Orleans, 23-year-old Mark Robert James Essex, using a .44 magnum carbine, kills seven people and wounds 13 more in a rampage at a Howard Johnson motel. Police snipers later kill him. Police later linked Essex to the shooting of two other people on New Year's Eve 1972.

June 21, 1972 - In Cherry Hill, New Jersey, 33-year-old Edwin Grace kills six people at an employment agency and seriously wounds himself. He carried a sawed-off .22 caliber rifle in each hand. He dies in custody several weeks later from the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

1960s

August 1, 1966 - University of Texas. Charles Joseph Whitman, a former US Marine, kills 16 and wounds at least 30 from a university tower. Police officers Ramiro Martinez and Houston McCoy shoot and kill Whitman in the tower. Whitman had also killed his mother and wife earlier in the day.