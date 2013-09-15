Breaking News

Tiananmen Square Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 12:13 PM ET, Sun May 28, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Ousted General Secretary of the Communist Party, Hu Yaobang, dies at age 73 on April 15, 1989. The next day, thousands of students gather at Tiananmen Square to mourn him -- Hu had become a symbol of reform for the student movement. A week later thousands more marched to Tiananmen Square -- the start of an occupation that would end in a tragic showdown.
Photos: 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown
Timeline: Tiananmen Square crackdownOusted General Secretary of the Communist Party, Hu Yaobang, dies at age 73 on April 15, 1989. The next day, thousands of students gather at Tiananmen Square to mourn him -- Hu had become a symbol of reform for the student movement. A week later thousands more marched to Tiananmen Square -- the start of an occupation that would end in a tragic showdown.
Hide Caption
1 of 19
May 13, 1989, student demonstrations at Tiananmen Square escalate into a hunger strike with thousands taking part and calling for democratic reforms.
Photos: 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown
Nil by mouthMay 13, 1989, student demonstrations at Tiananmen Square escalate into a hunger strike with thousands taking part and calling for democratic reforms.
Hide Caption
2 of 19
Student hunger strikers camp out on top of buses parked at Tiananmen Square.
Photos: 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown
Tiananmen sit inStudent hunger strikers camp out on top of buses parked at Tiananmen Square.
Hide Caption
3 of 19
May 16, 1989, then Chinese President Deng Xiaoping (center) takes then Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and his wife Raisa by the hand at the Great Hall of the People. Gorbachev&#39;s visit coincided with the student hunger strikes, forcing the official reception to be moved from Tiananmen Square to the airport -- embarrassing for the Chinese leadership.
Photos: 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown
Gorbachev visitsMay 16, 1989, then Chinese President Deng Xiaoping (center) takes then Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and his wife Raisa by the hand at the Great Hall of the People. Gorbachev's visit coincided with the student hunger strikes, forcing the official reception to be moved from Tiananmen Square to the airport -- embarrassing for the Chinese leadership.
Hide Caption
4 of 19
May 17, 1989: Five days in and the hunger strike begins to take its toll on students. Paramedics evacuate ailing protestors from the square.
Photos: 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown
Price of protestMay 17, 1989: Five days in and the hunger strike begins to take its toll on students. Paramedics evacuate ailing protestors from the square.
Hide Caption
5 of 19
May 18, 1989 and Gorbachev has been in China for three days, witnessing street protests for each of those days. At the height of demonstrations, a million people were marching through Beijing.
Photos: 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown
Witness to discontentMay 18, 1989 and Gorbachev has been in China for three days, witnessing street protests for each of those days. At the height of demonstrations, a million people were marching through Beijing.
Hide Caption
6 of 19
May 18, 1989, Chinese workers parade on motorbikes in support of student hunger strikers.
Photos: 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown
Biker backingMay 18, 1989, Chinese workers parade on motorbikes in support of student hunger strikers.
Hide Caption
7 of 19
May 19, 1989, the sixth day of hunger strikes. Communist Party General Secretary Zhao Ziyang arrives at Tiananmen Square to address the students. He begins his now-famous speech by saying: &quot;Students, we came too late. We are sorry.&quot; The next day, Premiere Li Peng declares martial law in parts of Beijing.
Photos: 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown
Martial lawMay 19, 1989, the sixth day of hunger strikes. Communist Party General Secretary Zhao Ziyang arrives at Tiananmen Square to address the students. He begins his now-famous speech by saying: "Students, we came too late. We are sorry." The next day, Premiere Li Peng declares martial law in parts of Beijing.
Hide Caption
8 of 19
May 20, 1989, teachers from Beijing Normal University arrive at Tiananmen Square by the truckload to support their students after martial law was declared.
Photos: 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown
Student-teacher relationsMay 20, 1989, teachers from Beijing Normal University arrive at Tiananmen Square by the truckload to support their students after martial law was declared.
