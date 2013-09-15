Space Shuttle Challenger Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at what you need to know about the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger disaster.
Facts:
Seven crew members died in the explosion, including Christa McAuliffe, who would have been the first teacher in space.
The explosion was a result of a rocket booster failure which ignited the fuel tank.
Some of the objectives of Mission STS-51L included the "Comet Halley Active Monitoring Program" (CHAMP), a fluid dynamics experiment, and lesson plans and telecasts by Christa McAuliffe.
Timeline:
April 4, 1983 - The Challenger's maiden voyage, STS-6. The Challenger completed nine successful missions between 1983 and 1986.
January 28, 1986 - The Space Shuttle Challenger explodes 73 seconds into flight at approximately 11:40 a.m. EST.
Crew:
Francis R. (Dick) Scobee
- Spacecraft Commander
- Born on May 19, 1939
- Birth place - Cle Elum, Washington
- Family - Wife June, and two children.
Michael J. Smith
- Pilot
- Born on April 30, 1945
- Birth place - Beaufort, North Carolina.
Judith A. Resnik
- Mission Specialist
- Born - April 5, 1949
- Birth place - Akron, Ohio
Ronald E. McNair
- Mission Specialist
- Born - October 21, 1950
- Birth place - Lake City, South Carolina,
- Family - Wife, Cheryl, and two children.
Ellison S. Onizuka
- Mission Specialist
- Born - June 24, 1946
- Birth place - Kealakekua, Kona, Hawaii
Gregory B. Jarvis
- Payload Specialist
- Born - August 24, 1944
- Birth place - Detroit, Michigan
- An engineer who worked for Hughes Aircraft Corp.
Christa McAuliffe
- First teacher in space
- Born - September 2, 1948
- Birth place - Boston, Massachusetts
