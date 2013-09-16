Breaking News

Deadliest Mass Shootings in US History Fast Facts

Updated 4:34 PM ET, Tue January 17, 2017

Police direct family members away from the scene of a shooting Sunday, June 12, at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/12/us/orlando-nightclub-shooting/index.html&quot;&gt;A gunman opened fire at the club,&lt;/a&gt; killing 50 people and injuring at least 53, police said. It is now the deadliest shooting rampage in U.S. history.
In December, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/06/us/san-bernardino-shooting-what-we-know/&quot;&gt;two shooters killed 14 people and injured 21&lt;/a&gt; at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California, where employees with the county health department were attending a holiday event. The shooters, Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife Tashfeen Malik, were later killed in a shootout with authorities. The pair were found to be radicalized extremists who planned the shootings as a terror attack, investigators said.
Police search students outside Umpqua Community College after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/01/us/gallery/oregon-shooting-umpqua-community-college/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a deadly shooting&lt;/a&gt; at the school in Roseburg, Oregon, in October. Nine people were killed and at least nine were injured, police said. The gunman, Chris Harper-Mercer, committed suicide after exchanging gunfire with officers, a sheriff said.
A man kneels across the street from the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/18/us/gallery/charleston-south-carolina-church-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;following a shooting&lt;/a&gt; in June 2015. Police say the suspect, Dylann Roof, opened fire inside the church, killing nine people. According to police, Roof confessed and told investigators he wanted to start a race war. He &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/31/us/dylann-roof-not-guilty-plea-charleston-church-shooting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;pleaded not guilty&lt;/a&gt; to 33 federal charges in July.
Police officers walk on a rooftop at the Washington Navy Yard after a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/09/16/us/dc-navy-yard-gunshots/index.html&quot;&gt;shooting rampage&lt;/a&gt; in the nation&#39;s capital in September 2013. At least 12 people and suspect Aaron Alexis were killed, according to authorities.
Connecticut State Police evacuate &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/12/14/us/connecticut-school-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sandy Hook Elementary School&lt;/a&gt; in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012. Adam Lanza opened fire in the school, killing 20 children and six adults before killing himself. Police said he also shot and killed his mother in her Newtown home.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/07/20/us/colorado-theater-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;James Holmes&lt;/a&gt; pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to a July 2012 shooting at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado. Twelve people were killed and dozens were wounded when Holmes opened fire during the midnight premiere of &quot;The Dark Knight Rises.&quot; He was sentenced to 12 life terms plus thousands of years in prison.
A military jury convicted Army Maj. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/28/us/nidal-hasan-sentencing/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Nidal Hasan&lt;/a&gt; of 13 counts of premeditated murder for a November 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood, Texas. Thirteen people died and 32 were injured.
Jiverly Wong shot and killed 13 people at the American Civic Association in Binghamton, New York, before turning the gun on himself in April 2009, police said. Four other people were injured at the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/CRIME/04/08/ny.shooting/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;immigration center shooting.&lt;/a&gt; Wong had been taking English classes at the center.
Pallbearers carry a casket of one of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/CRIME/03/11/alabama.shooting.timeline/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Michael McLendon&#39;s&lt;/a&gt; 10 victims. McLendon shot and killed his mother in her Kingston, Alabama, home, before shooting his aunt, uncle, grandparents and five more people. He shot and killed himself in Samson, Alabama, in March 2009.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/SPECIALS/2007/virginiatech.shootings/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Virginia Tech&lt;/a&gt; student Seung-Hui Cho went on a shooting spree on the school&#39;s campus in April 2007. Cho killed two people at the West Ambler Johnston dormitory and, after chaining the doors closed, killed another 30 at Norris Hall, home to the Engineering Science and Mechanics Department. He wounded an additional 17 people before killing himself.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/US/9907/29/atlanta.shooting.01/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Mark Barton&lt;/a&gt; walked into two Atlanta trading firms and fired shots in July 1999, leaving nine dead and 13 wounded, police said. Hours later, police found Barton at a gas station in Acworth, Georgia, where he pulled a gun and killed himself. The day before, Barton had bludgeoned his wife and his two children in their Stockbridge, Georgia, apartment, police said.
Eric Harris, left, and Dylan Klebold brought guns and bombs to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/US/9904/20/school.shooting.03/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Columbine High School&lt;/a&gt; in Littleton, Colorado, in April 1999. The students gunned down 13 and wounded 23 before killing themselves.
