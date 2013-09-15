Gulf War Fast Facts

Estimates of Iraqi soldier deaths range from 1,500 to 100,000.

Timeline:

August 2, 1990 - Iraq invades Kuwait. Reportedly, Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein decided to invade the small, oil-rich nation in order to pay off debts incurred during Iraq's eight year war with Iran.

August 2, 1990 - The The United Nations passes a resolution denouncing Iraq's invasion of Kuwait.

August 6, 1990 - The UN imposes sanctions on Iraq.

August 8, 1990 - Iraq formally annexes Kuwait.

August 25, 1990 - The UN passes a resolution to allow enforcement of the embargo by military means.

November 29, 1990 - The UN authorizes use of force after January 15, 1991.

February 24, 1991 - The allied ground assault begins.

February 27, 1991 - Baghdad radio announces that Iraq will comply with UN resolutions.

February 27, 1991 - Kuwait is liberated.

February 28, 1991 - Coalition attacks against Iraq end.

March 14, 1991 - Kuwait's Emir returns home.

April 6, 1991 - Iraq accepts the terms of a cease-fire agreement.