Hide Caption
9 of 19
May 20, 1989, pro-democracy demonstrators raise their fists and flash the victory sign while stopping a military truck filled with soldiers on its way to Tiananmen Square.
Photos: 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown
Victory signMay 20, 1989, pro-democracy demonstrators raise their fists and flash the victory sign while stopping a military truck filled with soldiers on its way to Tiananmen Square.
Hide Caption
10 of 19
May 30, 1989, students from the Central Academy of Fine Arts create a 10-meter-tall statue of the Goddess of Democracy to boost morale amongst student protestors in Tiananmen Square. Erected in just four days, the statue was unveiled in front of the Monument to the People&#39;s Heroes.
Photos: 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown
Monument to HeroesMay 30, 1989, students from the Central Academy of Fine Arts create a 10-meter-tall statue of the Goddess of Democracy to boost morale amongst student protestors in Tiananmen Square. Erected in just four days, the statue was unveiled in front of the Monument to the People's Heroes.
Hide Caption
11 of 19
This photo was taken on June 2, 1989, showing hundreds of thousands gathered around the Goddess of Democracy.
Photos: 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown
Mass protestThis photo was taken on June 2, 1989, showing hundreds of thousands gathered around the Goddess of Democracy.
Hide Caption
12 of 19
Countdown to the crackdown: Unarmed troops first approached Tiananmen Square on June 2.
Photos: 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown
Troop movementsCountdown to the crackdown: Unarmed troops first approached Tiananmen Square on June 2.
Hide Caption
13 of 19
On the night of June 3 and into the early hours of June 4, armed troops and tanks moved in on students and other civilians in the areas around Tiananmen Square, opening fire on the crowds.
Photos: 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown
CrackdownOn the night of June 3 and into the early hours of June 4, armed troops and tanks moved in on students and other civilians in the areas around Tiananmen Square, opening fire on the crowds.
Hide Caption
14 of 19
June 4, 1989, journalists covering the crackdown were caught in the line of fire.
Photos: 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown
Caught in the middleJune 4, 1989, journalists covering the crackdown were caught in the line of fire.
Hide Caption
15 of 19
June 4, 1989, students set fire to tanks. An official death toll has not been released but witnesses and human rights groups say hundreds were killed in the clash.
Photos: 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown
Students fight backJune 4, 1989, students set fire to tanks. An official death toll has not been released but witnesses and human rights groups say hundreds were killed in the clash.
Hide Caption
16 of 19
In the weeks following June 4, activists who were directly or indirectly involved in the pro-democracy demonstrations were arrested.
Photos: 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown
PunishmentIn the weeks following June 4, activists who were directly or indirectly involved in the pro-democracy demonstrations were arrested.
Hide Caption
17 of 19
Today, Hong Kong is the only Chinese territory where commemoration of the June 4 crackdown is allowed. Here, pro-democracy legislator Lee Cheuk-yan (left) unwraps a replica of the Goddess of Democracy at Hong Kong&#39;s June 4 Museum that opened on April 24, 2014.
Photos: 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown
Hong Kong vigilToday, Hong Kong is the only Chinese territory where commemoration of the June 4 crackdown is allowed. Here, pro-democracy legislator Lee Cheuk-yan (left) unwraps a replica of the Goddess of Democracy at Hong Kong's June 4 Museum that opened on April 24, 2014.
Hide Caption
18 of 19
A pro-democracy group takes part in a rally outside the June 4 Museum on its opening day. A candlelight vigil commemorating the martyrs of the 1989 crackdown is held in the city&#39;s Victoria Park each year on June 4, attended by thousands.
Photos: 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown
A pro-democracy group takes part in a rally outside the June 4 Museum on its opening day. A candlelight vigil commemorating the martyrs of the 1989 crackdown is held in the city's Victoria Park each year on June 4, attended by thousands.