In October 1991, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/US/03/11/killeen.mass.shooting/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;George Hennard&lt;/a&gt; crashed his pickup through the plate-glass window of Luby&#39;s Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas, before shooting 23 people and committing suicide.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/CRIME/07/23/california.mcdonalds.massacre/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;James Huberty&lt;/a&gt; shot and killed 21 people, including children, at a McDonald&#39;s in San Ysidro, California, in July 1984. A police sharpshooter killed Huberty an hour after the rampage began.
Prison guard George Banks is led through the Luzerne County courthouse in 1985. Banks killed 13 people, including five of his children, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, in September 1982. He was sentenced to death in 1993 and received a stay of execution in 2004. His death sentence was overturned in 2010.
Officers in Austin, Texas, carry victims across the University of Texas campus after Charles Joseph Whitman opened fire from the school&#39;s tower, killing 16 people and wounding 30 in 1966. Police officers shot and killed Whitman, who had killed his mother and wife earlier in the day.
Howard Unruh, a World War II veteran, shot and killed 13 of his neighbors in Camden, New Jersey, in 1949. Unruh barricaded himself in his house after the shooting. Police overpowered him the next day. He was ruled criminally insane and committed to a state mental institution.
(CNN)Here is a list of the deadliest single day mass shootings in US history from 1949 to the present.

If the shooter was killed or committed suicide during the incident that death is not included in the total.
Events:
At least 49 killed - June 12, 2016 - Omar Saddiqui Mateen, 29, opens fire inside Pulse, a gay nightclub, in Orlando. At least 49 people are killed and more than 50 are injured. Police shoot and kill Mateen during an operation to free hostages officials say he was holding at the club.
    32 killed - April 16, 2007 - Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia. A gunman, 23-year-old student Seung-Hui Cho, goes on a shooting spree killing 32 people in two locations and wounding an undetermined number of others on campus. The shooter then commits suicide.
    27 killed - December 14, 2012 - Sandy Hook Elementary School - Newtown, Connecticut. Adam Lanza, 20, guns down 20 children, ages six and seven, and six adults, school staff and faculty, before turning the gun on himself. Investigating police later find Nancy Lanza, Adam's mother, dead from a gunshot wound.
    23 killed - October 16, 1991 - In Killeen, Texas, 35-year-old George Hennard crashes his pickup truck through the wall of a Luby's Cafeteria. After exiting the truck, Hennard shoots and kills 23 people. He then commits suicide.
    21 killed - July 18, 1984 - In San Ysidro, California, 41-year-old James Huberty, armed with a long-barreled Uzi, a pump-action shotgun and a handgun, shoots and kills 21 adults and children at a local McDonald's. A police sharpshooter kills Huberty one hour after the rampage begins.
    18 killed - August 1, 1966 - In Austin, Texas, Charles Joseph Whitman, a former US Marine, kills 16 and wounds at least 30 while shooting from a University of Texas tower. Police officers Ramiro Martinez and Houston McCoy shoot and kill Whitman in the tower. Whitman had also killed his mother and wife earlier in the day.
    14 killed - December 2, 2015 - Married couple Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik open fire on an employee gathering taking place at Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, killing 14 people.
    14 killed - August 20, 1986 - In Edmond, Oklahoma, part-time mail carrier, Patrick Henry Sherrill, armed with three handguns kills 14 postal workers in 10 minutes and then takes his own life with a bullet to the head.
    13 killed - November 5, 2009 - Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan kills 13 people and injures 32 at Fort Hood, Texas, during a shooting rampage. He is convicted and sentenced to death.
    13 killed - April 3, 2009 - In Binghamton, New York, Jiverly Wong kills 13 people and injures four during a shooting at an immigrant community center. He then kills himself.
    13 killed - April 20, 1999 - Columbine High School - Littleton, Colorado. Eighteen-year-old Eric Harris and 17-year-old Dylan Klebold kill 12 fellow students and one teacher before committing suicide in the school library.
    13 killed - February 18, 1983 - Three men enter the Wah Mee gambling and social club in Seattle, rob the 14 occupants and then shoot each in the head, killing 13. Two of the men, Kwan Fai Mak and Benjamin Ng, are convicted of murder in August 1983. Both are serving life in prison. The third, Wai-Chiu "Tony" Ng, after years on the run in Canada, is eventually convicted of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. He is deported to Hong Kong in 2014.
    13 killed - September 25, 1982 - In Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, 40-year-old George Banks, a prison guard, kills 13 people including five of his own children. In September 2011, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturns his death sentence stating that Banks is mentally incompetent.
