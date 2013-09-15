Space Shuttle Challenger Fast Facts

Breaking News

(CNN)Here's a look at what you need to know about the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger disaster.

Facts:
Seven crew members died in the explosion, including Christa McAuliffe, who would have been the first teacher in space.
The explosion was a result of a rocket booster failure which ignited the fuel tank.
    Some of the objectives of Mission STS-51L included the "Comet Halley Active Monitoring Program" (CHAMP), a fluid dynamics experiment, and lesson plans and telecasts by Christa McAuliffe.
    Timeline:
    April 4, 1983 -     The Challenger's maiden voyage, STS-6. The Challenger completed nine successful missions between 1983 and 1986.
    July 19, 1985 - New Hampshire teacher Christa McAuliffe is chosen to be the first teacher in space.
    January 28, 1986 - The Space Shuttle Challenger explodes 73 seconds into flight at approximately 11:40 a.m. EST.
    Crew:
    Francis R. (Dick) Scobee
    - Spacecraft Commander
    - Born on May 19, 1939
    - Birth place - Cle Elum, Washington
    - Family - Wife June, and two children.
    Michael J. Smith
    - Pilot
    - Born on April 30, 1945
    - Birth place - Beaufort, North Carolina.
    Judith A. Resnik
    - Mission Specialist
    - Born - April 5, 1949
    - Birth place - Akron, Ohio
    Ronald E. McNair
    - Mission Specialist
    - Born - October 21, 1950
    - Birth place - Lake City, South Carolina,
    - Family - Wife, Cheryl, and two children.
    Ellison S. Onizuka
    - Mission Specialist
    - Born - June 24, 1946
    - Birth place - Kealakekua, Kona, Hawaii
    Gregory B. Jarvis
    - Payload Specialist
    - Born - August 24, 1944
    - Birth place - Detroit, Michigan
    - An engineer who worked for Hughes Aircraft Corp.
    Christa McAuliffe
    - First teacher in space
    - Born - September 2, 1948
    - Birth place - Boston, Massachusetts