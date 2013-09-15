Space Shuttle Challenger Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at what you need to know about the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger disaster.

The explosion was a result of a rocket booster failure which ignited the fuel tank.

Some of the objectives of Mission STS-51L included the "Comet Halley Active Monitoring Program" (CHAMP), a fluid dynamics experiment, and lesson plans and telecasts by Christa McAuliffe.

Timeline:

April 4, 1983 - The Challenger's maiden voyage, STS-6. The Challenger completed nine successful missions between 1983 and 1986.