    13 killed - September 5, 1949 - In Camden, New Jersey, 28-year-old Howard Unruh, a veteran of World War II, shoots and kills 13 people as he walks down Camden's 32nd Street. His weapon of choice is a German-crafted Luger pistol. He is found insane and is committed to a state mental institution. He dies at the age of 88.
    12 killed - September 16, 2013 - Shots are fired inside the Washington Navy Yard killing 12. The shooter, identified as Aaron Alexis, 34, is also killed.
    12 killed - July 20, 2012 - Twelve people are killed and 58 are wounded in a shooting at a screening of the new Batman film. James E. Holmes, 24, is taken into custody outside of the movie theater. The gunman, dressed head-to-toe in protective tactical gear, sets off two devices of some kind before spraying the theater with bullets from an AR-15 rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun and at least one of two .40-caliber handguns police recovered at the scene.
    12 killed - July 29, 1999 - In Atlanta, 44-year-old Mark Barton kills his wife and two children at his home. He then opens fire in two different brokerage houses killing nine people and wounding 12. He later kills himself.
    10 killed - March 10, 2009 - In Alabama, Michael McLendon of Kinston, kills 10 and himself. The dead include his mother, grandparents, aunt and uncle.
    9 killed - October 1, 2015 - Gunman Christopher Sean Harper-Mercer shoots and kills nine people, injuring another nine, at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon. The shooter dies after a gun battle with police at the college. Six weapons were recovered at the school; another seven were recovered at Harper-Mercer's home.
    9 killed - June 17, 2015 - Dylann Roof, 21, shoots and kills nine people inside the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, in Charleston, South Carolina. Eight die at the scene; a ninth dies at a hospital. Roof is arrested the following day; according to police, he confesses and tells investigators he wanted to start a race war. Roof is convicted of murder and hate crimes in federal court and a jury recommends the death penalty. He would be the first person executed for committing federal hate crimes.
    9 killed - March 21, 2005 - Red Lake High School, Red Lake, Minnesota. Sixteen-year-old Jeff Weise kills his grandfather and another adult, five students, a teacher and a security officer. He then kills himself.
    9 killed - August 10, 1991 - Six monks, a nun, a monk in training and a temple worker are found shot to death at Wat Promkunaram, a Buddhist temple in Waddell, Arizona. Johnathan Doody, 17, and Alessandro Garcia, 16, are later convicted of the crime and receive multiple life sentences.
    9 killed - June 18, 1990 - In Jacksonville, Florida, 42-year-old James Pough, angry about his car being repossessed, opens fire at a General Motors Acceptance Corp. office, killing nine people. Pough takes his own life.
    8 killed - October 12, 2011 - Eight people are killed during a shooting at the Salon Meritage in Seal Beach, California. The suspect, Scott Evans Dekraai, 41, of Huntington Beach, is arrested without incident as he is trying to leave the scene. The eight dead include Dekraai's ex-wife, Michelle Fournier, 48. He was armed with three guns -- a 9 mm Springfield, a Smith & Wesson .44 Magnum, and a Heckler & Koch .45 -- and was wearing body armor during the shooting rampage.
    8 killed - August 3, 2010 - Manchester, Connecticut - Omar Thornton kills eight co-workers at Hartford Distributors before turning the gun on himself. Thornton had been asked to resign for stealing and selling alcoholic beverages.
    8 killed - January 19, 2010 - Christopher Speight, 39, kills eight people at a house in Appomattox, Virginia. He surrenders to police at the scene the next morning. February 2013, he is sentenced to five life terms plus 18 years.
    8 killed - March 29, 2009 - In Carthage, North Carolina, 45-year-old Robert Stewart kills a nurse and seven elderly patients at a nursing home. In May, the Moore County district attorney announces she will seek the death penalty. On September 3, 2011, a jury finds Stewart guilty of second-degree murder. Stewart is sentenced to 141 to 179 years in prison.
    8 killed - December 5, 2007 - In Omaha, Nebraska, 19-year-old Robert Hawkins goes to an area mall and kills eight shoppers before killing himself.
    8 killed - July 1, 1993 - In San Francisco, 55-year-old Gian Luigi Ferri kills eight people in a law office and then kills himself.
    8 killed - September 14, 1989 - In Louisville, Kentucky, 47-year-old Joseph Wesbecker armed with a AK-47 semiautomatic assault rifle, two MAC-11 semiautomatic pistols, a .38 caliber handgun, a 9-millimeter semiautomatic pistol and a bayonet kills eight co-workers at Standard Gravure Corporation and then kills himself. He had been placed on disability leave from his job due to mental problems.