Hide Caption
19 of 19
TAM gall 1TAM gall 2TAM 3 bus topsTAM gorbachevTAM 4 medicsTAM 5 workers shoutingTAM 6 workers motorbikesTAM 8 ZHao ZiyangTAM 7 teachersTAM 10 martial law 2TAM goddessTAM goddess 2TAM crackdownTAM crackdown 2TAM crackdown 3TAM torch tankTAM arrestsTAM HKTAM HK 2

(CNN)Here is some information about the events in Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 3-4, 1989.

Facts:
Tiananmen Square is located in the center of Beijing, the capital of China.
Tiananmen means "gate of heavenly peace."
In 1989, after several weeks of demonstrations, Chinese troops entered Tiananmen Square on June 4 and fired on civilians.
Estimates of the death toll range from several hundred to thousands.
Read More
It has been estimated that as many as 10,000 people were arrested during and after the protests.
Several dozen people have been executed for their parts in the demonstrations.
Timeline:
April 15, 1989 - Hu Yaobang, a former Communist Party leader, dies. Hu had worked to move China toward a more open political system and had become a symbol of democratic reform.
April 18, 1989 - Thousands of mourning students march through the capital to Tiananmen Square, calling for a more democratic government. In the weeks that follow, thousands of people join the students in the square to protest against China's Communist rulers.
May 13, 1989 - More than 100 students begin a hunger strike in Tiananmen Square. The number increases to several thousand over the next few days.
May 19, 1989 - A rally at Tiananmen Square draws an estimated 1.2 million people. General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, Zhao Ziyang, appears at the rally and pleads for an end to the demonstrations.
May 19, 1989 - Premier Li Peng imposes martial law.
June 1, 1989 - China halts live American news telecasts in Beijing, including CNN. Also reporters are prohibited from photographing or videotaping any of the demonstrations or Chinese troops.
June 2, 1989 - A reported 100,000 people attend a concert in Tiananmen Square by singer Hou Dejian, in support of the demonstrators.
June 4, 1989 - At about 1 a.m. Chinese troops reach Tiananmen Square. Throughout the day, Chinese troops fire on civilians and students, ending the demonstrations. An official death toll has never been released.
June 5, 1989 - An unidentified man stands alone in the street, blocking a column of Chinese tanks. He remains there for several minutes before being pulled away by onlookers.
June 5, 1999 - Approximately 70,000 people in Hong Kong take part in a memorial vigil.
June 1, 1999 - The National Security Archive publish "Tiananmen Square, 1989: The Declassified History." The archive includes US State Department documents related to the events that took place during the demonstrations.
January 2001 - Two Chinese scholars publish "The Tiananmen Papers" amid controversy. The papers are presented as a collection of internal government documents including transcriptions of notes, speeches meeting minutes and eyewitness accounts of the historical disaster. The Chinese government call the papers fabricated material.
February 2006 - Former journalist Yu Dongyue is released from prison after serving 17 years. He was arrested during the Tiananmen Square protests for throwing paint at a portrait of Mao Zedong.
June 4, 2009 - Tens of thousands of people commemorate the 20th anniversary of Tiananmen Square at a gathering in Hong Kong. In Beijing, journalists are barred from the square while the government blocks foreign news sites and Twitter.
April 2011 - The National Museum of China in Tiananmen Square is newly renovated and open to the public. The building contains no exhibits mentioning the events of June 1989.
2012 - Wuer Kaixi, one of the organizers of the Tiananmen Square protest, attempts to return to China by turning himself over to the Chinese embassy in Washington, DC. The embassy does not answer the door.
June 3, 2015 - Twenty-six years after the uprising in Tiananmen Square, a State Department Spokesperson issues a statement calling for the release of those still serving "Tiananmen-related sentences."
October 15, 2016 - China is set to release Miao Deshun, the last known prisoner of the uprising, according to Dui Hua, a San Francisco-based human rights organization.